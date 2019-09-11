Log in
INVESCO INCOME GROWTH TRUST PLC

(IVI)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 09/11 10:01:33 am
268 GBp   0.00%
Invesco Income Growth Trust : Dividend Declaration

09/11/2019 | 11:00am EDT

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc

LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135

HEADLINE:            First Interim Dividend

The Directors have declared a first interim dividend for the year ending 31 March 2020 of 2.5p per Ordinary Share payable on 11 October 2019 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 20 September 2019.  The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 19 September 2019. This dividend reflects the Directors’ intention for the total dividends for the year to grow at above the rate of inflation.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
11 September 2019


