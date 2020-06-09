Log in
06/09/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

ATLANTA, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) will announce its first quarter 2020 results after market close on Monday, June 22, 2020. A conference call and audio webcast to review first quarter 2020 results will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. ET. Scheduled to speak are John Anzalone, Chief Executive Officer; Lee Phegley, Chief Financial Officer; Brian Norris, Chief Investment Officer; Kevin Collins, President; and David Lyle, Chief Operating Officer.

A presentation will be available on the Company's Web site at www.invescomortgagecapital.com prior to the call.

Those wishing to participate should call:

North America Toll Free:  800-857-7465
International Toll:             1-312-470-0052
Passcode:                        Invesco
Webcast link: https://services.choruscall.com/links/ivr200623.html 
An audio replay will be available until July 7, 2020 by calling:

888-562-6504 (North America) or 1-203-369-3940 (International).

About Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that primarily focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Advisers, Inc., a registered investment adviser and an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management firm. Additional information is available at www.invescomortgagecapital.com.

Investor Relations Contact: Brandon Burke, 404-439-3468

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invesco-mortgage-capital-inc-to-announce-first-quarter-2020-results-301073110.html

SOURCE Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
