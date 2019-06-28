Log in
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc

INVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST PLC

(IVPU)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 06/28 03:00:00 am
172.5 GBp   --.--%
06:55aINVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST : Compliance with MAR
PR
05/23INVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST : Director Declaration
PR
05/07INVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
News 
News

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust : Compliance with MAR

06/28/2019 | 06:55am EDT

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

HEADLINE: Statement re Closed Period

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc (the "Company") confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service.  Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities leading up to the announcement of the annual financial report.

Paul Griggs
for and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

28 June 2019


© PRNewswire 2019
