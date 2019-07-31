Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Invesco Ltd.    IVZ   BMG491BT1088

INVESCO LTD.

(IVZ)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Invesco Oppenheimer to Acquire Up to 11% Stake in Zee Entertainment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 11:02pm EDT

By P.R. Venkat

U.S.-based investment firm Invesco Oppenheimer has agreed to acquire an up to 11% stake in Indian media and entertainment company Zee Entertainment Enterprises for 42.24 billion Indian rupees ($612.1 million).

Essel Group, which owns a 36% stake in Zee Entertainment, will use the proceeds to pare debt, the Indian company said late Wednesday.

Invesco Oppenheimer already owns an 8.3% stake in Zee Entertainment.

Zee Entertainment is a media and entertainment company with a presence in more than 173 countries and a reach of more than 1.3 billion people around the globe, according to the company's website.

Essel Group is a conglomerate that has interests in various sectors including real estate, infrastructure, finance and tourism.

Invesco Oppenheimer is a unit of New-York listed Invesco, which has $1.198 trillion of assets under management.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INVESCO LTD. 0.06% 17.28 Delayed Quote.19.50%
INVESCO LTD. -0.93% 19.19 Delayed Quote.14.64%
OPPENHEIMER HOLDINGS INC. (USA) -1.92% 29.14 Delayed Quote.16.28%
ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES -5.12% 361.6 End-of-day quote.-20.01%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INVESCO LTD.
07/31Invesco Oppenheimer to Acquire Up to 11% Stake in Zee Entertainment
DJ
07/31WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Fall as Powell Signals Caution on Future Rat..
DJ
07/31WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Edge Lower After Fed Cuts Rates
DJ
07/31WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Edge Higher Ahead of Fed Decision
DJ
07/31WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise Ahead of Fed Decision
DJ
07/31Global Stocks Waver Ahead of Fed Decision
DJ
07/30L+M, Invesco to Make Manhattan Rental Properties Affordable -- Update
DJ
07/30L+M, Invesco Venture to Buy Manhattan Rental Properties and Make Them Afforda..
DJ
07/26INVESCO : lowers risk ratings on nine funds
AQ
07/25INVESCO : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 384 M
EBIT 2019 1 592 M
Net income 2019 824 M
Debt 2019 1 456 M
Yield 2019 6,45%
P/E ratio 2019 10,4x
P/E ratio 2020 7,25x
EV / Sales2019 2,39x
EV / Sales2020 2,29x
Capitalization 9 015 M
Chart INVESCO LTD.
Duration : Period :
Invesco Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INVESCO LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 22,19  $
Last Close Price 19,19  $
Spread / Highest target 35,5%
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin L. Flanagan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ben F. Johnson Chairman
John M. Zerr Chief Operating Officer-Americas
Loren Michael Starr Chief Financial Officer & Senior Managing Director
Joseph Rodney Canion Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INVESCO LTD.14.64%9 100
SEI INVESTMENTS COMPANY28.98%9 123
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC4.24%6 685
AMP LIMITED-25.31%3 677
PLATINUM ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD-0.82%1 931
BLUCORA INC12.39%1 473
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group