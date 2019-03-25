Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Investec    INVP   GB00B17BBQ50

INVESTEC

(INVP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 03/25 11:51:38 am
433.45 GBp   -0.90%
11:20aINVESTEC : Board Executive Director Changes
PU
03/15GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : UBS, Facebook, BAT, Oracle
03/15INVESTEC : Pre-close briefing statement
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Investec : Board Executive Director Changes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/25/2019 | 11:20am EDT

Investec Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

Registration number 1925/002833/06

JSE share code: INL

NSX share code: IVD

BSE share code: INVESTEC

ISIN: ZAE000081949

Investec plc

Incorporated in England and Wales

Registration number 3633621

LSE share code: INVP

JSE share code: INP

ISIN: GB00B17BBQ50

As part of the dual listed company structure, Investec plc and Investec Limited notify both the London Stock Exchange and the JSE Limited of matters which are required to be disclosed under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, and the Listing Rules of the United Kingdom Listing Authority (the 'UKLA') and/or the JSE Listing Requirements.

Accordingly we advise of the following:

Investec ('the Group', comprising of Investec Limited and Investec plc)

Board changes

Following the Group's announcement on management succession made in February 2018 and the announcement made on 14 September 2018 with respect to the proposed demerger and listing of Investec Asset Management ('the Transaction'), the Board wishes to confirm the following director changes.

Investec Limited and Investec plc Board Executive Director changes

As previously announced and as part of the Group's orderly succession plan to move from founding members to the next generation of leadership, Glynn Burger, Group Risk and Finance Director, will retire from the Boards on 31 March 2019. The Board would like to thank Glynn for his exemplary service, dedication and commitment to the Group since the 1980s.

As of 1 April 2019, Nishlan Samujh, currently the Chief Finance Officer of the Investec Group will take responsibility for the Group Finance Director role and will be appointed as an executive director of the Investec Limited and Investec plc Board.

Ciaran Whelan, who has held various senior positions globally with the Investec group over the past 30 years, and who is currently Global Joint Head of the Specialist Bank and Global Head of Private Banking, will assume Glynn Burger's role as Global Head of Risk in an acting capacity pending regulatory approval.

Following these changes, the Executive Directors of the Investec plc and Investec Limited boards will be: Fani Titi and Hendrik du Toit (Joint-CEOs), Stephen Koseff, Bernard Kantor, Kim McFarland and Nishlan Samujh. The Board congratulates the new executive team on their appointments.

Save for the information provided above, there are no further details required to be disclosed by Rule 9.6.13 of the UK Listing Rules.

For further information please contact

Investec Investor Relations

investorrelations@investec.com

Tel: +27 (11) 286 7070 or +44 (207) 597 5546

About Investec

Investec is an international specialist bank and asset manager that provides a diverse range of financial products and services to a select client base in three principal markets, the UK and Europe, South Africa and Asia/Australia as well as certain other countries. The Group was established in 1974 and has approximately 10 100 employees.

Investec focuses on delivering distinctive profitable solutions for its clients in three core areas of activity namely, Asset Management, Wealth & Investment and Specialist Banking.

In July 2002 the Investec group implemented a dual listed company structure with listings on the London and Johannesburg Stock Exchanges. The combined Group's current market capitalisation is approximately GBP5.5 billion.

Johannesburg and London

25 March 2019

Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited

Disclaimer

Investec plc published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 15:19:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INVESTEC
11:20aINVESTEC : Board Executive Director Changes
PU
03/15GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : UBS, Facebook, BAT, Oracle
03/15INVESTEC : Pre-close briefing statement
PU
03/12INVESTEC PLC : annual sales release
03/04INVESTEC LTD - ILRP2 : Final Dividend & Redemption
PU
02/13INVESTEC : brand campaign launch
PU
02/11BARRICK GOLD : Tanzania row overshadows Acacia's upbeat output, cost figures
RE
02/04INVESTEC : INVC portfolio company Bud raises $20m Series A
PU
02/04Goldman Sachs invests in HSBC-backed fintech app Bud
RE
01/29Metals Advance on Weaker Dollar as Trade Talks Set to Resume
DJ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 2 521 M
EBIT 2019 1 174 M
Net income 2019 510 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,70%
P/E ratio 2019 8,36
P/E ratio 2020 8,05
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,80x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,72x
Capitalization 4 549 M
Chart INVESTEC
Duration : Period :
Investec Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INVESTEC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 5,94  GBP
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fani Titi Joint Chief Executive Officer
Hendrik Jacobus du Toit Joint Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peregrine Kenneth Oughton Crosthwaite Chairman
Glynn Robert Burger Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Stephen Koseff Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INVESTEC-0.84%6 011
MACQUARIE GROUP LTD16.86%30 616
NATIXIS11.43%16 354
AXA EQUITABLE HOLDINGS INC18.58%10 278
CHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD22.38%8 686
SBI HOLDINGS INC18.90%5 278
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.