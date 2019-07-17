Invesco Perpetual Select Trust : Dividend Declaration

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Headline: Declaration of Quarterly Interim Dividends

The Directors have declared first quarterly interim dividends for the year ending 31 May 2020 as follows. These dividends are payable on 16 August 2019 to shareholders on the register on 26 July 2019. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 25 July 2019.

Share class Dividend Amount UK Equity Shares 1.50p Global Equity Income Shares 1.55p

The Directors have set a target of at least maintaining, in the absence of unforeseen circumstances, the level of Global Equity Income and UK Equity dividends from year to year. Achieving this target may require contributions from capital.

No dividend has been declared in respect of the Balanced Risk Allocation Shares.

With respect to the Managed Liquidity Shares, the Directors have declared a dividend of 0.8p per share in respect of the year ended 31 May 2019. This dividend is payable on 16 August 2019 to shareholders on the register on 26 July 2019. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 25 July 2019.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

17 July 2019