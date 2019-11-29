Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Investec Group Limited    INLJ   ZAE000081949

INVESTEC GROUP LIMITED

(INLJ)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

INL,INP : Publication of shareholder circular in relation to the proposed demerger of Investec Asset

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2019 | 07:53am EST
29/11/2019 12:00:00 - INP

Investec Limited Investec plc Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Incorporated in England and Wales Registration number 1925/002833/06 Registration number 03633621 JSE share code: INL LSE share code: INVP NSX share code: IVD JSE share code: INP BSE share code: INVESTEC ISIN: GB00B17BBQ50 ISIN: ZAE000081949 29 November 2019 NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION As part of the dual listed company structure, Investec plc and Investec Limited notify both the London Stock Exchange and the JSE Limited of matters which are required to be disclosed under the Disclosure Guidance, Transparency Rules ('DTR') and Listing Rules of the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority ('FCA') and/or the JSE Listing Requirements. Investec plc, Investec Limited Publication of shareholder circular in relation to the proposed demerger of Investec Asset Management Following the announcement earlier today by Investec (comprising Investec plc and Investec Limited) setting out further details relating to the demerger and public listing of its global Asset Management business ('the Demerger'), Investec plc and Investec Limited now announce that, following receipt of approval from the FCA and JSE, the circular to shareholders of Investec plc and Investec Limited in connection with the Demerger (the 'Circular') has been published. Additional information In accordance with FCA Listing Rule paragraph 14.3.6, a copy of the Circular has been submitted to the FCA and will shortly be available for inspection via the National Storage Mechanism. The Circular is also available for inspection on the Investor Relations section of Investec's website at: www.investec.com/demerger. Enquiries: Investec Investor Relations General enquiries: +27 (0) 11 286 7070 or +44 (0) 20 7597 5546 Carly Newton: +44 (0) 20 7597 4493 Lansons (UK PR advisers) Tom Baldock Tel: +44 (0) 207 566 9716 / +44 (0) 7860 101 715 (mobile) Brunswick (SA PR advisers) Graeme Coetzee Tel: +27 (0) 11 502 7419 / +27 (0) 63 685 6053 (mobile) J.P. Morgan Cazenove and Fenchurch Advisory Partners are acting as joint financial advisers to Investec Group in relation to the Demerger. JSE Transaction Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Pty) Ltd Important information This announcement is not an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. The securities to which these materials relate have not been, and will not be, registered under the US Securities Act of 1933 (the 'US Securities Act'), or under the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States. Accordingly, they may not be offered, sold, resold, delivered, distributed or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States absent registration under the US Securities Act or an exemption therefrom. The Ninety One plc shares to be issued in connection with the UK Demerger will be issued in reliance on the exemption from the registration requirements of the US Securities Act provided by Section 3(a)(10) thereof. The Ninety One Limited shares to be issued in connection with the SA Demerger will only be issued in the United States to persons who are reasonably believed to be 'qualified institutional buyers' ('QIBs') as defined in Rule 144A ('Rule 144A') under the US Securities Act. It is anticipated that US shareholders of Investec Limited who are not able to receive Ninety One Limited shares in the SA Demerger may, in lieu of Ninety One Limited shares, receive a cash amount corresponding to net proceeds from the sale of the Ninety One Limited shares that they otherwise would have been entitled to receive, as further described in the Circular. Date: 29-11-2019 02:00:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Investec Limited published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 12:52:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INVESTEC GROUP LIMITED
07:53aINL,INP : Publication of shareholder circular in relation to the proposed demerg..
PU
07:50aIndia's GDP Growth Slows to More Than 6-Year Low of 4.5%
DJ
07:28aINVESTEC : Publication of shareholder circular
PU
04:33aINVESTEC : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Amerisur Resources plc
PU
04:06aInvestec to sell 10% of asset manager in March spin-off
RE
02:28aINL,INP : Update on Asset Management Demerger Proposals
PU
02:19aINVESTEC : Update on Asset Management Demerger Proposals
PU
01:48aINL,INP : Publication of the Investec plc unaudited consolidated interim financi..
PU
11/28Growth in loans, credit cards poses risk to S.Africa's economy – centra..
RE
11/28INL,INP : Standard form for notification of major holdings
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 2 509 M
EBIT 2020 732 M
Net income 2020 551 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,42%
P/E ratio 2020 9,25x
P/E ratio 2021 7,88x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,72x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,58x
Capitalization 4 308 M
Chart INVESTEC GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Investec Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INVESTEC GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 551,85  GBp
Last Close Price 451,99  GBp
Spread / Highest target 32,5%
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fani Titi Joint Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hendrik Jacobus du Toit Joint Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peregrine Kenneth Oughton Crosthwaite Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Nishlan Samujh Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ian Robert Kantor Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INVESTEC GROUP LIMITED7.25%5 536
CITIC LIMITED-16.80%37 539
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED27.06%31 570
EDELWEISS FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED-33.59%1 503
SWISSQUOTE GROUP HOLDING LTD3.56%698
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group