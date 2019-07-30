Log in
L+M, Invesco Venture to Buy Manhattan Rental Properties and Make Them Affordable

07/30/2019 | 02:38pm EDT

By Keiko Morris and Josh Barbanel

A joint venture of L+M Development Partners Inc. and investment management company Invesco Ltd. has agreed to pay about $1.2 billion for a large portfolio of 2,800 unregulated, market-rate Manhattan apartments from a venture of Brookfield Asset Management and Urban American.

The joint venture plans to place most of the apartment units under income-based rental restrictions to create middle-income housing, according to the companies. L+M is investing in the properties through its workforce-housing fund.

To make the deal, L+M and Invesco have agreed to return two-thirds of those apartments to middle-income restrictions for 40 years as part of a discretionary city program offering partial tax abatements to preserve or create affordable apartments in existing buildings.

"We think it's a significant win for the City of New York and existing residents, and it happens to be completely aligned with the mission of our fund," said Eben Ellertson, a managing director at L+M. He added, "It's also defensive and more cycle-resistant than conventional executions where you are relying on market forces."

Write to Keiko Morris at Keiko.Morris@wsj.com and Josh Barbanel at josh.barbanel@wsj.com

