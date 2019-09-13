Invesco Ltd. : to Make Equity Awards to New Employees

ATLANTA, Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) today announced that, in connection with the completion of the acquisition of a software company by a wholly-owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., it will grant equity awards covering 261,266 shares of common stock to a total of four new employees on September 15, 2019. The awards will be granted in the form of restricted stock awards under the 2010 Global Equity Incentive Plan (ST) as amended, a copy of which was filed as Exhibits 4.2 and 4.3 to the company's Registration Statement on Form S-8, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 14, 2019 and will vest in four equal installments on each anniversary of the grant date. The awards were approved by the independent Compensation Committee of Invesco's Board of Directors in accordance with Section 303A.08 of the New York Stock Exchange Listed Company Manual.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our 13 distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in 25 countries, Invesco managed $1.1 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of August 31, 2019. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

