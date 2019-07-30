Invesco Perpetual Select Trust : Conversion of Securities

INVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Headline: Conversion of Shares

The Board of Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc (the ‘Company’) announces that valid Conversion Notices have been received in respect of:

1,676 UK Equity Shares 4,120 Global Equity Income Shares 3,558 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares 240 Managed Liquidity Shares

The respective Conversion Ratios were as follows:

- For every UK Equity Share converted, holders will receive 0.842761 Global Equity Income Shares, 1.231720 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares or 1.705410 Managed Liquidity Shares;

- For every Global Equity Income Share converted, holders will receive 1.186576 UK Equity Shares, 1.461530 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares or 2.023599 Managed Liquidity Shares;

- For every Balanced Risk Allocation Share converted, holders will receive 0.811873 UK Equity Shares, 0.684215 Global Equity Income Shares or 1.384576 Managed Liquidity Shares;

- For every Managed Liquidity Share converted, holders would receive 0.586369 UK Equity Shares, 0.494169 Global Equity Income Shares or 0.722243 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares.

The Conversion Ratios, which will be effective on 1 August 2019, are based on the relative net asset values of the Company’s Share classes as at close of business on 25 July 2019.

Individual Shareholders’ entitlements on conversion on 1 August 2019 will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of Shares. Fractional entitlements will be aggregated and sold in the market. The Shares arising or allotted pursuant to the conversion will rank pari passu with the existing Shares of the relevant class and, for the avoidance of doubt, will not rank for the dividends declared on 17 July 2019 in respect of the UK Equity, Global Equity Income and Managed Liquidity Shares.

The net changes to the number of shares outstanding following the conversion and allotments are as follows:

+886 UK Equity Shares -234 Global Equity Income Shares -578 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares -240 Managed Liquidity Shares +1,487 Deferred Shares

Following the conversion, the total number of listed Shares in issue (excluding shares held in treasury) will be:

33,049,709 UK Equity Shares 31,466,234 Global Equity Income Shares 5,617,850 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares 4,370,121 Managed Liquidity Shares

The Company has applied for the following numbers of Shares arising or allotted pursuant to conversion to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange:

2,562 UK Equity Shares 3,886 Global Equity Income Shares 2,980 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares zero Managed Liquidity Shares

Dealings in such shares are expected to commence at 8.00 a.m. on 2 August 2019. It is expected that Certificates in respect of the Resulting Shares will be posted by 16 August 2019.

The Deferred Shares arising on the conversion will be cancelled.

The remaining conversion date for 2019 and those for 2020 are set out below. Elections for conversion must be received by close of business ten days prior to the respective conversion date. Where that day is not a business day, elections by way of CREST must be transmitted and properly authenticated by 6.00pm on the last preceding business day. Written elections will be accepted if received by the first post on the following business day.

Conversion Date Date by which elections for conversion must be received 1 November 2019 22 October 2019 3 February 2020 24 January 2020 1 May 2020 21 April 2020 3 August 2020 24 July 2020 2 November 2020 23 October 2020

Instructions on how to convert Shares on any conversion date are available on the web pages of all the share classes on the Investment Manager’s website: www.invesco.co.uk/investmenttrusts and from the Company Secretary.

30 July 2019

Contact: Angus Pottinger 020 3753 1000