INVESTEC LTD

(INLJ)
INL,INP : Transaction by a Director in Investec plc ordinary shares

02/22/2019 | 09:26am EST
22/02/2019 14:00:00 - INP

Investec Limited Investec plc Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Incorporated in England and Wales Registration number 1925/002833/06 Registration number 3633621 JSE share code: INL LSE share code: INVP NSX share code: IVD JSE share code: INP BSE share code: INVESTEC ISIN: GB00B17BBQ50 ISIN: ZAE000081949 As part of the dual listed company structure, Investec plc and Investec Limited (together 'Investec') notify both the London and Johannesburg Stock Exchanges of those interests (and changes to those interests) of (i) directors of both entities and the respective company secretaries, (ii) persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMRs) across the group, and (iii) in certain instances the directors of major subsidiaries of Investec Limited, in the securities of Investec plc and Investec Limited which are required to be disclosed under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation 596/2014), the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom Listing Authority (the 'UKLA') and/or the JSE Listing Requirements. TRANSACTION BY A DIRECTOR IN INVESTEC PLC ORDINARY SHARES 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Ian Kantor 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Director b) Initial notification / Initial Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Investec plc b) LEI 2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of GBP0.0002 each Identification code GB00B17BBQ50 b) Nature of the transaction On market sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP4.84 200,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 200,000 - Price GBP4.84 e) Date of the transaction 21 February 2019 f) Place of the transaction London In compliance with Rules 3.63 - 3.74 of the JSE Listing Requirements we disclose the following additional information: Number of shares 200,000 Volume weighted average selling price GBP4.84 per share Total value of transaction GBP968,300.80 Highest price GBP4.87 Lowest price GBP4.81 Nature of interest Indirect beneficial Date and place of transaction 21 February 2019, London Johannesburg and London 22 February 2019 Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited Date: 22/02/2019 04:00:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Investec Limited published this content on 22 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2019 14:25:09 UTC
