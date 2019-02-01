Log in
INVESCO PERPETUAL ENHANCED INCOME LTD (IPE)
Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income : Investment Trusts - Portfolio Update

02/01/2019 | 05:57am EST

HEADLINE:              Portfolio Disclosure

The portfolio of investments as at 30 November 2018 is now available and can be accessed via the following website:

www.invesco.co.uk/investmenttrusts

Please note that the above link will take you to a directory of the investment companies managed by Invesco.  You will need to select the relevant company on this directory in order to access its portfolio data.

The portfolio data on the website will be updated at the beginning of each month.

.

R&H Fund Services (Jersey) Limited
Company Secretary

1 February 2019


© PRNewswire 2019
