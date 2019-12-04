Log in
Investec : Transactions by PDMR in Investec plc ordinary shares

12/04/2019 | 09:44am EST
04/12/2019 14:00:00 - INP

Investec Limited Investec plc Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Incorporated in England and Wales Registration number 1925/002833/06 Registration number 3633621 JSE share code: INL LSE share code: INVP NSX share code: IVD JSE share code: INP BSE share code: INVESTEC ISIN: GB00B17BBQ50 ISIN: ZAE000081949 As part of the dual listed company structure, Investec plc and Investec Limited (together 'Investec') notify both the London and Johannesburg Stock Exchanges of those interests (and changes to those interests) of (i) directors of both entities and the respective company secretaries, (ii) persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMRs') and persons closely associated with them, and (iii) in certain instances the directors of major subsidiaries of Investec Limited, in the securities of Investec plc and Investec Limited which are required to be disclosed under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation 596/2014), the Listing Rules, and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom Listing Authority (the 'UKLA') and/or the JSE Listings Requirements. TRANSACTIONS BY PDMR IN INVESTEC PLC ORDINARY SHARES OF GBP0.0002 EACH 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Ruth Leas 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Investec plc b) LEI 2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of GBP0.0002 each Identification code GB00B17BBQ50 b) Nature of the transaction Take up of shares on vesting of nil cost options c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP4.38 7,935 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 7,935 - Price GBP4.38 e) Date of the transaction 02 December 2019 f) Place of the transaction London In compliance with Rules 3.63 - 3.74 of the JSE Listings Requirements we disclose the following additional information: Volume weighted average price GBP4.38 per share Total value of transaction GBP34,807.69 Highest price N/A Lowest price N/A Nature of interest Direct beneficial 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Ruth Leas 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Investec plc b) LEI 2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of GBP0.0002 each Identification code GB00B17BBQ50 b) Nature of the transaction On Market Sale of shares to cover taxation pursuant to the exercise and sale of nil cost options exercised c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP4.38 7,065 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 7,065 - Price GBP4.38 e) Date of the transaction 02 December 2019 f) Place of the transaction London In compliance with Rules 3.63 - 3.74 of the JSE Listings Requirements we disclose the following additional information: Volume weighted average price GBP4.38 per share Total value of transaction GBP30,991.34 Highest price GBP4.42 Lowest price GBP4.34 Nature of interest Direct beneficial 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Ruth Leas 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Investec plc b) LEI 2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of GBP0.0002 each Identification code GB00B17BBQ50 b) Nature of the transaction Off market take up of shares on vesting of conditional shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP4.38 5,290 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 5,290 - Price GBP4.38 e) Date of the transaction 02 December 2019 f) Place of the transaction London In compliance with Rules 3.63 - 3.74 of the JSE Listings Requirements we disclose the following additional information: Volume weighted average price GBP4.38 per share Total value of transaction GBP23,205.12 Highest price N/A Lowest price N/A Nature of interest Direct beneficial 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Ruth Leas 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Investec plc b) LEI 2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of GBP0.0002 each Identification code GB00B17BBQ50 b) Nature of the transaction On Market Sale of shares to cover taxation due on vesting of conditional awards c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP4.38 4,710 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 4,710 - Price GBP4.38 e) Date of the transaction 02 December 2019 f) Place of the transaction London In compliance with Rules 3.63 - 3.74 of the JSE Listings Requirements we disclose the following additional information: Volume weighted average price GBP4.38 per share Total value of transaction GBP20,660.9 Highest price GBP4.42 Lowest price GBP4.34 Nature of interest Direct beneficial 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name David van der Walt 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Investec plc b) LEI 2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of GBP0.0002 each Identification code GB00B17BBQ50 b) Nature of the transaction Take up of shares on vesting of nil cost options c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP4.38 16,532 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 16,532 - Price GBP4.38 e) Date of the transaction 02 December 2019 f) Place of the transaction London In compliance with Rules 3.63 - 3.74 of the JSE Listings Requirements we disclose the following additional information: Volume weighted average price GBP4.38 per share Total value of transaction GBP72,519.3 Highest price N/A Lowest price N/A Nature of interest Direct beneficial 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name David van der Walt 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Investec plc b) LEI 2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of GBP0.0002 each Identification code GB00B17BBQ50 b) Nature of the transaction On Market Sale of shares to cover taxation pursuant to the exercise and sale of nil cost options exercised c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP4.38 14,718 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 14,718 - Price GBP4.38 e) Date of the transaction 02 December 2019 f) Place of the transaction London In compliance with Rules 3.63 - 3.74 of the JSE Listings Requirements we disclose the following additional information: Volume weighted average price GBP4.38 per share Total value of transaction GBP64,562.01 Highest price GBP4.42 Lowest price GBP4.34 Nature of interest Direct beneficial 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name David van der Walt 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Investec plc b) LEI 2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of GBP0.0002 each Identification code GB00B17BBQ50 b) Nature of the transaction Off market take up of shares on vesting of conditional shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP4.38 26,453 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 26,453 - Price GBP4.38 e) Date of the transaction 02 December 2019 f) Place of the transaction London In compliance with Rules 3.63 - 3.74 of the JSE Listings Requirements we disclose the following additional information: Volume weighted average price GBP4.38 per share Total value of transaction GBP116,038.78 Highest price N/A Lowest price N/A Nature of interest Direct beneficial 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name David van der Walt 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Investec plc b) LEI 2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of GBP0.0002 each Identification code GB00B17BBQ50 b) Nature of the transaction On Market Sale of shares to cover taxation due on vesting of conditional awards c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP4.38 23,547 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 23,547 - Price GBP4.38 e) Date of the transaction 02 December 2019 f) Place of the transaction London In compliance with Rules 3.63 - 3.74 of the JSE Listings Requirements we disclose the following additional information: Volume weighted average price GBP4.38 per share Total value of transaction GBP103,291.32 Highest price GBP4.42 Lowest price GBP4.34 Nature of interest Direct beneficial 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Ciaran Whelan 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Investec plc b) LEI 2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of GBP0.0002 each Identification code GB00B17BBQ50 b) Nature of the transaction Take up of shares on vesting of nil cost options c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP4.38 31,250 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 31,250 - Price GBP4.38 e) Date of the transaction 02 December 2019 f) Place of the transaction London In compliance with Rules 3.63 - 3.74 of the JSE Listings Requirements we disclose the following additional information: Volume weighted average price GBP4.38 per share Total value of transaction GBP138,125 Highest price N/A Lowest price N/A Nature of interest Direct beneficial 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Ciaran Whelan 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Investec plc b) LEI 2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of GBP0.0002 each Identification code GB00B17BBQ50 b) Nature of the transaction Take up of shares on vesting of nil cost options c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP4.38 31,250 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 31,250 - Price GBP4.38 e) Date of the transaction 02 December 2019 f) Place of the transaction London In compliance with Rules 3.63 - 3.74 of the JSE Listings Requirements we disclose the following additional information: Volume weighted average price GBP4.38 per share Total value of transaction GBP136,875 Highest price N/A Lowest price N/A Nature of interest Direct beneficial 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Ciaran Whelan 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Investec plc b) LEI 2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of GBP0.0002 each Identification code GB00B17BBQ50 b) Nature of the transaction Off market take up of shares on vesting of conditional shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP4.42 50,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 50,000 - Price GBP4.42 e) Date of the transaction 02 December 2019 f) Place of the transaction London In compliance with Rules 3.63 - 3.74 of the JSE Listings Requirements we disclose the following additional information: Volume weighted average price GBP4.42 per share Total value of transaction GBP221,000 Highest price N/A Lowest price N/A Nature of interest Direct beneficial Clearance was obtained for the above dealings in securities. Johannesburg and London 04 December 2019 Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited Date: 04-12-2019 04:00:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Investec Limited published this content on 04 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 14:43:06 UTC
