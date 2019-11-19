Investec Asset Management demerger on track, to rename as Ninety One

Investec's fund arm plans to list in London with a secondary listing in Johannesburg, as part of a restructuring of the financial services company announced last year.

The demerger still remains subject to the approval of Investec Plc and Investec Ltd shareholders.

Investec, which manages more than 119 billion pounds in assets, said the new identity "reflects the heritage of the firm" in a nod to 1991, the year the asset management unit was formed.

