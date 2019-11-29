Log in
INVESTEC GROUP LIMITED

(INLJ)
INL,INP : Publication of the Investec plc unaudited consolidated interim financial report ended 30 S

11/29/2019 | 01:48am EST
29/11/2019 05:10:00 - INP

Investec Limited Investec plc Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Incorporated in England and Wales Registration number 1925/002833/06 Registration number 3633621 JSE share code: INL LSE share code: INVP NSX share code: IVD JSE share code: INP BSE share code: INVESTEC ISIN: GB00B17BBQ50 ISIN: ZAE000081949 Publication of the Investec plc unaudited consolidated interim financial report for the six months ended 30 September 2019 As part of the dual listed company structure, Investec plc and Investec Limited notify both the London Stock Exchange and the JSE Limited of matters which are required to be disclosed under the Prospectus Rules of the United Kingdom Listing Authority (the 'UKLA') and/or the JSE Listing Requirements. To view the document, please click on the link below. http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0294V 1-2019-11-28.pdf The above document has also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm. 29 November 2019 Sponsor Investec Bank Limited Date: 29-11-2019 07:10:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Investec Limited published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 06:47:02 UTC
