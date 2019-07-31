Invesco Oppenheimer to Acquire Up to 11% Stake in Zee Entertainment

By P.R. Venkat

U.S.-based investment firm Invesco Oppenheimer has agreed to acquire an up to 11% stake in Indian media and entertainment company Zee Entertainment Enterprises for 42.24 billion Indian rupees ($612.1 million).

Essel Group, which owns a 36% stake in Zee Entertainment, will use the proceeds to pare debt, the Indian company said late Wednesday.

Invesco Oppenheimer already owns an 8.3% stake in Zee Entertainment.

Zee Entertainment is a media and entertainment company with a presence in more than 173 countries and a reach of more than 1.3 billion people around the globe, according to the company's website.

Essel Group is a conglomerate that has interests in various sectors including real estate, infrastructure, finance and tourism.

Invesco Oppenheimer is a unit of New-York listed Invesco, which has $1.198 trillion of assets under management.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com