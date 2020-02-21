Log in
INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC.    IVR

INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC.

(IVR)
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. : Announces 2020 Annual Stockholders Meeting

02/21/2020 | 04:21pm EST

ATLANTA, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) (the "Company") today announced it will hold its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 2:00 pm ET at the Company's headquarters, located at 1555 Peachtree Street NE, 18th Floor, Atlanta, Georgia 30309.

Stockholders of record of the Company as of the close of business on March 5, 2020 are entitled to attend the Annual Meeting and vote their shares.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Advisers, Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management firm.  Additional information is available at www.invescomortgagecapital.com.

Investor Relations Contact: Brandon Burke, 800-241-5477

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invesco-mortgage-capital-inc-announces-2020-annual-stockholders-meeting-301008955.html

SOURCE Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
