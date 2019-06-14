Log in
INVESTEC LTD

(INLJ)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 06/13
90.93 ZAR   -0.46%
11:09aINL,INP : Transaction by a director in Investec plc ordinary shares
PU
06/12INL,INP : Transactions in Investec plc and limited ordinary shares
PU
06/10INL,INP : Additional listing ? Investec plc
PU
INL,INP : Transaction by a director in Investec plc ordinary shares

06/14/2019 | 11:09am EDT
14/06/2019 14:30:00 - INP

Investec Limited Investec plc Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Incorporated in England and Wales Registration number 1925/002833/06 Registration number 3633621 JSE share code: INL LSE share code: INVP NSX share code: IVD JSE share code: INP BSE share code: INVESTEC ISIN: GB00B17BBQ50 ISIN: ZAE000081949 As part of the dual listed company structure, Investec plc and Investec Limited (together 'Investec') notify both the London and Johannesburg Stock Exchanges of those interests (and changes to those interests) of (i) directors of both entities and the respective company secretaries, (ii) persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMRs) across the group, and (iii) in certain instances the directors of major subsidiaries of Investec Limited, in the securities of Investec plc and Investec Limited which are required to be disclosed under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation 596/2014), the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom Listing Authority (the 'UKLA') and/or the JSE Listing Requirements. TRANSACTION BY A PDMR IN INVESTEC PLC ORDINARY SHARES 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Lyndon Subroyen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status PDMR b) Initial notification / Initial Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Investec plc b) LEI 2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of GBP0.0002 each Identification code GB00B17BBQ50 b) Nature of the transaction On market sale of shares following the release of forfeitable shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP4.78 2,683 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 2,683 - Price GBP4.78 e) Date of the transaction 13 June 2019 f) Place of the transaction London In compliance with Rules 3.63 - 3.74 of the JSE Listing Requirements we disclose the following additional information: Number of shares 2,683 Volume weighted average selling price GBP4.78 per share Total value of transaction GBP12,833.97 Highest price GBP4.78 Lowest price GBP4.78 Nature of interest Direct beneficial Date and place of transaction 13 June 2019, London TRANSACTION BY A PDMR IN INVESTEC LIMITED ORDINARY SHARES 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Lyndon Subroyen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Investec Limited b) LEI 213800CU7SM6O4UWOZ70 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of ZAR0.0002 each Identification code ZAE000081949 b) Nature of the transaction On market sale of shares following the release of forfeitable shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) ZAR91.53 2,850 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 2,850 - Price ZAR91.53 e) Date of the transaction 13 June 2019 f) Place of the transaction Johannesburg In compliance with Rules 3.63 - 3.74 of the JSE Listing Requirements we disclose the following additional information: Number of shares 2,850 Volume weighted average selling price ZAR91.53 per share Total value of transaction ZAR260,860.50 Highest price ZAR91.53 Lowest price ZAR91.53 Nature of interest Direct beneficial Date and place of transaction 13 June 2019, Johannesburg Johannesburg and London 14 June 2019 Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited Date: 14/06/2019 04:30:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Investec Limited published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 15:08:08 UTC
