MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Ltd    IPE   GB00B05NYM32

INVESCO PERPETUAL ENHANCED INCOME LTD (IPE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/25 11:44:55 am
75.486 GBp   +0.38%
Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income : Dividend Declaration

09/25/2018 | 12:03pm CEST

  Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited

HEADLINE:       4th Interim Dividend

The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce the 4th interim dividend, in respect of the period from 1 July 2018 to 30 September 2018, of 1.25 pence per Ordinary share.  This dividend will be paid on 31 October 2018, to shareholders on the register on 5 October 2018.  Shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 4 October 2018.

Issued for and on behalf of Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited

Contacts:

Hilary Jones

R&H Fund Services (Jersey) Limited

Telephone: 01534 825323

25 September 2018


Latest news on INVESCO PERPETUAL ENHANCED
More news
