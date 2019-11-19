Log in
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 11/18
83.65 ZAR   +0.32%
05:28aInvestec Asset Management demerger on track, to rename as Ninety One
RE
11/18INVESTEC GROUP LIMITED : half-yearly earnings release
11/15Investec Namibia MD resigns amid fishing bribery scandal
RE
Investec Asset Management demerger on track, to rename as Ninety One

11/19/2019 | 05:28am EST

The demerger of Investec Asset Management from its Anglo-South African parent Investec Group is on track to complete in the first quarter of 2020, when it will be renamed Ninety One, the company said on Tuesday.

Investec's fund arm plans to list in London with a secondary listing in Johannesburg, as part of a restructuring of the financial services company announced last year.

The demerger still remains subject to the approval of Investec Plc and Investec Ltd shareholders.

Investec, which manages more than 119 billion pounds in assets, said the new identity "reflects the heritage of the firm" in a nod to 1991, the year the asset management unit was formed.

(Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Kirstin Ridley)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 2 510 M
EBIT 2020 732 M
Net income 2020 478 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,55%
P/E ratio 2020 8,94x
P/E ratio 2021 7,61x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,64x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,51x
Capitalization 4 128 M
Technical analysis trends INVESTEC GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 564,35  GBp
Last Close Price 436,52  GBp
Spread / Highest target 37,2%
Spread / Average Target 29,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fani Titi Joint Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hendrik Jacobus du Toit Joint Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peregrine Kenneth Oughton Crosthwaite Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Nishlan Samujh Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ian Robert Kantor Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INVESTEC GROUP LIMITED4.63%5 351
CITIC LIMITED-16.14%37 836
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED25.77%31 501
NATIXIS-3.08%13 948
AXA EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.41.85%11 543
CHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGEMENT CO., LTD.-18.18%5 840
