INL,ILRP2,INP : Final preference share dividend and redemption announcement

04/03/2019 13:00:00 - INP

Investec Limited Investec plc Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Incorporated in England and Wales Registration number 1925/002833/06 Registration number 3633621 JSE share code: ILRP2 LSE share code: INVP ISIN: ZAE000202990 JSE share code: INP JSE ordinary share code: INL ISIN: GB00B17BBQ50 NSX ordinary share code: IVD BSE ordinary share code: INVESTEC ISIN: ZAE000081949 As part of the dual listed company structure, Investec plc and Investec Limited notify both the London Stock Exchange and the JSE Limited of matters which are required to be disclosed under the Disclosure Guidance, Transparency Rules and Listing Rules of the United Kingdom Listing Authority (the 'UKLA') and/or the JSE Listing Requirements. INVESTEC LIMITED Final preference share dividend and redemption announcement Class ILRP2 redeemable, cumulative, non-participating preference shares ('Preference Shares') Notice is hereby given that 191 642 Preference Shares, constituting all the issued preference shares in this class, will be redeemed on 25 March 2019, pursuant to clause 24 of the Applicable Pricing Supplement of the Preference Shares. The redemption will take place at an amount of 101 300.41450 cents per Preference Share being a return of capital of 100 000 cents per Preference Share plus accrued dividends in respect of the period from and including 01 January 2019 to and including, 24 March 2019, which amounts to 1300.41450 cents per Preference Share. Salient features of the redemption of the 191 642 Preference Shares are listed below: Issuer Investec Limited Instrument Redeemable, cumulative, non- participating Preference Shares Redemption date 25 March 2019 Number of shares redeemed 191 642 Number of shares outstanding Nil post this redemption JSE Share Code ILRP2 ISIN ZAE000202990 Declaration of final dividend The final preference dividend has been declared from income reserves for the period 01 January 2019 to 24 March 2019 amounting to a gross preference dividend of 1300.41450 cents per share payable to holders of the Class ILRP2 redeemable, cumulative, non- participating preference shares as recorded in the books of the company at the close of business on Friday, 22 March 2019. The relevant dates relating to the payment of the final dividend and the redemption are as follows: Last day to trade cum-dividend Monday, 18 March 2019 Shares commence trading ex-dividend / cancellation date Tuesday, 19 March 2019 Record date Friday, 22 March 2019 Payment date Monday, 25 March 2019 Termination Date Tuesday, 26 March 2019 Share certificates may not be dematerialised or rematerialised after Monday, 18 March 2019. Additional information to take note of: * The Investec Limited company tax reference number: 9800/181/71/2 * The issued class ILRP2 preference share capital of Investec Limited is 191 642 preference shares * The dividend paid by Investec Limited is subject to South African Dividend Tax (Dividend Tax) of 20% (subject to any available exemptions or reductions in terms of Double Tax Agreements as legislated) equal to 260.08290 cents per share * The net dividend amounts to 1040.33160 cents per preference share for shareholders liable to pay the Dividend Tax and 1300.41450 cents per preference share for preference shareholders exempt from paying the dividend tax. By order of the board N van Wyk Company Secretary Investec Limited 04 March 2019 Johannesburg Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited Date: 04/03/2019 03:00:00