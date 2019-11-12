Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Investar Holding Corporation    ISTR

INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION

(ISTR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Investar Holding Corporation Announces Subordinated Notes Offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 05:00pm EST

BATON ROUGE, La., Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investar Holding Corporation (“Investar”) (NASDAQ: ISTR), the parent holding company of Investar Bank, National Association, today announced that it has completed a private placement of $25.0 million in aggregate principal amount of subordinated notes to certain qualified institutional and other accredited investors. Investar intends to use the net proceeds of the notes offering to fund future acquisitions and for general corporate purposes, including investments in its banking subsidiary.

The notes will initially bear interest at a rate of 5.125% per annum from and including November 12, 2019, to but excluding December 30, 2024, with interest during this period payable semi-annually in arrears. From and including December 30, 2024, to but excluding the maturity date or earlier redemption date, the interest rate will reset quarterly to an annual floating rate equal to the three-month LIBOR, or an alternative rate determined in accordance with the terms of the notes if the three-month LIBOR cannot be determined, plus 3.490%, with interest during this period payable quarterly in arrears. Investar may redeem the notes, in whole or in part, on or after December 30, 2024 or, in whole but not in part, under certain limited circumstances set forth in the notes. The notes are not subject to redemption at the option of the holders. The notes are structured to qualify as tier 2 capital for regulatory capital purposes.

Investar has agreed to take steps following the closing of the private placement to register the resale of the notes with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In connection with this issuance, Kroll Bond Rating Agency, a nationally recognized statistical rating organization registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission, affirmed its investment grade rating of BBB- with respect to Investar’s subordinated debt securities.

Performance Trust Capital Partners served as the placement agent for the private offering and was advised by Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP. Investar was advised by Fenimore, Kay, Harrison & Ford, LLP.   

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities.

About Investar Holding Corporation

Investar Holding Corporation, headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, provides full banking services, excluding trust services, through its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Investar Bank, National Association. Investar had total assets of approximately $2.0 billion as of September 30, 2019. Investar Bank currently operates 22 branches serving southeast Louisiana, 3 branches serving southeast Texas, and 2 branches serving southwest Alabama.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and assumptions about Investar’s business that are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those described in this press release. You should not rely on forward-looking statements as a prediction of future events.

Additional information regarding factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in any forward-looking statements are described in reports and registration statements Investar files with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, copies of which are available on the Investar internet website http://www.investarbank.com.

Investar disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any forward-looking statement may be based except as required by law.

Contact:
Investar Holding Corporation
Chris Hufft
Chief Financial Officer
(225) 227-2215
Chris.Hufft@investarbank.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATI
05:00pInvestar Holding Corporation Announces Subordinated Notes Offering
GL
11/08INVESTAR : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
11/01INVESTAR HOLDING CORP : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets (form..
AQ
11/01Investar Holding Corporation Announces Completion of Bank of York Acquisition
GL
10/28INVESTAR : Bank Now Open in the Oil Center
PU
10/24INVESTAR HOLDING CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
10/23INVESTAR : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/23Investar Holding Corporation Announces 2019 Third Quarter Results
GL
10/17INVESTAR HOLDING CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
10/16INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION : Announces Acquisition Approvals
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 70,8 M
EBIT 2019 24,8 M
Net income 2019 18,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 0,92%
P/E ratio 2019 13,9x
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,46x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,04x
Capitalization 245 M
Chart INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Investar Holding Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 27,08  $
Last Close Price 25,03  $
Spread / Highest target 13,9%
Spread / Average Target 8,20%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John J. D'Angelo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William H. Hidalgo Chairman
Dane M. Babin Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Christopher L. Hufft Chief Financial Officer
James M. Baker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INVESTAR HOLDING CORPORATION1.61%245
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-5.26%180 909
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%55 276
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD28.27%54 186
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.0.00%53 441
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED7.32%51 007
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group