Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Investec    INVP   GB00B17BBQ50

INVESTEC

(INVP)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 07/01 05:12:14 am
518.1 GBp   +1.39%
04:48aINVESTEC : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - KCOM Group Plc
PU
06/28INVESTEC LIMITED : BEE Annual Compliance Report
PU
06/28INVESTEC : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - KCOM Group plc
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Investec : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - KCOM Group Plc

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/01/2019 | 04:48am EDT

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)

PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

Investec Bank plc

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

KCOM Group plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

Investec are Joint Advisor and Joint Broker to KCOM Group plc

d) Date dealing undertaken:

28th June 2019

(e) Has the EPT previously disclosed, or is it today disclosing, in respect of any other party to this offer? No

2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security Purchases/ sales Total number of securities Highest price per unit paid/received
(pence) 		Lowest price per unit paid/received
(pence)

Ordinary
Shares

Purchases

966,181

112.0p

111.8p

Ordinary
Shares

Sales

637,808

112.8p

112.0p

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options)

Class of relevant security Product description
e.g. CFD 		Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position 		Number of reference securities Price per unit

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type
e.g. American, European etc. 		Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercising

Class of relevant security Product description
e.g. call option 		Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion 		Details Price per unit (if applicable)

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

3. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

Date of disclosure:

1st July 2019

Contact name:

Rich White

Telephone number:

0207 597 5462

Disclaimer

Investec plc published this content on 01 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2019 08:47:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INVESTEC
04:48aINVESTEC : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - KCOM Group Plc
PU
06/28INVESTEC LIMITED : BEE Annual Compliance Report
PU
06/28INVESTEC : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - KCOM Group plc
PU
06/28INVESTEC : Notice of AGM
PU
06/24INVESTEC : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - KCOM Group Plc
PU
06/13INVESTEC : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) KCOM Group Plc
PU
06/12INVESTEC : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - KCOM Group Plc
PU
06/06INVESTEC : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - KCOM Group plc
PU
05/17INVESTEC : overcomes challenging environment in UK and SA to deliver increase in..
AQ
05/17INVESTEC : overcomes challenging environment in UK and SA to deliver increase in..
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 2 653 M
EBIT 2020 1 259 M
Net income 2020 556 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,15%
P/E ratio 2020 9,07
P/E ratio 2021 8,28
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,01x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,86x
Capitalization 5 322 M
Chart INVESTEC
Duration : Period :
Investec Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INVESTEC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 6,01  GBP
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fani Titi Joint Chief Executive Officer
Hendrik Jacobus du Toit Joint Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peregrine Kenneth Oughton Crosthwaite Chairman
Glynn Robert Burger Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Stephen Koseff Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INVESTEC15.85%6 760
CITIC LTD-7.25%41 933
MACQUARIE GROUP LTD15.41%29 953
NATIXIS-14.08%12 691
AXA EQUITABLE HOLDINGS INC25.68%10 265
CHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD-4.90%6 810
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About