Investec : Publication of shareholder circular

29 November 2019

As part of the dual listed company structure, Investec plc and Investec Limited notify both the London Stock Exchange and the JSE Limited of matters which are required to be disclosed under the Disclosure Guidance, Transparency Rules ('DTR') and Listing Rules of the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority ('FCA') and/or the JSE Listing Requirements.

Investec plc, Investec Limited

Publication of shareholder circular in relation to the proposed demerger of Investec Asset Management

Following the announcement earlier today by Investec (comprising Investec plc and Investec Limited) setting out further details relating to the demerger and public listing of its global Asset Management business ('the Demerger'), Investec plc and Investec Limited now announce that, following receipt of approval from the FCA and the JSE Limited, the circular to shareholders of Investec plc and Investec Limited in connection with the Demerger (the 'Circular') has been published.

Additional information

In accordance with FCA Listing Rule paragraph 14.3.6, a copy of the Circular has been submitted to the FCA and will shortly be available for inspection via the National Storage Mechanism. The Circular is also available for inspection on the Investor Relations section of Investec's website at: www.investec.com/demerger.

J.P. Morgan Cazenove and Fenchurch Advisory Partners are acting as joint financial advisers to Investec Group in relation to the Demerger.

JSE Transaction Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa (Pty) Ltd

