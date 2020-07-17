Investar : Bank in Lake Charles Opens Monday, July 20, 2020

Lake Charles, La.-Investar Bank, National Association ('Investar') will open its newest branch located at 2089 Country Club Road in Lake Charles on Monday, July 20, 2020. This is Investar's 31st branch location and second in the Southwest Louisiana region that offers high-touch, personal community banking service for businesses and individuals with a full array of products and services. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the branch will open its drive-through, and appointments to access the lobby can be made by calling 337.656.6190.

'We are thrilled to open our second full-service branch in Southwest Louisiana,' said Kevin Lacy, Commercial Market Manager, Investar. 'This new branch expands our local footprint and gives us our first 'brick & mortar' location in Lake Charles. We look forward to providing convenience to our existing customers as well as the opportunity to serve new customers in the community,' continued Lacy.



The modern 2,520 square-foot facility employs a full-service branch staff plus commercial relationship managers who are all focused on meeting the needs of customers in Lake Charles. The facility features two drive-through lanes, a night deposit box, and safe deposit boxes. The drive up Interactive Teller Machine (ITM) with ATM capability is still available with 24/7 access. Investar has committed significant resources to the continuing expansion into Southwest Louisiana, utilizing its client-focused community bank offerings to service the local community.

'Investar has been operating in Lake Charles for nearly two years from its ITM. To open this full-service, modern branch to better serve our customers is an extremely exciting time for our bank,' said Jeff Blum, Western Division and C&I Banking President, Investar.



The new branch in Lake Charles will be open Monday - Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The ITM remains available to customers at all times. Feel free to call Branch Manager Contessa Bell or any of our experienced commercial relationship managers at 337.656.6190 or visit us online at www.InvestarBank.com.

Photo caption: The Friendly Staff Welcomes You!

