Seritage Growth Properties : Announces Construction Underway to Transform the Former Sears Site in Santa Monica into The Mark 302TM

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG), a national owner and developer
of retail and mixed-use projects, along with its joint venture partner
Invesco Real Estate, a global real estate investment manager, today
announced that construction has commenced to transform the former Sears
building located in the heart of Santa Monica into The Mark 302, an
iconic creative office and retail destination situated blocks from the
beach in one of the most desirable locations in the country.
The Mark 302, totaling approximately 100,000 square feet, represents a
rare workplace opportunity with high exposure in the center of downtown
Santa Monica. The property will cater to various size users and is
conveniently accessed from the 10 Freeway and located directly adjacent
to the terminus of the LA Metro Expo Line that runs from Downtown Los
Angeles.
Along with its prominent visibility, The Mark 302 will provide a unique
multi-level workspace with abundant natural light, an extraordinary
private rooftop deck and indoor/outdoor space for working, collaborating
and relaxing. Formerly the Sears building, this landmark property is a
familiar and iconic architectural fixture in the downtown cityscape with
expansive city and ocean views from the upper levels.
The Mark 302 is located in the core of Santa Monica’s silicon beach
which has become the second-largest tech hub on the West Coast, behind
only Silicon Valley. The area is home to a variety of promising startups
as well as industry giants Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook, Apple,
Snapchat, YouTube, Uber and Hulu.
“Construction has begun to convert an iconic building at the gateway to
Santa Monica into a breathtaking office and retail destination,” said
Benjamin Schall, President and Chief Executive Officer of Seritage
Growth Properties. “This innovative project will provide office tenants
with an abundance of indoor and outdoor space, spectacular views of the
Pacific Ocean, and a vibrant mix of street level restaurants and retail
at the intersection of 4th Street and Colorado Avenue.”
In March 2018, Seritage and Invesco Real Estate announced a joint
venture partnership to own The Mark 302.
For office leasing opportunities at The Mark 302, please contact Rick
Buckley (310-407-3412) or George Gleason (310-407-3406) of LA Realty
Partners, the leasing broker for the project. For retail leasing
opportunities, please contact Mary Rottler (212-355-7800) of Seritage
Growth Properties.
About Seritage Growth Properties
Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and
self-managed REIT with 222 wholly-owned properties and 26 joint venture
properties totaling approximately 39 million square feet of space across
49 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the
underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it
acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015. Pursuant to a master lease,
the Company has the right to recapture certain space from Sears Holdings
for retenanting or redevelopment purposes. The Company’s mission is to
create and own revitalized shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use
destinations that provide enriched experiences for consumers and local
communities and create long-term value for our shareholders.
About Invesco Real Estate
Invesco Real Estate is a global leader in the real estate investment
management business with $65.3 billion in real estate assets under
management, 489 employees and 21 regional offices across the U.S.,
Europe and Asia (as of 06/30/18). Invesco Real Estate has been actively
investing in core, value-add and opportunistic real estate strategies
since 1992. Invesco Real Estate is a business name of Invesco Advisers,
Inc., an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd. Invesco Ltd.
is an independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an
investment experience that helps people get more out of life. NYSE: IVZ; www.invesco.com.
