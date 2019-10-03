Invesco Perpetual Select Trust UK Equity Share Portfolio : Plc - Dividend Declaration

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Headline: Declaration of Quarterly Interim Dividends

The Directors have declared second quarterly interim dividends for the year ending 31 May 2020 as follows. These dividends will be payable on 15 November 2019 to shareholders on the register on 25 October 2019. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 24 October 2019.

Share class Dividend Amount Global Equity Income Shares 1.5p UK Equity Shares 1.5p

The Directors have not declared an interim dividend on the Managed Liquidity Shares.

No dividend is payable on the Balanced Risk Allocation Shares.

Holders of UK Equity shares and Global Equity Income shares are reminded that, in accordance with the policy established in the financial year ended 31 May 2015, the third quarterly dividends are expected, in the absence of unforeseen circumstances, to be equal to the second quarterly dividends above.

The Directors have set a target of at least maintaining, in the absence of unforeseen circumstances, the level of Global Equity Income and UK Equity dividends from year to year. Achieving this target may require contributions from capital.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

3 October 2019