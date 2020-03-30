Log in
Invesco Mortgage Capital : NOTICE TO INVESCO MORTGAGE CAPITAL, INC. (IVR) INVESTORS – KlaymanToskes commences investigation on behalf of IVR Investors Who Sustained Losses in Excess of $100,000 as a Result of a Recommendation from their Financial Advisor

03/30/2020 | 05:37pm EDT

KlaymanToskes ("KT"), http://www.klaymantoskes.com, announces an investigation on behalf of investors who sustained losses from the purchase of Invesco Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IVR) (“IVR”) a Real Estate Investment Trust (“REIT”). IVR closed at 18.23 on February 21, 2020, prior to the significant market event that was precipitated by COVID-19. Today, IVR trades at 3.63, or more than 80% lower than its market value on February 21, 2020. This product may have been marketed and sold to investors who were risk averse, such as retirees or other conservative investors, that were seeking income and capital preservation and were not explained the potential risks.

IVR recently filed with the SEC a document stating that it notified its financing counterparties that it did not expect to be able to fund future margin calls. Under Rules established by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”), brokerage firms have an obligation to make only suitable recommendations and to fully disclose all risks associated with a recommended product. Moreover, brokerage firms have a duty to conduct a reasonable investigation of the issuer and the securities they recommend before approving them for sale to their customers. Investors may seek damages in FINRA arbitration if a financial advisor made a recommendation to purchase a security without fully explaining the risks or that was unsuitable for the investor’s risk profile.

The sole purpose of this release is to investigate the sales practices and financial misconduct of brokerage firms and financial advisors in connection with the sale of IVR to their customers. Investors who purchased this investment are encouraged to contact Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq. of KlaymanToskes at (561) 542-5131, or visit our website at www.klaymantoskes.com.

About KlaymanToskes

KT is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation, on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm represents high net-worth, ultra-high-net-worth, and institutional investors, such as non-profit organizations, unions, public and multi-employer pension funds. KT has office locations in California, Florida, New York, and Puerto Rico.

Destination: https://klaymantoskes.com/notice-to-invesco-mortgage-capital-inc-ivr-investors/


© Business Wire 2020
