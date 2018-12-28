Log in
Class ILRP2 Dividend Declaration: Investec Ltd

12/28/2018 | 11:45am CET

Investec Limited
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
Registration number 1925/002833/06
JSE Share Code: ILRP2

ISIN: ZAE000202990

JSE ordinary share code: INL

NSX ordinary share code: IVD

BSE ordinary share code: INVESTEC

ISIN: ZAE000081949

Investec plc
Incorporated in England and Wales
Registration number 3633621
LSE share code: INVP

JSE share code: INP
ISIN: GB00B17BBQ50

As part of the dual listed company structure, Investec plc and Investec Limited notify both the London Stock Exchange and the JSE Limited of matters which are required to be disclosed under the Disclosure Guidance, Transparency Rules and Listing Rules of the United Kingdom Listing Authority (the 'UKLA') and/or the JSE Listing Requirements.

Investec Limited

Preference share dividend announcement

Class ILRP2 redeemable non-participating preference shares (preference shares)

Declaration of dividend number 15

Notice is hereby given that preference dividend number 15 has been declared from income reserves for the period 01 October 2018 to 31 December 2018 amounting to a gross preference dividend of 1421.58383 cents per share payable to holders of the Class ILRP2 redeemable non-participating preference shares as recorded in the books of the company at the close of business on Friday, 18 January 2019.

The relevant dates relating to the payment of dividend number 15 are as follows:

Last day to trade cum-dividend

Tuesday, 15 January 2019

Shares commence trading ex-dividend

Wednesday, 16 January 2019

Record date

Friday, 18 January 2019

Payment date

Monday, 21 January 2019

Share certificates may not be dematerialised or rematerialised between Wednesday, 16 January 2019 and Friday, 18 January 2019, both dates inclusive.

Additional information to take note of:

· The Investec Limited company tax reference number: 9800/181/71/2

· The issued class ILRP2 preference share capital of Investec Limited is 191 642 preference shares

· The dividend paid by Investec Limited is subject to South African Dividend Tax (Dividend Tax) of 20% (subject to any available exemptions or reductions in terms of Double Tax Agreements as legislated) equal to 284.31677 cents per share

· The net dividend amounts to 1137.26706 cents per preference share for shareholders liable to pay the Dividend Tax and 1421.58383 cents per preference share for preference shareholders exempt from paying the Dividend Tax.

By order of the board

N van Wyk

Company Secretary

Investec Limited

28 December 2018

Sponsor:

Investec Bank Limited

Disclaimer

Investec plc published this content on 28 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2018 10:44:05 UTC
