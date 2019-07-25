Log in
  Report  
Investar Holding Corporation Announces 2019 Second Quarter Results

07/25/2019

BATON ROUGE, La., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: ISTR) (the “Company”), the holding company for Investar Bank, National Association (the “Bank”), today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The Company reported net income of $4.9 million, or $0.48 per diluted common share, for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $3.9 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, and $3.8 million, or $0.39 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

On a non-GAAP basis, core earnings per diluted common share for the second quarter were $0.47 compared to $0.46 for the first quarter of 2019 and $0.40 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Core earnings exclude certain non-operating items including, but not limited to, acquisition expense and changes in the fair value of equity securities (refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures table for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP metrics).

The Company’s balance sheet and statement of income as of and for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019 include the impact of the Company’s acquisition of Mainland Bank (“Mainland”), which was completed on March 1, 2019. As of the acquisition date, Mainland had approximately $127.1 million in total assets, including $82.4 million in loans, and approximately $107.6 million in deposits. The assets acquired and liabilities assumed have been recorded at fair value in the Company’s consolidated balance sheet and are subject to change pending finalization of all valuations.

Investar Holding Corporation President and Chief Executive Officer John D’Angelo said:

“I am pleased to announce another successful quarter for Investar with record earnings, an improved net interest margin, and solid asset quality. This is the first quarter of operations following the acquisition of Mainland and our financial results reflect the positive impact of the acquisition on our balance sheet and income statement. We look forward to realizing additional benefits from the acquisition going into the next quarter.

We were also excited to announce our charter change during the quarter. We believe the national bank charter fits with our overall multi-state expansion strategy.

We continue to focus on long-term shareholder value and repurchased 197,425 shares of our common stock at an average price of $22.90 during the quarter. Our efforts remain on originating quality loans, having organically grown our portfolio by 3.2% during the second quarter, and on improving our return on assets and efficiency ratios.”

Second Quarter Highlights

  • Net interest margin increased 6 basis points to 3.59% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to 3.53% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

  • Total revenues, or interest and noninterest income, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 totaled $24.1 million, an increase of $2.2 million, or 9.9%, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2019, and an increase of $4.9 million, or 25.7%, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

  • Total loans increased $48.4 million, or 3.2%, to $1.54 billion at June 30, 2019, compared to $1.49 billion at March 31, 2019, and increased $243.0 million, or 18.7% compared to $1.30 billion at June 30, 2018. Excluding the loans acquired in the Mainland acquisition, or $77.5 million at June 30, 2019, total loans increased $52.0 million, or 3.7%, compared to March 31, 2019, and increased $165.5 million, or 12.7%, compared to June 30, 2018.

  • The business lending portfolio, which consists of loans secured by owner-occupied commercial real estate properties and commercial and industrial loans, was $616.0 million at June 30, 2019, an increase of $53.4 million, or 9.5%, compared to the business lending portfolio of $562.6 million at March 31, 2019, and an increase of $183.1 million, or 42.3%, compared to the business lending portfolio of $432.9 million at June 30, 2018.

  • Credit quality remains strong with nonperforming loans of 0.37% of total loans at June 30, 2019 compared to 0.40% and 0.33% at March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively.

  • Total deposits increased $19.4 million, or 1.3%, to $1.55 billion at June 30, 2019, compared to $1.53 billion at March 31, 2019, and increased $321.3 million, or 26.1%, compared to $1.23 billion at June 30, 2018. The Company acquired approximately $107.6 million in deposits from Mainland at the time of acquisition on March 1, 2019, and the remaining increase is due to organic growth.

  • On June 26, 2019, our board of directors approved an additional 300,000 shares of the Company’s common stock for repurchase under the current stock repurchase program. The Company repurchased 197,425 shares of its common stock through its stock repurchase program at an average price of $22.90 during the quarter ended June 30, 2019, leaving 345,041 shares authorized for repurchase under the current stock repurchase plan.

  • On June 20, 2019, the Company announced that the Bank received the necessary regulatory approvals from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Louisiana Office of Financial Institutions to convert from a Louisiana state bank charter to a national bank charter. The conversion of the Bank to a national bank charter became effective on July 1, 2019, on which date the Bank’s name changed to Investar Bank, National Association.

Loans

Total loans were $1.54 billion at June 30, 2019, an increase of $48.4 million, or 3.2%, compared to March 31, 2019, and an increase of $243.0 million, or 18.7%, compared to June 30, 2018. Excluding the loans acquired in the Mainland acquisition, or $77.5 million at June 30, 2019, total loans increased $52.0 million, or 3.7%, compared to March 31, 2019, and increased $165.5 million, or 12.7%, compared to June 30, 2018. We experienced the majority of our loan growth in the commercial real estate and commercial and industrial portfolios for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 as we remain focused on relationship banking and growing our commercial loan portfolio.

The following table sets forth the composition of the total loan portfolio as of the dates indicated (dollars in thousands).

             
        Linked Quarter Change Year/Year Change Percentage of Total Loans
  6/30/2019 3/31/2019 6/30/2018 $ % $ % 6/30/2019 6/30/2018
Mortgage loans on real estate                  
Construction and development $167,232  $171,483  $165,395  $(4,251) (2.5)% $1,837  1.1% 10.9% 12.7%
1-4 Family 305,512  299,061  280,335  6,451  2.2  25,177  9.0  19.8  21.6 
Multifamily 56,081  57,487  48,838  (1,406) (2.4) 7,243  14.8  3.6  3.8 
Farmland 25,203  24,457  20,144  746  3.1  5,059  25.1  1.6  1.5 
Commercial real estate                  
Owner-occupied 339,130  307,108  287,320  32,022  10.4  51,810  18.0  22.0  22.1 
Nonowner-occupied 338,426  339,637  292,946  (1,211) (0.4) 45,480  15.5  21.9  22.5 
Commercial and industrial 276,902  255,476  145,554  21,426  8.4  131,348  90.2  17.9  11.2 
Consumer 34,822  40,210  59,779  (5,388) (13.4) (24,957) (41.7) 2.3  4.6 
Total loans $1,543,308  $1,494,919  $1,300,311  $48,389  3.2% $242,997  18.7% 100% 100%
                                 

At June 30, 2019, the Company’s total business lending portfolio, which consists of loans secured by owner-occupied commercial real estate properties and commercial and industrial loans, was $616.0 million, an increase of $53.4 million, or 9.5%, compared to the business lending portfolio of $562.6 million at March 31, 2019, and an increase of $183.1 million, or 42.3%, compared to the business lending portfolio of $432.9 million at June 30, 2018. The increase in the business lending portfolio compared to March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018 is mainly attributable to increased production of our Commercial and Industrial Division. The increase in the business lending portfolio compared to June 30, 2018 is also partly attributable loans acquired from Mainland on March 1, 2019, which included owner-occupied commercial real estate and commercial and industrial loans with a total balance of $49.6 million at June 30, 2019.

Consumer loans, including indirect auto loans of $21.6 million, totaled $34.8 million at June 30, 2019, a decrease of $5.4 million, or 13.4%, compared to $40.2 million, including indirect auto loans of $25.9 million, at March 31, 2019, and a decrease of $25.0 million, or 41.7%, compared to $59.8 million, including indirect auto loans of $42.1 million, at June 30, 2018. The decrease in consumer loans is mainly attributable to the scheduled paydowns of this portfolio and is consistent with our business strategy.

Credit Quality

Nonperforming loans were $5.7 million, or 0.37% of total loans, at June 30, 2019, a decrease of $0.3 million compared to $6.0 million, or 0.40% of total loans, at March 31, 2019, and an increase of $1.5 million compared to $4.2 million, or 0.33% of total loans, at June 30, 2018.

The allowance for loan losses was $9.9 million, or 173.43% and 0.64% of nonperforming loans and total loans, respectively, at June 30, 2019, compared to $9.6 million, or 159.93% and 0.64%, respectively, at March 31, 2019, and $8.5 million, or 199.04% and 0.65%, respectively, at June 30, 2018.

The provision for loan losses was $0.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to $0.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and $0.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The changes in the provision for loan losses compared to the quarters ended March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, are primarily attributable to the changes in incremental loan growth, excluding acquired loan balances, as credit quality and other factors impacting our allowance and related provision were relatively unchanged period over period.

Deposits

Total deposits at June 30, 2019 were $1.55 billion, an increase of $19.4 million, or 1.3%, compared to March 31, 2019, and an increase of $321.3 million, or 26.1%, compared to June 30, 2018.

The following table sets forth the composition of deposits as of the dates indicated (dollars in thousands).

             
        Linked Quarter Change Year/Year Change Percentage of
Total Deposits
  6/30/2019 3/31/2019 6/30/2018 $ % $ % 6/30/2019 6/30/2018
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $289,481  $285,811  $222,570  $3,670  1.3% $66,911  30.1% 18.6% 18.1%
Interest-bearing demand deposits 332,754  333,434  231,987  (680) (0.2) 100,767  43.4  21.5  18.8 
Money market deposit accounts 177,209  188,373  151,510  (11,164) (5.9) 25,699  17.0  11.4  12.3 
Savings accounts 111,222  114,631  117,649  (3,409) (3.0) (6,427) (5.5) 7.2  9.6 
Time deposits 641,552  610,544  507,214  31,008  5.1  134,338  26.5  41.3  41.2 
Total deposits $1,552,218  $1,532,793  $1,230,930  $19,425  1.3% $321,288  26.1% 100.0% 100.0%
                                 

Interest-bearing demand deposits and time deposits increased $100.8 million and $134.3 million, respectively, compared to June 30, 2018. These increases are mainly attributable to the increased rates offered for our interest-bearing demand deposits and time deposits to remain competitive in our markets.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2019 totaled $16.3 million, an increase of $1.2 million, or 7.8%, compared to the first quarter of 2019, and an increase of $2.0 million, or 14.0%, compared to the second quarter of 2018. Included in net interest income for both the quarters ended June 30, 2019 and March 31, 2019 is $0.4 million, and for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 is $0.5 million, of interest income accretion from the acquisition of loans. Also included in net interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 are interest recoveries of $0.1 million on acquired loans.

The increase in net interest income in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the same quarter last year was primarily driven by growth in loan and securities balances and the yields earned on those balances, partially offset by an increase in interest expense as we funded the increase in interest-earning assets with increased deposits and borrowings. Interest income for the second quarter of 2019 increased $4.4 million, with $3.3 million and $1.1 million due to increases in the volume and yield, respectively, of interest-earning assets. This increase in interest income was partially offset by an increase in interest expense of $2.4 million, with $0.4 million and $2.0 million due to increases in the volume and cost, respectively, of interest-bearing liabilities compared to the second quarter of 2018.

The Company’s net interest margin was 3.59% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to 3.53% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and 3.70% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The yield on interest-earning assets was 4.93% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to 4.81% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and 4.65% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The increase in the net interest margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2019 is primarily attributable to the increase in the volume of our interest-earning assets. The decrease in net interest margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2018 was driven by an increase in the cost of funds required to fund the increase in assets.

Exclusive of the interest income accretion from the acquisition of loans, discussed above, as well as the $0.1 million of interest recoveries in the quarter ended June 30, 2019, net interest margin was 3.49% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to 3.43% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and 3.56% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, while the yield on interest-earning assets was 4.82% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to 4.72% and 4.51% for the quarters ended March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively.

The cost of deposits increased 11 basis points to 1.52% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to 1.41% for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, and increased 55 basis points compared to 0.97% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The increase in the cost of deposits compared to the quarters ended March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018 reflects the increased rates offered during the period for our interest-bearing demand deposits and time deposits to remain competitive in our markets and attract new deposits. The overall costs of funds for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 increased 8 and 48 basis points to 1.67% compared to 1.59% and 1.19% for the quarters ended March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively. The increase in the cost of funds at June 30, 2019 compared to March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018 is mainly a result of an increase in the cost of deposits but is also driven by the increased cost of borrowed funds used to finance loan and investment activity.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2019 totaled $1.7 million, an increase of $0.5 million, or 36.0%, compared to the first quarter of 2019, and an increase of $0.5 million, or 46.0%, compared to the second quarter of 2018. The increase in noninterest income compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2019 is mainly attributable to a $0.3 million increase other operating income and a $0.2 million increase in the gain on sale of investment securities. Other operating income includes, among other things, various operations fees and income recognized on certain equity method investments. During the second quarter of 2019, we recognized $0.2 million in net gains on the sales of approximately $61.9 million of investment securities as we seek to better position the balance sheet for potential reductions in short term interest rates.

The increase in noninterest income compared to the second quarter of 2018 is primarily a result of a $0.1 million and $0.2 million increase in service charges on deposit accounts and other operating income, respectively, as well as a $0.2 million increase in the gain on sale of investment securities, discussed above.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2019 totaled $11.6 million, an increase of $0.3 million, or 2.2%, compared to the first quarter of 2019, and an increase of $1.4 million, or 13.7%, compared to the second quarter of 2018.

The increase in noninterest expense compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2019 is mainly attributable to increases resulting from the acquisition of Mainland on March 1, 2019. Increases include $0.7 million in salaries and employee benefits, $0.2 in other operating expenses, and $0.1 million in depreciation and amortization and data processing. These increases were partially offset by a $0.9 million decrease in acquisition expense.

The increase in noninterest expense compared to the second quarter of 2018 is primarily attributable to increases in depreciation and amortization, salaries and employee benefits, and other operating expenses. The increase in depreciation and amortization resulted from various projects including equipment upgrades at acquired branches and the launch of the Company’s first interactive teller machine, as well as the acquisition of Mainland, which added fixed assets of approximately $2.6 million. The increase in salaries and employee benefits compared to the second quarter of 2018 is mainly attributable to the staffing mix throughout the year, including the addition of our new Commercial and Industrial Division, which includes five new lenders and related support staff hired during the second quarter of 2018, as well as the additional staff from the Mainland acquisition. The increase in other operating expenses compared to the second quarter of 2018 is primarily driven by increased software expense and debit and credit card activity.

Included in noninterest expense for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 is approximately $0.1 million of legal expense related to the collection efforts from a borrower whose loan was acquired in 2017 and who is currently in bankruptcy. Additional expense may be incurred in future quarters until the bankruptcy proceedings are finalized.

Taxes

The Company recorded income tax expense of $1.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, which equates to an effective tax rate of 19.8%, an increase from the effective tax rate of 19.6% and a decrease from the effective tax rate of 20.2% for the quarters ended March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively. Management expects the Company’s effective tax rate to approximate 20% in 2019.

Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

The Company reported basic and diluted earnings per common share of $0.49 and $0.48, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, an increase of $0.09 and $0.08, respectively, compared to basic and diluted earnings per common share of $0.40 for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, and an increase of $0.10 and $0.09, respectively, compared to basic and diluted earnings per common share of $0.39 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

About Investar Holding Corporation

Investar Holding Corporation, headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, provides full banking services, excluding trust services, through its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Investar Bank, National Association, a national bank. The Bank serves several markets across south Louisiana with 21 branches, and serves the greater Houston market in southeast Texas with three branches. At June 30, 2019, the Company had 283 full-time equivalent employees.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America, or GAAP. These measures and ratios include “tangible common equity,” “tangible assets,” “tangible equity to tangible assets,” “tangible book value per common share,” “core noninterest income,” “core earnings before noninterest expense,” “core noninterest expense,” “core earnings before income tax expense,” “core income tax expense,” “core earnings,” “core efficiency ratio,” “core return on average assets,” “core return on average equity,” “core basic earnings per share,” and “core diluted earnings per share.” Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding the Company’s financial results, and the Company believes that its presentation, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting the Company’s business and allow investors to view performance in a manner similar to management, the entire financial services sector, bank stock analysts and bank regulators. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and results, and the Company strongly encourages investors to review its consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this press release to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that reflect the Company’s current views with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. The Company generally identifies forward-looking statements by terminology such as “outlook,” “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “seeks,” “approximately,” “predicts,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” or the negative version of those words or other comparable words. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the historical performance of the Company and its subsidiaries or on the Company’s current plans, estimates and expectations. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company that the future plans, estimates or expectations by the Company will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties and assumptions relating to the Company’s operations, financial results, financial condition, business prospects, growth strategy and liquidity. If one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, the Company’s actual results may vary materially from those indicated in these statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following, any one or more of which could materially affect the outcome of future events:

  • business and economic conditions generally and in the financial services industry in particular, whether nationally, regionally or in the markets in which we operate;
  • our ability to achieve organic loan and deposit growth, and the composition of that growth;
  • our ability to identify and enter into agreements to combine with attractive acquisition candidates, finance acquisitions, complete acquisitions after definitive agreements are entered into, and successfully integrate acquired operations;
  • changes (or the lack of changes) in interest rates, yield curves and interest rate spread relationships that affect our loan and deposit pricing;
  • possible cessation or market replacement of LIBOR and the related effect on our LIBOR-based financial products and contracts, including, but not limited to, hedging products, debt obligations, investments and loans;
  • the extent of continuing client demand for the high level of personalized service that is a key element of our banking approach as well as our ability to execute our strategy generally;
  • our dependence on our management team, and our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel;
  • changes in the quality or composition of our loan or investment portfolios, including adverse developments in borrower industries or in the repayment ability of individual borrowers;
  • inaccuracy of the assumptions and estimates we make in establishing reserves for probable loan losses and other estimates;
  • the concentration of our business within our geographic areas of operation in Louisiana and Texas; and
  • concentration of credit exposure.

These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Additional information on these and other risk factors can be found in Item 1A. “Risk Factors” and in the “Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in Item 7. “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For further information contact:

Investar Holding Corporation
Chris Hufft
Chief Financial Officer
(225) 227-2215
Chris.Hufft@investarbank.com

 
INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION
SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Amounts in thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)
           
  As of and for the three months ended
  6/30/2019 3/31/2019 6/30/2018 Linked Quarter Year/Year
EARNINGS DATA          
Total interest income $22,388  $20,686  $18,009  8.2% 24.3%
Total interest expense 6,057  5,530  3,689  9.5  64.2 
Net interest income 16,331  15,156  14,320  7.8  14.0 
Provision for loan losses 369  265  567  39.2  (34.9)
Total noninterest income 1,742  1,281  1,193  36.0  46.0 
Total noninterest expense 11,554  11,303  10,160  2.2  13.7 
Income before income taxes 6,150  4,869  4,786  26.3  28.5 
Income tax expense 1,216  952  966  27.7  25.9 
Net income $4,934  $3,917  $3,820  26.0  29.2 
           
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA          
Total assets $1,951,559  $1,854,191  $1,655,709  5.3% 17.9%
Total interest-earning assets 1,823,196  1,743,438  1,553,813  4.6  17.3 
Total loans 1,523,004  1,436,798  1,269,894  6.0  19.9 
Total interest-bearing deposits 1,236,324  1,183,568  1,001,037  4.5  23.5 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,455,623  1,413,623  1,247,695  3.0  16.7 
Total deposits 1,514,146  1,422,632  1,223,441  6.4  23.8 
Total stockholders’ equity 203,911  189,822  175,801  7.4  16.0 
           
PER SHARE DATA          
Earnings:          
Basic earnings per common share $0.49  $0.40  $0.39  22.5% 25.6%
Diluted earnings per common share 0.48  0.40  0.39  20.0  23.1 
Core Earnings(1):          
Core basic earnings per common share(1) 0.47  0.47  0.40    17.5 
Core diluted earnings per common share(1) 0.47  0.46  0.40  2.2  17.5 
Book value per common share 20.68  20.04  18.50  3.2  11.8 
Tangible book value per common share(1) 18.02  17.36  16.42  3.8  9.7 
Common shares outstanding 9,937,752  10,129,993  9,517,328  (1.9) 4.4 
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 10,008,882  9,675,381  9,588,873  3.4  4.4 
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 10,104,246  9,770,752  9,648,021  3.4  4.7 
           
PERFORMANCE RATIOS          
Return on average assets 1.01% 0.86% 0.93% 17.4% 8.6%
Core return on average assets(1) 0.97  0.98  0.94  (1.0) 3.2 
Return on average equity 9.70  8.37  8.72  15.9  11.2 
Core return on average equity(1) 9.25  9.62  8.85  (3.8) 4.5 
Net interest margin 3.59  3.53  3.70  1.7  (3.0)
Net interest income to average assets 3.34  3.31  3.47  0.9  (3.7)
Noninterest expense to average assets 2.42  2.47  2.46  (2.0) (1.6)
Efficiency ratio(2) 63.93  68.76  65.49  (7.0) (2.4)
Core efficiency ratio(1) 64.96  63.96  64.99  1.6   
Dividend payout ratio 11.24  13.13  10.01  (14.4) 12.3 
Net charge-offs to average loans 0.01  0.01  0.02    (50.0)
           
(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation.
(2) Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income (before provision for loan losses) and noninterest income.
 


 
INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION
SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Amounts in thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)
           
  As of and for the three months ended
  6/30/2019 3/31/2019 6/30/2018 Linked Quarter Year/Year
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS          
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.36% 0.40% 0.50% (10.0)% (28.0)%
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.37  0.40  0.33  (7.5) 12.1 
Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.64  0.64  0.65    (1.5)
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 173.43  159.93  199.04  8.4  (12.9)
           
CAPITAL RATIOS          
Investar Holding Corporation:          
Total equity to total assets 10.29% 10.35% 10.44% (0.6)% (1.4)%
Tangible equity to tangible assets(1) 9.09  9.09  9.38    (3.1)
Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.59  10.03  10.22  (4.4) (6.2)
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(2) 10.51  11.07  11.64  (5.1) (9.7)
Tier 1 capital ratio(2) 10.90  11.48  12.11  (5.1) (10.0)
Total capital ratio(2) 12.57  13.23  14.04  (5.0) (10.5)
Investar Bank:          
Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.53  10.92  11.14  (3.6) (5.5)
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(2) 11.97  12.48  13.21  (4.1) (9.4)
Tier 1 capital ratio(2) 11.97  12.48  13.21  (4.1) (9.4)
Total capital ratio(2) 12.56  13.09  13.82  (4.0) (9.1)
           
(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation.
(2) Estimated for June 30, 2019.
 


 
INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)
       
  June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018
ASSETS      
Cash and due from banks $30,400  $22,535  $21,338 
Interest-bearing balances due from other banks 33,519  47,506  13,483 
Federal funds sold   2,362  10 
Cash and cash equivalents 63,919  72,403  34,831 
       
Available for sale securities at fair value (amortized cost of $252,554, $265,981, and $247,317, respectively) 253,985  264,257  241,587 
Held to maturity securities at amortized cost (estimated fair value of $15,480, $15,816 and $17,064, respectively) 15,473  15,816  17,299 
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $9,924, $9,642, and $8,451, respectively 1,533,384  1,485,277  1,291,860 
Other equity securities 14,537  14,392  13,095 
Bank premises and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $11,078, $10,513, and $8,805, respectively 46,097  45,717  39,253 
Other real estate owned, net 1,529  1,748  4,225 
Accrued interest receivable 6,880  6,377  4,842 
Deferred tax asset   38  1,429 
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 26,409  27,143  19,952 
Bank-owned life insurance 29,204  24,011  23,543 
Other assets 5,224  4,715  5,555 
Total assets $1,996,641  $1,961,894  $1,697,471 
       
LIABILITIES      
Deposits      
Noninterest-bearing $289,481  $285,811  $222,570 
Interest-bearing 1,262,736  1,246,982  1,008,360 
Total deposits 1,552,217  1,532,793  1,230,930 
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 196,600  185,093  237,075 
Repurchase agreements 1,876  2,218  16,752 
Subordinated debt 18,238  18,227  18,191 
Junior subordinated debt 5,871  5,858  5,819 
Accrued taxes and other liabilities 16,340  14,691  11,474 
Total liabilities 1,791,142  1,758,880  1,520,241 
       
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Preferred stock, no par value per share; 5,000,000 shares authorized      
Common stock, $1.00 par value per share; 40,000,000 shares authorized; 9,937,752, 10,129,993 and 9,581,034 shares outstanding, respectively 9,938  10,130  9,581 
Surplus 140,856  144,813  132,166 
Retained earnings 53,492  49,104  39,258 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss 1,213  (1,033) (3,775)
Total stockholders’ equity 205,499  203,014  177,230 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $1,996,641  $1,961,894  $1,697,471 
             


 
INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Amounts in thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)
       
  For the three months ended
  June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018
INTEREST INCOME      
Interest and fees on loans $20,233  $18,544  $16,223 
Interest on investment securities 1,923  1,926  1,644 
Other interest income 232  216  142 
Total interest income 22,388  20,686  18,009 
       
INTEREST EXPENSE      
Interest on deposits 4,684  4,106  2,426 
Interest on borrowings 1,373  1,424  1,263 
Total interest expense 6,057  5,530  3,689 
Net interest income 16,331  15,156  14,320 
       
Provision for loan losses 369  265  567 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 15,962  14,891  13,753 
       
NONINTEREST INCOME      
Service charges on deposit accounts 434  400  327 
Gain on sale of investment securities, net 227  2  22 
Loss on sale of fixed assets, net (11)   (1)
Gain (loss) on sale of other real estate owned, net 13  5  (4)
Servicing fees and fee income on serviced loans 150  180  253 
Interchange fees 291  240  255 
Income from bank owned life insurance 170  152  161 
Change in the fair value of equity securities 57  172  3 
Other operating income 411  130  177 
Total noninterest income 1,742  1,281  1,193 
Income before noninterest expense 17,704  16,172  14,946 
       
NONINTEREST EXPENSE      
Depreciation and amortization 873  764  629 
Salaries and employee benefits 7,077  6,415  6,495 
Occupancy 454  414  335 
Data processing 644  536  565 
Marketing 68  51  44 
Professional fees 309  305  228 
Acquisition expenses   905   
Other operating expenses 2,129  1,913  1,864 
Total noninterest expense 11,554  11,303  10,160 
Income before income tax expense 6,150  4,869  4,786 
Income tax expense 1,216  952  966 
Net income $4,934  $3,917  $3,820 
       
EARNINGS PER SHARE      
Basic earnings per common share $0.49  $0.40  $0.39 
Diluted earnings per common share $0.48  $0.40  $0.39 
Cash dividends declared per common share $0.06  $0.05  $0.04 
             


 
INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET, INTEREST EARNED AND YIELD ANALYSIS
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
                   
  For the three months ended
  June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018
  Average
Balance		 Interest
Income/
Expense		 Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest
Income/
Expense		 Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest
Income/
Expense		 Yield/
Rate
Assets                  
Interest-earning assets:                  
Loans $1,523,004  $20,233  5.33% $1,436,798  $18,544  5.23% $1,269,894  $16,223  5.12%
Securities:                  
Taxable 238,150  1,726  2.94  243,065  1,729  2.88  224,263  1,441  2.58 
Tax-exempt 31,554  197  2.51  32,325  197  2.47  33,936  203  2.40 
Interest-bearing balances with banks 30,488  232  3.05  31,250  216  2.80  25,720  142  2.20 
Total interest-earning assets 1,823,196  22,388  4.93  1,743,438  20,686  4.81  1,553,813  18,009  4.65 
Cash and due from banks 23,154      20,150      16,690     
Intangible assets 26,501      22,301      20,064     
Other assets 88,486      77,867      73,312     
Allowance for loan losses (9,778)     (9,565)     (8,170)    
Total assets $1,951,559      $1,854,191      $1,655,709     
                   
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                  
Deposits:                  
Interest-bearing demand deposits $504,541  $1,333  1.06  $504,123  $1,353  1.09  $372,824  $641  0.69 
Savings deposits 113,179  126  0.45  104,503  119  0.46  121,174  138  0.46 
Time deposits 618,604  3,225  2.09  574,942  2,634  1.86  507,039  1,647  1.30 
Total interest-bearing deposits 1,236,324  4,684  1.52  1,183,568  4,106  1.41  1,001,037  2,426  0.97 
Short-term borrowings 127,196  685  2.16  135,894  733  2.19  140,595  579  1.65 
Long-term debt 92,103  688  2.99  94,161  691  2.98  106,063  684  2.59 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,455,623  6,057  1.67  1,413,623  5,530  1.59  1,247,695  3,689  1.19 
Noninterest-bearing deposits 277,822      239,064      222,404     
Other liabilities 14,203      11,682      9,809     
Stockholders’ equity 203,911      189,822      175,801     
Total liability and stockholders’ equity $1,951,559      $1,854,191      $1,655,709     
Net interest income/net interest margin   $16,331  3.59%   $15,156  3.53%   $14,320  3.70%
                            


 
INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Amounts in thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)
       
  June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 June 30, 2018
Tangible common equity      
Total stockholders’ equity $205,499  $203,014  $177,230 
Adjustments:      
Goodwill 21,978  22,489  17,424 
Core deposit intangible 4,331  4,554  2,617 
Trademark intangible 100  100  100 
Tangible common equity $179,090  $175,871  $157,089 
Tangible assets      
Total assets $1,996,641  $1,961,894  $1,697,471 
Adjustments:      
Goodwill 21,978  22,489  17,424 
Core deposit intangible 4,331  4,554  2,617 
Trademark intangible 100  100  100 
Tangible assets $1,970,232  $1,934,751  $1,677,330 
       
Common shares outstanding 9,937,752  10,129,993  9,517,328 
Tangible equity to tangible assets 9.09% 9.09% 9.37%
Book value per common share $20.68  $20.04  $18.62 
Tangible book value per common share 18.02  17.36  16.51 
          


 
INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Amounts in thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)
        
   Three months ended
   6/30/2019 3/31/2019 6/30/2018
Net interest income(a) $16,331  $15,156  $14,320 
Provision for loan losses  369  265  567 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses  15,962  14,891  13,753 
        
Noninterest income(b) 1,742  1,281  1,193 
Gain on sale of investment securities, net  (227) (2) (22)
(Gain) loss on sale of other real estate owned, net  (13) (5) 4 
Loss on sale of fixed assets, net  11    1 
Change in the fair value of equity securities  (57) (172) (3)
Core noninterest income(d) 1,456  1,102  1,173 
        
Core earnings before noninterest expense  17,418  15,993  14,926 
        
Total noninterest expense(c) 11,554  11,303  10,160 
Acquisition expense    (905)  
Core noninterest expense(f) 11,554  10,398  10,071 
        
Core earnings before income tax expense  5,864  5,595  4,855 
Core income tax expense(1)  1,161  1,094  981 
Core earnings  $4,703  $4,501  $3,874 
        
Core basic earnings per common share  0.47  0.47  0.41 
        
Diluted earnings per common share (GAAP)  $0.48  $0.40  $0.39 
(Gain) loss on sale of investment securities, net  (0.01)    
(Gain) loss on sale of other real estate owned, net       
Loss on sale of fixed assets, net       
Change in the fair value of equity securities    (0.01)  
Acquisition expense    0.07   
Nonroutine legal expense      0.01 
Core diluted earnings per common share  $0.47  $0.46  $0.40 
        
Efficiency ratio(c) / (a+b) 63.93% 68.76% 65.49%
Core efficiency ratio(f) / (a+d) 64.96% 63.96% 64.99%
Core return on average assets(2)  0.98% 0.98% 0.94%
Core return on average equity(2)  9.35% 9.62% 8.85%
Total average assets  $1,951,559  $1,854,191  $1,655,709 
Total average stockholders’ equity  203,911  189,822  175,801 
        
        
(1) Core income tax expense is calculated using the effective tax rates of 19.8%, 19.6% and 20.2% for the quarters ended June 30, 2019, March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2018, respectively.
(2) Core earnings used in calculation. No adjustments were made to average assets or average equity.
 

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 70,5 M
EBIT 2019 26,2 M
Net income 2019 18,6 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0,89%
P/E ratio 2019 12,6x
P/E ratio 2020 10,9x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,30x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,05x
Capitalization 233 M
