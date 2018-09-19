INL,INP : Notification in terms of section 122(3) of The Companies Act and section 3.83(b) of The JS

19/09/2018 15:00:00 - INP

Investec Limited Investec plc Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Incorporated in England and Wales Registration number 1925/002833/06 Registration number 3633621 ISIN: ZAE000202990 LSE share code: INVP JSE ordinary share code: INL JSE share code: INP NSX ordinary share code: IVD ISIN: GB00B17BBQ50 BSE ordinary share code: INVESTEC ISIN: ZAE000081949 As part of the dual listed company structure, Investec plc and Investec Limited notify both the London Stock Exchange and the JSE Limited of matters which are required to be disclosed under the Disclosure Guidance, Transparency Rules and Listing Rules of the United Kingdom Listing Authority (the 'UKLA') and/or the JSE Listing Requirements. INVESTEC LIMITED NOTIFICATION IN TERMS OF SECTION 122(3) OF THE COMPANIES ACT AND SECTION 3.83(b) OF THE JSE LISTINGS REQUIREMENTS In accordance with section 122(3) of the Companies Act, 71 of 2008 (the Act) and section 3.83(b) of the JSE Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised that Investec Limited has received formal notification from Old Mutual Limited (Old Mutual) that Old Mutual acquired a beneficial interest in the ordinary shares of Investec Limited, such that the total beneficial interest in the ordinary shares of Investec Limited held by Old Mutual is now 5.08% of the total issued ordinary shares of Investec Limited. Investec Limited hereby confirms that it has received the required notice from Old Mutual in terms of section 122(1) of the Act. As required in terms of section 122(3) of the Act, Investec Limited has filed the required notice with the Takeover Regulation Panel. By order of the board N van Wyk Company Secretary Investec Limited 19 September 2018 Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited