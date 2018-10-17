Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Investec    INVP   GB00B17BBQ50

INVESTEC (INVP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 10/17 12:05:44 pm
488.55 GBp   +0.88%
05:08aINVESTEC : Partial redemption of Class ILRP2 pref shares
PU
10/01INVESTEC : Board Changes and Management Succession
PU
09/28INVESTEC LTD : Class ILRP2 Dividend Declaration
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Investec : Partial redemption of Class ILRP2 pref shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2018 | 05:08am EDT

Investec Limited
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
Registration number 1925/002833/06
JSE share code: ILRP2

ISIN: ZAE000202990

JSE ordinary share code: INL

NSX ordinary share code: IVD

BSE ordinary share code: INVESTEC

ISIN: ZAE000081949

Investec plc
Incorporated in England and Wales
Registration number 3633621
LSE share code: INVP

JSE share code: INP
ISIN: GB00B17BBQ50

As part of the dual listed company structure, Investec plc and Investec Limited notify both the London Stock Exchange and the JSE Limited of matters which are required to be disclosed under the Disclosure Guidance, Transparency Rules and Listing Rules of the United Kingdom Listing Authority (the 'UKLA') and/or the JSE Listing Requirements.

INVESTEC LIMITED

Preference share partial redemption announcement

Class ILRP2 redeemable, cumulative, non-participating preference shares('Preference Shares')

Partial redemption of Preference Shares

Notice is hereby given that 21 293 Preference Shares will be redeemed on
22 October 2018 pursuant to a bespoke offer that was made by Investec Limited to a specific preference shareholder, which offer was accepted by such shareholder, in accordance with clause 46 of the Applicable Pricing Supplement of the Preference Shares.

The early redemption will take place at an amount of 100 321.15962 cents per Preference Share being a return of capital of 100 000 cents per Preference Share plus accrued dividends in respect of the period from and including 01 October 2018 up to, but excluding,
22 October 2018, which amounts to 321.15962 cents per Preference Share.

Salient features of the redemption of the 21 293 Preference Shares are listed below:

Issuer

Investec Limited

Instrument

Redeemable cumulative non-participating preference shares

Early Redemption date

Number of shares redeemed

Number of shares outstanding post this early redemption

22 October 2018

21 293

191 642

JSE Share Code

ILRP2

ISIN

ZAE000202990

Additional information to take note of:

· The Investec Limited company tax reference number: 9800/181/71/2

· The dividend paid by Investec Limited is subject to South African Dividend Tax (Dividend Tax) of 20% (subject to any available exemptions or reductions in terms of Double Tax Agreements as legislated) equal to 64.23192 cents per share

· The net dividend amounts to 256.92770 cents per preference share for shareholders liable to pay the Dividend Tax and 321.15962 cents per preference share for preference shareholders exempt from paying the Dividend Tax.

By order of the board

N van Wyk

Company Secretary

Investec Limited

17 October 2018

Johannesburg

Sponsor:

Investec Bank Limited

Disclaimer

Investec plc published this content on 17 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2018 09:07:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INVESTEC
05:08aINVESTEC : Partial redemption of Class ILRP2 pref shares
PU
10/01INVESTEC : Board Changes and Management Succession
PU
09/28INVESTEC LTD : Class ILRP2 Dividend Declaration
PU
09/19INVESTEC LTD : Increase in interest by Old Mutual
PU
09/14Investec asset management spin off plan lifts shares
RE
09/14INVESTEC : Proposed Demerger and Listing of IAM
PU
09/14INVESTEC : Pre-Close Briefing Statement
PU
09/11INVESTEC PLC : quaterly sales release
08/31INVESTEC : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
08/08INVESTEC : Result of AGM 2018
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/14Investec (IVTJF) Investor Pre-Close Briefing - Slideshow 
05/17Investec's (IVTJF) CEO Stephen Koseff on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tran.. 
05/17Investec reports FY results 
2017Investec Plc. 2017 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Investec's (IVTJF) CEO Stephen Koseff on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tran.. 
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 2 531 M
EBIT 2019 1 038 M
Net income 2019 511 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,33%
P/E ratio 2019 9,09
P/E ratio 2020 8,52
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,93x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,82x
Capitalization 4 888 M
Chart INVESTEC
Duration : Period :
Investec Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INVESTEC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 6,41  GBP
Spread / Average Target 32%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fani Titi Joint Chief Executive Officer
Hendrik Jacobus du Toit Joint Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peregrine Kenneth Oughton Crosthwaite Chairman
Glynn Robert Burger Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Stephen Koseff Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INVESTEC-10.50%6 438
MACQUARIE GROUP LTD15.26%27 835
NATIXIS-18.59%19 572
CHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD-60.27%6 936
ROTHSCHILD & CO10.69%3 029
CORPORACION FINANCIERA ALBA SA-8.53%2 941
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.