Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Invesco Ltd.    IVZ   BMG491BT1088

INVESCO LTD. (IVZ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Asset managers brace for more job cuts amid market turbulence

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/21/2019 | 10:36am EST
FILE PHOTO: People walk through the financial district during rainy weather in London

LONDON/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Turmoil on financial markets is expected to deepen layoffs and accelerate acquisitions in the fund management industry.

BlackRock, the world's largest money manager, and industry No. 3 State Street announced job cuts this month after the worst year for many stock indexes since the financial crisis and losses across most other financial assets. Hedge funds AQR Capital and Balyasny Capital took similar steps.

"It will be a common industry trend," said Kyle Sanders, an analyst with financial services firm Edward Jones. "When markets go down, the first place asset managers look to cut costs is with headcount." Until last year, rising markets – buoyed by easy money from central banks – had helped keep fund managers comfortably afloat, with many enjoying profit margins of 20-40 percent, even though fees have fallen.


Margin pressure squeeze hurts money managers: https://tmsnrt.rs/2RUbOqo.

But the prospect of tighter monetary policy and concerns around economic growth saw $168.1 billion drained from mutual funds globally in the final quarter of 2018, data from Lipper at Refinitiv showed.


Tough end to Q4 for many asset managers: https://tmsnrt.rs/2HhyNYA.

Early January saw some money return to equity markets but it is too early to say if that will be sustained. In the meantime, without market performance to bolster their assets under management, investment managers' revenues, largely based on charging a fee on those assets, will suffer. BlackRock reported a smaller-than-expected fourth quarter profit and analysts expect fourth-quarter earnings for S&P 500 asset managers and custody banks to drop 0.8 percent on average. At the beginning of October, they had forecast growth of 10.3 percent, Refinitiv data show.

"With revenue-growth expectations dialled back, it's not surprising that firms like AQR and BlackRock are reprioritising," Neal Epstein, Vice President at Moody's Investors Service, said. BlackRock, State Street and Balyasny Capital declined to comment. Claudia Gray, a spokeswoman for AQR Capital, said the company had experienced record growth in staffing over the past three years.

"Recent small reductions in headcount reflect the need to balance our workforce growth with the current needs of our business,” Gray said in a statement. CONSOLIDATION DRIVE If market volatility prompts more investors to pull their money it will compound existing pressure on asset managers from increased competition, particularly from cheaper index-tracking products that have driven down fees. Tougher regulations and investments in technology and data have also inflated costs with compliance managers and data specialists continuing to be hired.

Despite plans to cut 3 percent of its global workforce, BlackRock has said its staffing levels would be 4 percent higher this year as it invests in other areas, including technology.

Elsewhere, the cost-cutting pressure is particularly acute for smaller asset managers which lack the heft to compete on price against behemoths such as BlackRock, which has nearly $6 trillion in assets under management.

Smaller companies will have to go further to shore up their bottom line and, in addition to firing staff, may look to join forces with larger rivals to help share mid- and back-office costs, accelerating a trend begun over the last few years.

A 10 percent fall in assets under management could see profit margins slide by 700-1,000 basis points, which would "absolutely drive consolidation", UBS analyst Mike Werner said.

A total of 915 deals with a combined value of $50 billion were sealed last year, two thirds more valuable than in 2017, Refinitiv data showed, including Invesco's $5.7 billion acquisition of OppenheimerFunds.


Asset management M&A: https://tmsnrt.rs/2RMjXNO.

That trend is expected to accelerate, particularly in Europe, where listed asset managers’ share prices have been hit hard, and banks and insurers, which held onto their asset management arms during the financial crisis, may be more tempted to sell.

"As the value... is declining, potential sellers may be more inclined to close a deal, leading to increased consolidation," said Christian Edelmann, head of global banking and wealth & asset management at consultants Oliver Wyman. Over 2018, the Thomson Reuters global fund managers index <.TRXFLDGLPUINVM> fell 27 percent with Standard Life Aberdeen down 40 percent, France's Amundi down 35 percent and Italy's Anima down 39 percent. By comparison, the MSCI World index <.WORLD> fell 10.4 percent.

(Additional reporting by Ritvik Carvalho; Editing by Sinead Cruise and Carmel Crimmins))

By Simon Jessop, Trevor Hunnicutt and Saikat Chatterjee
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMUNDI 0.40% 49.67 Real-time Quote.7.19%
ANIMA HOLDING SA 0.00% 18.64 End-of-day quote.9.65%
BLACKROCK 1.68% 419.45 Delayed Quote.6.78%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.38% 24706.35 Delayed Quote.5.91%
INVESCO LTD. 2.06% 18.84 Delayed Quote.12.54%
NASDAQ 100 0.98% 6784.6078 Delayed Quote.7.18%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.03% 7157.2276 Delayed Quote.7.87%
S&P 500 1.32% 2670.71 Delayed Quote.6.54%
STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN PLC 0.54% 271.0742 Delayed Quote.5.04%
STATE STREET CORPORATION 0.35% 71.3 Delayed Quote.13.05%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INVESCO LTD.
10:36aAsset managers brace for more job cuts amid market turbulence
RE
01/17INVESCO : Defined Contribution Language Study Finds Disconnect Between What Plan..
PR
01/15INVESCO : Securityholders approve Invesco Canada's proposed enhancements to Inve..
AQ
01/11INVESCO LTD. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
01/10INVESCO LTD. : Announces December 31, 2018 Assets Under Management
PR
2018INVESCO : announces final cash and annual reinvested distributions for its Canad..
AQ
2018INVESCO : announces estimated cash and annual reinvested distributions for its C..
AQ
2018INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC. : Announces Quarterly Common and Series A Preferre..
PR
2018INVESCO : Announces Changes to ETF Lineup
PR
2018INVESCO LTD. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 821 M
EBIT 2018 1 404 M
Net income 2018 1 014 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 6,35%
P/E ratio 2018 7,66
P/E ratio 2019 8,44
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,03x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,19x
Capitalization 7 750 M
Chart INVESCO LTD.
Duration : Period :
Invesco Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INVESCO LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 19,5 $
Spread / Average Target 3,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin L. Flanagan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ben F. Johnson Chairman
John M. Zerr Chief Operating Officer-Americas
Loren Michael Starr Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Joseph Rodney Canion Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INVESCO LTD.12.54%7 750
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY6.77%7 673
AMP LIMITED8.57%5 600
PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED-2.88%1 985
IOOF HOLDINGS LIMITED6.77%1 389
PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP LTD12.07%638
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.