Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc - Managed Liquidity Share Portfolio    IVPM   GB00B1DQ6704

INVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST PLC - MAN

(IVPM)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Managed Liquidity Share Portfolio : Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/30/2019 | 12:23pm EDT

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE:   Purchase of Own Securities

.

Managed Liquidity Shares (IVPM)

The Company announces that, on 30 October 2019 it repurchased 1,653,638 Managed Liquidity Shares of 1p each at 101p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number Managed Liquidity Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 9,587,423.

The total number of Managed Liquidity Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 9,587,423 Managed Liquidity Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 2,588,483.

.

Global Equity Income Shares (IVPG)

The Company announces that, on 30 October 2019 it repurchased 772,370 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each at 202p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 8,552,159.

The total number of Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 8,552,159 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 30,416,864.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
30 October 2019


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT T
12:23pINVESCO PERPETUAL SELECT TRUST MANAG : Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
02/07INVO PERP : Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Half-year Report
PR
01/31INVO PERP : Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Conversion of Securities
PR
01/18INVO PERP : Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
01/18INVO PERP : Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Statement re Managed Liquidity ..
PR
01/07INVO PERP : Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Statement re Closed Period
PR
2018INVO PERP : Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Director Declaration
PR
2018INVO PERP : Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - AGM Statement
PR
2018INVO PERP : Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration
PR
2017INVO PERP : Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group