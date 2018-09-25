Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income : Dividend Declaration

Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited

HEADLINE: 4th Interim Dividend

The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce the 4th interim dividend, in respect of the period from 1 July 2018 to 30 September 2018, of 1.25 pence per Ordinary share. This dividend will be paid on 31 October 2018, to shareholders on the register on 5 October 2018. Shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 4 October 2018.

25 September 2018