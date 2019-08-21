Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Investec    INVP   GB00B17BBQ50

INVESTEC

(INVP)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 08/21 06:09:51 am
412.9 GBp   +1.25%
05:53aINVESTEC : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - EasyHotel plc
PU
08/19INVESTEC : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Amerisur Resources Plc
PU
08/16INVESTEC : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Amerisur Resources Plc
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Investec : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - EasyHotel plc

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2019 | 05:53am EDT

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

Investec Bank plc

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

EasyHotel plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Investec are Advisor & Broker to EasyHotel plc

d) Date dealing undertaken:

20th August 2019

(e) Has the EPT previously disclosed, or is it today disclosing, in respect of any other party to this offer? No

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received
(pence) 		Lowest price per unit paid/received
(pence)

Ordinary
Shares

Sales

20,000

95

94.8

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options)

Class of relevant security Product description
e.g. CFD 		Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position 		Number of reference securities Price per unit

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type
e.g. American, European etc. 		Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercising

Class of relevant security Product description
e.g. call option 		Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion 		Details Price per unit (if applicable)

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

Date of disclosure:

21st August 2019

Contact name:

Rich White

Telephone number:

0207 597 5462

Disclaimer

Investec plc published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 09:52:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INVESTEC
05:53aINVESTEC : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - EasyHotel plc
PU
08/19INVESTEC : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Amerisur Resources Plc
PU
08/16INVESTEC : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Amerisur Resources Plc
PU
08/14INVESTEC : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Amerisur Resources plc
PU
08/12INVESTEC : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - EasyHotel plc
PU
08/12INVESTEC : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Amerisur Resources plc
PU
08/08INVESTEC : Result of AGM 2019
PU
08/08INVESTEC : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - easyHotel plc
PU
08/07INVESTEC : Update on demerger of Investec Asset Management
PU
08/07Investec expects to float asset management unit next year
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 2 593 M
EBIT 2020 766 M
Net income 2020 511 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 28,7x
Capi. / Sales2021 26,6x
Capitalization 74 346 M
Chart INVESTEC
Duration : Period :
Investec Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INVESTEC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 407,80  GBp
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fani Titi Joint Chief Executive Officer
Hendrik Jacobus du Toit Joint Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peregrine Kenneth Oughton Crosthwaite Chairman
Glynn Robert Burger Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Stephen Koseff Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INVESTEC-7.55%4 818
CITIC LTD-24.46%34 011
MACQUARIE GROUP LTD13.56%27 097
NATIXIS-14.91%12 245
AXA EQUITABLE HOLDINGS INC22.13%9 975
CHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD-19.58%5 729
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group