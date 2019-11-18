Invesco : Sponsors Rock The Street, Wall Street

ATLANTA, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ), the global independent investment management firm, announced its sponsorship of the nonprofit organization Rock The Street, Wall Street, which supports the development of financial literacy programs for high school girls. Earlier this month, 30 girls participating in the program from Stuyvesant High School in New York City toured Invesco's downtown Manhattan office to learn about the day-to-day operations of an asset management firm and talk with female employees about their careers.

Rock The Street, Wall Street (RTSWS) is a 501(c)(3) organization that provides financial and investment education to high school girls to inspire their interest in finance. Many girls opt out of math at an early age and fail to choose a math-oriented career because they lack role models in the real world. RTSWS provides programming that connects girls with female finance professionals who teach investing and budgeting in a classroom-based setting and provide mentoring opportunities.

"We are proud to partner with Rock The Street, Wall Street to expand the organization's reach in New York," said Marty Flanagan, President and Chief Executive Officer, Invesco. "Our industry must continue to find new ways to engage the next generation of female students with mathematics, and RTSWS's financial literacy programs can play a critical role in igniting students' interest, hopefully inspiring many to pursue future careers in the field."

Throughout September and October, female executives from across Invesco's investment, strategy, marketing, distribution and real estate teams led weekly classroom-based workshops with Stuyvesant High School girls enrolled in the Rock The Street, Wall Street program. Following the November group event at Invesco's offices, female executives will continue to meet monthly with the girls at Stuyvesant between January and April as part of the ongoing mentorship element of the program.

More than 1,700 girls have gone through the RTSWS program since its founding in 2013. RTSWS students average an 88 percent increase in their understanding of financial literacy between the start and end of the program. Graduates of the program are four times more likely to pursue degrees in finance, economics, accounting or related fields than the national average for undergraduate females.

"With Invesco backing our program, we're able to influence the lives of more girls this year," said Maura Cunningham, Founder and CEO of Rock The Street, Wall Street. "Creating a more robust pipeline of women entering finance must start in high school. Many girls adjust their college searches and their career direction after completing our program. And all of them leave the experience with greater fiscal confidence that will benefit them throughout their lives."

About Invesco

Invesco is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in 25 countries, Invesco managed $1.2 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of October 31, 2019. For more information, visit http://Invesco.com.

About Rock The Street, Wall Street

Rock The Street, Wall Street is a financial literacy program designed to spark the interest of high school girls into careers of finance. Girls learn about positive money management habits and the capital markets, while simultaneously helping them see the real-world application of the math content they learn in the classroom. RTSWS programs are funded by sponsors; volunteers are female financial professionals who go into local high schools to teach the M in STEM, and serve as real-life role models and mentors for girls. RTSWS programs provide a strong focus on the barriers that need to be removed and the types of interventions that "lift" students' interest, commitment, and ability to persist in the M of the STEM fields. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., RTSWS programs are in 30 high schools across 17 U.S. cities in the 2019-20 academic year: Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Gulfport, Kansas City, Minneapolis, Nashville, New Orleans, New York City, Omaha, Philadelphia, Raleigh, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco and St. Louis. RTSWS is a 501(c)(3) organization.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invesco-sponsors-rock-the-street-wall-street-300960154.html

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.