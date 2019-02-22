Log in
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Correction : Transaction in Own Shares

02/22/2019 | 06:11am EST

The share buyback announcement released earlier today quoted an incorrect
figure for the number of UK Equity shares held in treasury after the buyback,
which should have been 9,463,540. This is corrected below. All other details
of the announcement remain the same.


Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE:   Purchase of Own Securities

UK Equity Shares (IVPU)

The Company announces that, on 21 February 2019 it repurchased 135,000 UK Equity Shares of 1p each at 166p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of UK Equity Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 9,463,540.

The total number of UK Equity Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 9,463,540 UK Equity Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 34,168,468.

.

Global Equity Income Shares (IVPG)

The Company announces that, on 21 February 2019 it repurchased 375,000 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each at 194p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 6,956,023.

The total number of Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 6,956,023 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 31,963,951.

.

Balanced Risk Allocation Shares (IVPB)

The Company announces that, on 21 February 2019 it repurchased 65,000 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares of 1p each at 134p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of Balanced Risk Allocation Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 5,094,000.

The total number of Balanced Risk Allocation Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 5,094,000 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 5,808,169.

.

Managed Liquidity Shares (IVPM)

The Company announces that, on 21 February 2019 it repurchased 100,000 Managed Liquidity Shares of 1p each at 102p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number Managed Liquidity Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 7,583,785.

The total number of Managed Liquidity Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 7,583,785 Managed Liquidity Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 4,472,574.

.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
22 February 2019


