INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL INC.

(IVR)
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. : To Announce Third Quarter 2019 Results

10/29/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

ATLANTA, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) will announce its third quarter 2019 results after market close on Thursday, November 7, 2019. A conference call and audio webcast to review third quarter 2019 results will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. ET. Scheduled to speak are John Anzalone, Chief Executive Officer; Lee Phegley, Chief Financial Officer; Brian Norris, Chief Investment Officer; Kevin Collins, President; and David Lyle, Chief Operating Officer.

A presentation will be available on the Company's Web site at www.invescomortgagecapital.com prior to the call.

Those wishing to participate should call:

North America Toll Free:      800-857-7465
International Toll:                 1-312-470-0052
Passcode:                            Invesco
Webcast link: https://services.choruscall.com/links/ivr191108.html

An audio replay will be available until November 22, 2019 by calling:

800-388-9920 (North America) or 1-402-998-1162 (International).

About Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that primarily focuses on investing in, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Advisers, Inc., a registered investment adviser and an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management firm. Additional information is available at www.invescomortgagecapital.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invesco-mortgage-capital-inc-to-announce-third-quarter-2019-results-300947585.html

SOURCE Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
