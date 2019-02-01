Log in
Invesco Perpetual UK Smlr Cos Inv Tr : Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Statement re Inside Information

02/01/2019 | 04:31am EST

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE:                Statement re Inside Information

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (‘the Company’) confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service.  Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities leading up to the announcement of the annual financial report.

Kelly Nice

for and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

1 February 2019


© PRNewswire 2019
