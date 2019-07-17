Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc    IVPU   GB00B1DPVL60

INVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST PLC

(IVPU)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/17 08:33:00 am
174.5 GBp   --.--%
10:25aINVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST : Dividend Declaration
PR
07/01INVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST : Investment Trusts - Portfolio Update
PR
06/28INVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST : Compliance with MAR
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust : Dividend Declaration

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 10:25am EDT

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Headline:      Declaration of Quarterly Interim Dividends

The Directors have declared first quarterly interim dividends for the year ending 31 May 2020 as follows.  These dividends are payable on 16 August 2019 to shareholders on the register on 26 July 2019.  The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 25 July 2019.

Share class Dividend Amount
UK Equity Shares 1.50p
Global Equity Income Shares 1.55p

The Directors have set a target of at least maintaining, in the absence of unforeseen circumstances, the level of Global Equity Income and UK Equity dividends from year to year.  Achieving this target may require contributions from capital.

No dividend has been declared in respect of the Balanced Risk Allocation Shares.

With respect to the Managed Liquidity Shares, the Directors have declared a dividend of 0.8p per share in respect of the year ended 31 May 2019.  This dividend is payable on 16 August 2019 to shareholders on the register on 26 July 2019.  The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 25 July 2019.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
17 July 2019


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT T
10:25aINVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST : Dividend Declaration
PR
07/01INVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST : Investment Trusts - Portfolio Update
PR
06/28INVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST : Compliance with MAR
PR
05/23INVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST : Director Declaration
PR
05/07INVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
05/01INVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST : Statement re Board Succession
PR
04/30INVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST : Conversion of Securities
PR
04/01INVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/20INVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST : Investment Trusts - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
02/22INVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST PLC - : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About