Investec : Result of AGM 2019

As part of the dual listed company structure, Investec plc and Investec Limited notify both the London Stock Exchange and the JSE Limited of matters which are required to be disclosed under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules and the Listing Rules of the United Kingdom Listing Authority (the 'UKLA') and/or the JSE Listings Requirements.
Accordingly we advise of the following:
Results of Annual General Meetings of Investec Limited and Investec plc
(the 'Shareholder Meetings')
The Shareholder Meetings were held on 08 August 2019. As required by the dual listed company structure, all resolutions were treated as Joint Electorate Actions and were decided on a poll. All resolutions at both meetings were passed by the required majority. Resolutions 1 to 15, 17 to 23, 28 to 33 and 36 were passed as ordinary resolutions. Resolutions 24 to 27 and resolutions 34 and 35 were passed as special resolutions.
The voting results of the Joint Electorate Actions are identical and are given below:
Resolution
Votes For
% of Votes Cast
Votes Against
% of Votes Cast
Total Votes Cast
Total Votes Cast as a % of the Ordinary Shares in Issue
Votes Withheld
Votes Withheld as a % of the Ordinary Shares in Issue
Common Business: Investec plc and Investec Limited
1
Re-election of Zarina Bibi Mahomed Bassa
717,607,239
90.36%
76,518,374
9.64%
794,125,613
80.60%
1,705,504
0.17%
2
Re-election of Peregrine Kenneth Oughton Crosthwaite
748,736,583
94.28%
45,388,899
5.72%
794,125,482
80.60%
1,705,635
0.17%
3
Re-election of Hendrik Jacobus du Toit
788,198,176
99.25%
5,927,144
0.75%
794,125,320
80.60%
1,705,654
0.17%
4
Re-election of David Friedland
791,135,156
99.62%
2,990,082
0.38%
794,125,238
80.60%
1,705,735
0.17%
5
Re-election of Philip Alan Hourquebie
750,945,523
94.59%
42,932,729
5.41%
793,878,252
80.57%
1,952,881
0.20%
6
Re-election of Charles Richard Jacobs
791,430,889
99.66%
2,694,609
0.34%
794,125,498
80.60%
1,705,635
0.17%
7
Re-election of Ian Robert Kantor
779,967,731
98.22%
14,157,167
1.78%
794,124,898
80.60%
1,706,235
0.17%
8
Re-election of Lord Malloch-Brown
791,508,966
99.67%
2,617,714
0.33%
794,126,680
80.60%
1,704,454
0.17%
9
Re-election of Khumo Lesego Shuenyane
791,556,106
99.68%
2,571,348
0.32%
794,127,454
80.60%
1,703,680
0.17%
10
Re-election of Fani Titi
787,962,089
99.23%
6,152,007
0.77%
794,114,096
80.60%
1,717,038
0.17%
11
Election of Kim Mary McFarland
788,162,942
99.25%
5,965,922
0.75%
794,128,864
80.60%
1,702,270
0.17%
12
Election of Nishlan Andre Samujh
787,759,112
99.20%
6,370,352
0.80%
794,129,464
80.60%
1,701,670
0.17%
13
Approval of the DLC directors' remuneration report for the year ended 31 March 2019
645,542,952
81.32%
148,331,577
18.68%
793,874,529
80.57%
1,956,604
0.20%
14
Approval of the DLC directors' remuneration policy
647,824,159
81.58%
146,303,581
18.42%
794,127,740
80.60%
1,703,393
0.17%
15
Authority to take action in respect of the resolutions
794,110,217
99.99%
61,493
0.01%
794,171,710
80.60%
1,658,463
0.17%
Ordinary business: Investec Limited
16
Presentation of the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2019
Non-voting
17
Sanction of the interim dividend paid on the ordinary shares
790,192,967
99.86%
1,077,432
0.14%
791,270,399
80.31%
4,561,150
0.46%
18
Sanction of the interim dividend paid on the SA DAS share
790,870,978
99.95%
400,139
0.05%
791,271,117
80.31%
4,560,457
0.46%
19
Subject to the passing of Resolution 30, approval of the final dividend on the ordinary shares and the SA DAS share
791,044,191
99.97%
228,326
0.03%
791,272,517
80.31%
4,559,057
0.46%
20
Re-appointment of Ernst & Young Inc. as joint auditors
660,224,920
83.44%
131,045,033
16.56%
791,269,953
80.31%
4,561,620
0.46%
21
Re-appointment of KPMG Inc. as joint auditors
632,614,016
79.93%
158,812,565
20.07%
791,426,581
80.32%
4,555,080
0.46%
Special business: Investec Limited
22
Authority to issue the unissued variable rate, cumulative, redeemable preference shares and the unissued non-redeemable, non-cumulative, non-participating preference shares
734,050,552
94.40%
43,513,545
5.60%
777,564,097
78.92%
4,567,037
0.46%
23
Authority to issue the unissued special convertible redeemable preference shares
729,193,745
93.78%
48,369,819
6.22%
777,563,564
78.92%
4,567,570
0.46%
24
Authority to acquire ordinary shares
769,429,538
97.29%
21,414,247
2.71%
790,843,785
80.26%
4,987,347
0.51%
25
Authority to acquire any redeemable, non-participating preference shares and non-redeemable, non-cumulative, non-participating preference shares
784,901,030
99.25%
5,943,532
0.75%
790,844,562
80.26%
4,986,570
0.51%
26
Financial assistance
781,655,935
98.79%
9,578,290
1.21%
791,234,225
80.30%
4,596,908
0.47%
27
Approval of the non-executive directors' remuneration
787,928,061
99.67%
2,626,595
0.33%
790,554,656
80.24%
5,276,478
0.54%
Ordinary Business: Investec plc
28
Receive the audited financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2019
791,675,549
99.91%
722,476
0.09%
792,398,025
80.42%
3,433,549
0.35%
29
Sanction of the interim dividend paid on the ordinary shares
793,799,296
99.95%
400,345
0.05%
794,199,641
80.61%
1,631,933
0.17%
30
Subject to the passing of Resolution 19, approval of the final dividend on the ordinary shares
793,990,391
99.97%
209,225
0.03%
794,199,616
80.61%
1,631,958
0.17%
31
Re-appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditors
690,040,007
87.12%
101,986,984
12.88%
792,026,991
80.38%
3,804,582
0.39%
32
Authority for the directors to set the remuneration of the company's auditors
790,040,363
99.48%
4,112,328
0.52%
794,152,691
80.60%
1,678,883
0.17%
Special Business: Investec plc
33
Authority to allot Investec plc special converting shares
747,989,303
94.26%
45,555,026
5.74%
793,544,329
80.54%
2,296,322
0.23%
34
Authority to purchase ordinary shares
792,062,121
99.78%
1,752,823
0.22%
793,814,944
80.57%
2,016,189
0.20%
35
Authority to purchase preference shares
769,972,571
97.00%
23,842,187
3.00%
793,814,758
80.57%
2,016,016
0.20%
36
Political donations
644,805,835
81.30%
148,273,325
18.70%
793,079,160
80.49%
2,751,462
0.28%
In accordance with the UK Corporate Governance Code, with respect to resolutions with more than 20% of votes cast against such resolution, the group is required to explain how it will consult shareholders in order to understand the reasons behind the result.
The Boards of Directors of Investec plc and Investec Limited (the 'Board') recognises that effective communication is vital and is committed to providing meaningful, transparent and timely information to stakeholders. As part of the group's stakeholder engagement philosophy and process, the Group Chairman and the Remuneration Committee Chairman actively engage with UK shareholder representative organisations and the group's largest shareholders on an annual basis. These meetings are in addition to the numerous meetings shareholders have with executive management.
The Board notes that at today's annual general meetings ('AGM') resolution 21 (the re-appointment of KPMG Inc. as joint auditors of Investec Limited) passed with just below an 80% majority.
The Audit Committee identified audit quality as a Key Audit Matter as defined by auditing standards and accordingly spent considerable time gaining assurance in this regard and included specific additional procedures to satisfy itself regarding audit quality, audit firm transparency processes, auditor independence and objectivity and auditor rotation planning, where Investec Limited is and intends to remain compliant with the mandated requirements around Mandatory Audit Firm Rotation ('MAFR'). Regarding KPMG Inc., a number of specific additional processes both at a local and international level were implemented to ensure and confirm audit quality. These matters have been explained in detail in the group's 2019 Audit Committee Report, contained in the 2019 integrated annual report.
These matters have been discussed at length with the group's largest shareholders. The Board will continue to engage with shareholders and consider shareholder feedback in developing and refining its policies and practices. In accordance with the UK Corporate Governance Code an update will be provided within six months of the AGM in respect of the resolutions which were passed with majorities of less than 80%.
Other information
As at the date of the AGM, Investec plc's issued capital consists of 696,082,618 ordinary shares of GBP0.0002 each andInvestec Limited's issued capital consists of 318,904,709 ordinary shares of ZAR0.0002 each. Investec Limited holds 29,693,939 ordinary shares in Treasury. In accordance with the dual listed companies' structure, the aggregate number of voting rights which may be exercised at the AGM was 985,293,388.
Votes withheld are not votes in law and have not been counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'for' or 'against' a resolution. Proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included in the 'for' total.
Document regarding Resolutions passed at the Shareholder Meetings on 08 August 2019:
· Copies of all resolutions passed as special business at the Shareholder Meetings on 08 August 2019, pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.2, will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk