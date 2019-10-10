ATLANTA, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) will announce its third quarter 2019 results on Wednesday, October 23, at 6:55 a.m. ET. A conference call will be held at 9 a.m. ET to discuss the results.



Those wishing to participate should call:

US & Canada Toll Free: 866-803-2143

International: 1-210-795-1098

Passcode: Invesco

The presentation will be made available via a simultaneous webcast at www.invesco.com.

An audio replay will be available approximately one hour after the call:

U.S. & Canada: 800-272-5957

International: 1-402-220-9718

The replay will be removed after November 2, 2019.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our 13 distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in 25 countries, Invesco managed $1.1 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of September 30, 2019. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invesco-ltd-to-announce-third-quarter-2019-results-300936764.html

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.