Invesco : QQQ reaches $100 billion AUM Milestone

ATLANTA, May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) announces today that Invesco QQQ, its top-performing large-cap growth ETF that tracks the innovative companies included in the Nasdaq-100 Index, has reached $100 billion in assets under management (AUM)i. Invesco QQQ offers investors access to global growth companies, excluding the securities of financial companies, and is the 5th largest ETF listed in the US.ii Launched in 1999, QQQ has a live track record of over 21 years (fund inception: March 10, 1999) and offers one of the longest performance histories available in an ETF.

"Strong performance along with robust inflows have propelled Invesco QQQ to the $100 billion milestone," said Lorraine Wang, Global Head of ETF Products and Research at Invesco. "There is potential for innovative technology-enabled solutions and medical advancements to drive much of the positive response to the current crisis. Invesco QQQ delivers exposure to the types of innovative companies that are well-positioned to capitalize on a number of transformative, long-term themes in the marketplace."

By tracking the Nasdaq-100 Index, Invesco QQQ can provide investors a means to diversify their portfolios while still investing in the large-cap equity space. Currently Invesco QQQ showcases underlying constituents that can be considered innovators in their respective sectors. This may capture leaders in both the current shift to digital working and learning, as well as potential advancements in biotech and healthcare.

"In this recent extreme bout of volatility, investors recognize Invesco QQQ's value in providing ample secondary liquidity in the marketplace," explains Ryan McCormack, Invesco QQQ Strategist.

Invesco QQQ Highlights

#1 in Lipper's Large-Cap Growth Fund for the past 10 years as of March 31, 2020 out of 416 funds, based on total return. iii

out of 416 funds, based on total return. Top 1% (3 of 812 funds) in Morningstar's Large Growth Category for the past 10 years as of March 31, 2020 , based on total return. iv

, based on total return. 2nd most traded ETF in the US based on average daily volume traded, as of March 31, 2020 .

. Morningstar 5-star overall rating, Large Growth category (1231 funds) as of March 31, 2020 .iv

Standardized Performance

Performance data quoted represents past performance, which is not a guarantee of future results. Investment returns and principal value will fluctuate, and shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be higher or lower than performance data quoted. Visit invesco.com for the most recent month-end performance. Fund performance reflects applicable fee waivers, absent which, performance data quoted would have been lower. Returns less than one year are cumulative.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in 25 countries, Invesco managed $1.1 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of March 31, 2020. For more information, visit invesco.com.

Important Information

The Nasdaq-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market based on market capitalization. An investment cannot be made directly into an index.

Diversification does not guarantee a profit or eliminate the risk of loss.

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Shares are not actively managed and are subject to risks similar to those of stocks, including those regarding short selling and margin maintenance requirements. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Fund's return may not match the return of the Underlying Index. The Fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the Fund.

Investments focused in a particular sector, such as technology, are subject to greater risk, and are more greatly impacted by market volatility, than more diversified investments.

Shares are not individually redeemable and owners of the Shares may acquire those Shares from the Fund and tender those Shares for redemption to the Fund in Creation Unit aggregations only, typically consisting of 10,000, 50,000, 75,000, 80,000, 100,000, 150,000 or 200,000 Shares.

This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions.

i Bloomberg L.P. as of May 7, 2020

ii Based on Assets Under Management from Bloomberg L.P. as of May 7, 2020

iii The Lipper one-year rank 1% (1 of 634), five-year rank 1% (1 of 531), 10-year rank 1% (1 of 416), 15-year rank 1% (2 of 300) as of March 31, 2020. Lipper fund percentile rankings are based on total returns, excluding sales charges and including fees and expenses, and are versus mutual funds, ETFs and funds of funds in the category tracked by Lipper. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

iv The Morningstar one-year rank 1% (7 out of 1,358), five-year rank 2% (14 out of 1,086) and 10-year rank 1% (3 out of 812) as of March 31, 2020. Morningstar rankings are based on total return, excluding sales charges and including fees and expenses versus all funds in the Morningstar category. Invesco QQQ received 5 stars for the overall, 5 stars for the three years, 5 stars for the five years and 5 stars for the 10 years. The fund was rated among 1,231, 1,231, 1,086 and 812 funds within the Morningstar Large Growth Category of the overall period, three, five and 10 years, respectively. Morningstar ratings are based on a risk-adjusted return measure that accounts for variation in a fund's monthly performance, placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. Open-end mutual funds and exchange-traded funds are considered a single population for comparison purposes. Had fees not been waived and/or expenses reimbursed currently or in the past, the Morningstar rating would have been lower. Ratings are calculated for funds with at least a three year history. The overall rating is derived from a weighted average of three-, five- and 10-year rating metrics, as applicable, excluding sales charges and including fees and expenses.

Morningstar ratings are as of March 31, 2020, the most recent data available, and are subject to change every month. The top 10% of funds in a category receive five stars, the next 22.5% four stars, the next 35% three stars, the next 22.5% two stars and the bottom 10% one star. Ratings for other share classes may differ due to different performance characteristics.

©2020 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. The information contained herein is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers. It may not be copied or distributed and is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance cannot guarantee comparable future results.

