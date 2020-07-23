Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Investment Trust : Dividend Declaration

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

Headline: First Interim Dividend and update on Dividend Policy

The Directors of Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc are pleased to declare a First Interim Dividend for the year ending 31 January 2021, of 3.75p per share (2020:3.75p), payable 3 September 2020 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 7 August 2020. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 6 August 2020.

The Board is aware of how important dividends are to shareholders and, in the absence of unforeseen circumstances, the Board intends at least to maintain this level of quarterly dividend for the current financial year which would amount to a total dividend of at least 15p per share, representing a yield of 3.9% based on the share price as at 22 July 2020 (1).

With the aim of delivering more predictable dividend levels to shareholders, the Board has decided that it will seek to increase dividends annually(1). The rate of increase will take into account the Board’s expectations of income and capital returns.

This is possible due to the Company’s dividend policy to distribute all available revenue generated by the portfolio, together with an amount from realised capital profits. It remains the Board’s intention that the Company continues to deliver a competitive yield within the UK Smaller Company investment trust sector.

This is a target only and not a profit forecast and there is no guarantee of future dividends which are at the directors’ discretion.

Kelly Nice

for and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

22 July 2020