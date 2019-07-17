Log in
INVESTEC LTD

(INLJ)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 07/16
90.19 ZAR   +1.81%
INL,INP : Transactions in Investec PLC ordinary shares

07/17/2019 | 11:45am EDT
17/07/2019 15:00:00 - INP

Investec Limited Investec plc Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Incorporated in England and Wales Registration number 1925/002833/06 Registration number 3633621 JSE share code: INL LSE share code: INVP NSX share code: IVD JSE share code: INP BSE share code: INVESTEC ISIN: GB00B17BBQ50 ISIN: ZAE000081949 As part of the dual listed company structure, Investec plc and Investec Limited (together 'Investec') notify both the London and Johannesburg Stock Exchanges of those interests (and changes to those interests) of (i) directors of both entities and the respective company secretaries, (ii) persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMRs') and persons closely associated with them, and (iii) in certain instances the directors of major subsidiaries of Investec Limited, in the securities of Investec plc and Investec Limited which are required to be disclosed under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation 596/2014), the Listing Rules, and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom Listing Authority (the 'UKLA') and/or the JSE Listing Requirements. TRANSACTIONS IN INVESTEC PLC ORDINARY SHARES OF GBP0.0002 EACH (THE 'INVESTEC PLC ORDINARY SHARES') 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name David van der Walt 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Investec plc b) LEI 2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of GBP0.0002 each Identification code GB00B17BBQ50 b) Nature of the transaction On market sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP5.19 100,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 100,000 - Price GBP5.19 e) Date of the transaction 16 July 2019 f) Place of the transaction London In compliance with Rules 3.63 - 3.74 of the JSE Listing Requirements we disclose the following additional information: Volume weighted average price GBP5.19 per share Total value of transaction GBP519,250 Highest price GBP5.19 Lowest price GBP5.19 Nature of interest Direct beneficial TRANSACTIONS IN INVESTEC LIMITED ORDINARY SHARES OF ZAR0.0002 EACH (THE 'INVESTEC LIMITED ORDINARY SHARES') 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name David van der Walt 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Investec Limited b) LEI 213800CU7SM6O4UWOZ70 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of ZAR0.0002 each Identification code ZAE000081949 b) Nature of the transaction On market sale of shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) ZAR89.87 100,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 100,000 - Price ZAR89.87 e) Date of the transaction 16 July 2019 f) Place of the transaction Johannesburg In compliance with Rules 3.63 - 3.74 of the JSE Listing Requirements we disclose the following additional information: Volume weighted average price ZAR89.87per share Total value of transaction ZAR8,987,359.54 Highest price ZAR89.87 Lowest price ZAR89.87 Nature of interest Indirect beneficial Clearance was obtained for the above dealings in securities. Johannesburg and London 17 July 2019 Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited Date: 17/07/2019 05:00:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Investec Limited published this content on 17 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 July 2019 15:44:00 UTC
