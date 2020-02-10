Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc    IPU   GB00B1FL3C76

INVESCO PERPETUAL UK SMALLER COMPANIES I

(IPU)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Investment Trust : Dividend Declaration

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 09:41am EST

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

Headline:     Third Interim Dividend

The Directors of Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc are pleased to declare a Third Interim Dividend for the year ended 31 January 2020, of 3.75p per share, payable 21 March 2020 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 21 February 2020.  The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 20 February 2020.

Kelly Nice
for and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

10 February 2020


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INVESCO PERPETUAL UK SMALL
09:43aINVESCO PERPETUAL UK SMALLER INVESTM : Dividend Declaration
PU
09:41aINVESCO PERPETUAL UK SMALLER INVESTM : Dividend Declaration
PR
02/04INVESCO PERPETUAL UK SMALLER INVESTM : Portfolio Update
PR
02/03INVESCO PERPETUAL UK SMALLER INVESTM : Statement re Inside Information
PR
01/20INVESCO PERPETUAL UK SMALLER INVESTM : st Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
01/14INVESCO PERPETUAL UK SMALLER INVESTM : Issue of Equity
PR
01/13INVESCO PERPETUAL UK SMALLER INVESTM : Issue of Equity
PR
01/08INVESCO PERPETUAL UK SMALLER INVESTM : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
01/06INVESCO PERPETUAL UK SMALLER INVESTM : Portfolio Update
PR
2019INVESCO PERPETUAL UK SMALLER INVESTM : Issue of Equity
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group