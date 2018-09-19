INL,INP : Notification in terms of section 122(3) of The Companies Act and section 3.83(b) of The JS

Log in
INVESTEC LTD (INLJ)
End-of-day quote  - 09/18
101.24 ZAR   +0.68%
09/19/2018 | 05:23pm CEST
19/09/2018 15:00:00 - INP

Investec Limited Investec plc Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Incorporated in England and Wales Registration number 1925/002833/06 Registration number 3633621 ISIN: ZAE000202990 LSE share code: INVP JSE ordinary share code: INL JSE share code: INP NSX ordinary share code: IVD ISIN: GB00B17BBQ50 BSE ordinary share code: INVESTEC ISIN: ZAE000081949 As part of the dual listed company structure, Investec plc and Investec Limited notify both the London Stock Exchange and the JSE Limited of matters which are required to be disclosed under the Disclosure Guidance, Transparency Rules and Listing Rules of the United Kingdom Listing Authority (the 'UKLA') and/or the JSE Listing Requirements. INVESTEC LIMITED NOTIFICATION IN TERMS OF SECTION 122(3) OF THE COMPANIES ACT AND SECTION 3.83(b) OF THE JSE LISTINGS REQUIREMENTS In accordance with section 122(3) of the Companies Act, 71 of 2008 (the Act) and section 3.83(b) of the JSE Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised that Investec Limited has received formal notification from Old Mutual Limited (Old Mutual) that Old Mutual acquired a beneficial interest in the ordinary shares of Investec Limited, such that the total beneficial interest in the ordinary shares of Investec Limited held by Old Mutual is now 5.08% of the total issued ordinary shares of Investec Limited. Investec Limited hereby confirms that it has received the required notice from Old Mutual in terms of section 122(1) of the Act. As required in terms of section 122(3) of the Act, Investec Limited has filed the required notice with the Takeover Regulation Panel. By order of the board N van Wyk Company Secretary Investec Limited 19 September 2018 Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited Date: 19/09/2018 05:00:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Investec Limited published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 15:22:02 UTC
2017Consequences of South Africa cabinet reshuffle? 
