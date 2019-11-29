INL,INP : Publication of shareholder circular in relation to the proposed demerger of Investec Asset

29/11/2019 12:00:00 - INP

Investec Limited Investec plc Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Incorporated in England and Wales Registration number 1925/002833/06 Registration number 03633621 JSE share code: INL LSE share code: INVP NSX share code: IVD JSE share code: INP BSE share code: INVESTEC ISIN: GB00B17BBQ50 ISIN: ZAE000081949 29 November 2019 NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION As part of the dual listed company structure, Investec plc and Investec Limited notify both the London Stock Exchange and the JSE Limited of matters which are required to be disclosed under the Disclosure Guidance, Transparency Rules ('DTR') and Listing Rules of the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority ('FCA') and/or the JSE Listing Requirements. Investec plc, Investec Limited Publication of shareholder circular in relation to the proposed demerger of Investec Asset Management Following the announcement earlier today by Investec (comprising Investec plc and Investec Limited) setting out further details relating to the demerger and public listing of its global Asset Management business ('the Demerger'), Investec plc and Investec Limited now announce that, following receipt of approval from the FCA and JSE, the circular to shareholders of Investec plc and Investec Limited in connection with the Demerger (the 'Circular') has been published. Additional information In accordance with FCA Listing Rule paragraph 14.3.6, a copy of the Circular has been submitted to the FCA and will shortly be available for inspection via the National Storage Mechanism. The Circular is also available for inspection on the Investor Relations section of Investec's website at: www.investec.com/demerger. Enquiries: Investec Investor Relations General enquiries: +27 (0) 11 286 7070 or +44 (0) 20 7597 5546 Carly Newton: +44 (0) 20 7597 4493 Lansons (UK PR advisers) Tom Baldock Tel: +44 (0) 207 566 9716 / +44 (0) 7860 101 715 (mobile) Brunswick (SA PR advisers) Graeme Coetzee Tel: +27 (0) 11 502 7419 / +27 (0) 63 685 6053 (mobile) J.P. Morgan Cazenove and Fenchurch Advisory Partners are acting as joint financial advisers to Investec Group in relation to the Demerger. JSE Transaction Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Pty) Ltd Important information This announcement is not an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. The securities to which these materials relate have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 (the 'US Securities Act'), or under the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. Accordingly, they may not be offered, sold, resold, delivered, distributed or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States absent registration under the US Securities Act or an exemption therefrom. The Ninety One plc shares to be issued in connection with the UK Demerger will be issued in reliance on the exemption from the registration requirements of the US Securities Act provided by Section 3(a)(10) thereof. The Ninety One Limited shares to be issued in connection with the SA Demerger will only be issued in the United States to persons who are reasonably believed to be 'qualified institutional buyers' ('QIBs') as defined in Rule 144A ('Rule 144A') under the US Securities Act. It is anticipated that US shareholders of Investec Limited who are not able to receive Ninety One Limited shares in the SA Demerger may, in lieu of Ninety One Limited shares, receive a cash amount corresponding to net proceeds from the sale of the Ninety One Limited shares that they otherwise would have been entitled to receive, as further described in the Circular. Date: 29-11-2019 02:00:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.