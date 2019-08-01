Investec : Quarterly Capital Disclosures

Investec Limited

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

Registration number 1925/002833/06

JSE share code: INL NSX share code: IVD BSE share code: INVESTEC ISIN: ZAE000081949 Investec plc

Incorporated in England and Wales

Registration number 3633621

LSE share code: INVP JSE share code: INP

ISIN: GB00B17BBQ50

As part of the dual listed company structure, Investec plc and Investec Limited notify both the London Stock Exchange and the JSE Limited of matters which are required to be disclosed under the Disclosure Guidance, Transparency Rules (DTR) and Listing Rules of the United Kingdom Listing Authority (the 'UKLA') and/or the JSE Listing Requirements.

Accordingly, we advise of the following:

Investec Limited - Basel III disclosures at 30 June 2019

Capital disclosures

The disclosures below are made with respect to Basel III quarterly disclosure requirements. Investec Limited holds capital in excess of regulatory requirements targeting a minimum common equity tier one capital ratio above 10% and a total capital adequacy ratio range of 14% to 17%. Effective 1 April 2019, Investec Limited and Investec Bank Limited adopted the Foundation Internal Ratings Based (FIRB) approach for calculating regulatory capital. As such the below capital disclosures have been prepared on this basis.

Including unappropriated profits Investec Limited* IBL* As at 30 June 2019 R'mn R'mn Common equity tier 1 capital 38,366 38,177 Additional tier 1 capital 2,374 920 Tier 1 capital 40,740 39,097 Tier 2 capital 11,842 14,688 Total regulatory capital 52,582 53,785 Risk-weighted assets per risk type: Credit risk 245,145 242,547 Counterparty credit risk 5,716 5,805 Credit valuation adjustment risk 3,817 3,832 Equity risk 23,232 16,111 Market Risk 4,848 3,209 Operational risk 31,617 21,939 Total risk-weighted assets 314,375 293,443 Total minimum capital requirement 36,239 33,832 Capital ratios Common equity tier 1 ratio 12.2% 13.0% Tier 1 ratio 13.0% 13.3% Total capital adequacy ratio 16.7% 18.3%

Leverage ratio disclosures

Including unappropriated profits Investec Limited* IBL* As at 30 June 2019 R'mn R'mn Tier 1 capital 40,740 39,097 Total exposure 533,877 506,343 Leverage ratio 7.6% 7.7%

Excluding unappropriated profits Investec Limited* IBL* As at 30 June 2019 R'mn R'mn Common equity tier 1 capital 36,703 37,040 Additional tier 1 capital 2,389 920 Tier 1 capital 39,092 37,960 Tier 2 capital 12,042 14,688 Total regulatory capital 51,134 52,648 Risk-weighted assets per risk type: Credit risk 244,469 242,288 Counterparty credit risk 5,716 5,805 Credit valuation adjustment risk 3,817 3,832 Equity risk 23,232 16,111 Market Risk 4,848 3,209 Operational risk 31,617 21,939 Total risk-weighted assets 313,699 293,184 Total minimum capital requirement 36,161 33,802 Capital ratios Common equity tier 1 ratio 11.7% 12.6% Tier 1 ratio 12.5% 12.9% Total capital adequacy ratio 16.3% 18.0%

Leverage ratio disclosures

Excluding unappropriated profits Investec Limited* IBL* As at 30 June 2019 R'mn R'mn Tier 1 capital 39,092 37,960 Total exposure 533,607 506,240 Leverage ratio 7.3% 7.5%

* Where: IBL is Investec Bank Limited consolidated. The information for Investec Limited includes the information for IBL.

Liquidity disclosures

Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR)

The objective of the LCR is to promote the short-term resilience of the liquidity risk profile of banks by ensuring that they have sufficient high quality liquid assets to survive a significant stress scenario lasting 30 calendar days.

The minimum LCR requirement in South Africa is 100% as of 1 January 2019, for both Investec Bank Limited (IBL) (solo basis) and Investec Bank Limited (IBL) consolidated group.

In accordance with the provisions of section 6(6) of the South African Banks Act 1990 (Act No. 94 of 1990), banks are directed to comply with the relevant LCR disclosure requirements. This disclosure is in accordance with Pillar 3 of the Basel III liquidity accord, as specified by BCBS d400 (2017) and Directive D1/2018.

The following table sets out the LCR for IBL (solo basis) and IBL consolidated group for the quarter ending 30 June 2019:

IBL (solo basis) - Total weighted value IBL consolidated group - Total weighted value High quality liquid assets (HQLA) (R'mn) 95,588 96,749 Net cash outflows (R'mn) 67,773 65,788 Actual LCR 141.4% 147.4% Required LCR 100% 100%

The values in the table are calculated as the simple average of 91 calendar daily values over the period 1 April 2019 to 30 June 2019 for IBL (solo basis). IBL consolidated group values use daily values for IBL (solo basis), while those for other group entities use the average of April, May and June 2019 month-end values.

Net stable funding ratio (NSFR)

The objective of the NSFR is to promote the resilience in the banking sector by requiring banks to maintain a stable funding profile in relation to the composition of their assets and off-balance sheet activities on an ongoing structural basis. By ensuring that banks do not embark on excessive maturity transformation that is not sustainable, the NSFR is intended to reduce the likelihood that disruptions to a bank's funding sources would erode its liquidity position, increasing its risk of failure and potentially lead to broader systemic risk.

The minimum NSFR requirement in South Africa is 100%. This applies to both IBL (solo basis) and IBL consolidated group.

In accordance with the provisions of section 6(6) of the South African Banks Act 1990 (Act No. 94 of 1990), banks are directed to comply with the relevant NSFR disclosure requirements. This disclosure is in accordance with Pillar 3 of the Basel III liquidity accord, as specified by Directive 11/2015 and Directive 01/2018.

The following table sets out the NSFR for IBL (solo basis) and IBL consolidated group as at 30 June 2019:

IBL (solo basis) IBL consolidated group Actual NSFR 112.7% 114.0% Required NSFR 100% 100%

Further disclosures with respect to Investec Limited's and Investec Bank Limited's capital and liquidity is provided on the Investec website as required by the relevant regulations.

01 August 2019

Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited