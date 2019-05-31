MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Johannesburg Stock Exchange > Investec Ltd INLJ ZAE000081949 INVESTEC LTD (INLJ) Add to my list Manage my lists Report Report End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 05/30 87.5 ZAR +3.16% 12:09p INL,INP : Transactions in Investec plc and Limited ordinary shares PU 05/28 INL,INP : TR-1: Notification of major holdings PU 05/23 MORGAN STANLEY : Cancellation of listing and trading of Ophir Shares AQ Summary Charts News Calendar Company Financials Consensus News Summary Most relevant All news Official Publications Sector news Analyst Recommendations INL,INP : Transactions in Investec plc and Limited ordinary shares 0 05/31/2019 | 12:09pm EDT Send by mail :

31/05/2019 15:30:00 - INP Investec Limited Investec plc Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa Incorporated in England and Wales Registration number 1925/002833/06 Registration number 3633621 JSE share code: INL LSE share code: INVP NSX share code: IVD JSE share code: INP BSE share code: INVESTEC ISIN: GB00B17BBQ50 ISIN: ZAE000081949 As part of the dual listed company structure, Investec plc and Investec Limited (together 'Investec') notify both the London and Johannesburg Stock Exchanges of those interests (and changes to those interests) of (i) directors of both entities and the respective company secretaries, (ii) persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMRs) across the group, and (iii) in certain instances the directors of major subsidiaries of Investec Limited, in the securities of Investec plc and Investec Limited which are required to be disclosed under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation 596/2014), the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the United Kingdom Listing Authority (the 'UKLA') and/or the JSE Listing Requirements. On 29 May 2019, the Remuneration Committee of Investec met and agreed the awards of conditional shares to Investec staff. Accordingly, we advise of the following transactions in shares: TRANSACTIONS IN INVESTEC PLC ORDINARY SHARES OF GBP0.0002 EACH (THE 'INVESTEC PLC ORDINARY SHARES') 1. Interests in Investec plc Ordinary Shares 1.1 Award of forfeitable shares to F Titi, H du Toit, K McFarland, S Koseff, B Kantor and GR Burger (together the 'Executive Directors') On 29 May 2019 and pursuant to the Executive Directors' remuneration policy approved by the shareholders, Investec made the following forfeitable share award (being the upfront portion of the Executive Directors' short term incentive awards) in respect of ordinary shares in the capital of Investec plc for nil consideration pursuant to the Investec plc Executive Incentive Plan 2013 (the 'Plan'). These forfeitable share awards vest immediately on award and are subject to a twelve month retention period. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Fani Titi and Hendrik du Toit 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification Initial Notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Investec plc b) LEI 2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of GBP0.0002 each instrument GB00B17BBQ50 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Award of 50,847 forfeitable shares for nil consideration to each of Fani Titi and Hendrik du Toit c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 50,847 to each of Fani Titi and Hendrik du Toit d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 50,847 each - Price Nil e) Date of the transaction 29 May 2019 f) Place of the transaction London 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Kim McFarland 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification Initial Notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Investec plc b) LEI 2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of GBP0.0002 each instrument GB00B17BBQ50 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Award of 19,897 forfeitable shares for nil consideration to Kim McFarland c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 19,897 to Kim McFarland d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 19,897 - Price Nil e) Date of the transaction 29 May 2019 f) Place of the transaction London 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Stephen Koseff and Bernard Kantor 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification Initial Notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Investec plc b) LEI 2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of GBP0.0002 each instrument GB00B17BBQ50 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Award of 16,949 forfeitable shares for nil consideration to each of Stephen Koseff and Bernard Kantor c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 16,949 to each of Stephen Koseff and Bernard Kantor d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 16,949 each - Price Nil e) Date of the transaction 29 May 2019 f) Place of the transaction London 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Glynn Burger 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification Initial Notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Investec plc b) LEI 2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of GBP0.0002 each instrument GB00B17BBQ50 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Award of 29,477 forfeitable shares for nil consideration to Glynn Burger c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 29,477 to Glynn Burger d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 29,477 - Price Nil e) Date of the transaction 29 May 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Disposal of shares by an executive director The forfeitable shares which vest immediately on award incur a tax liability. In order to settle this liability, Fani Titi disposed of the following number of forfeitable shares on 29 May 2019 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Fani Titi 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification Initial Notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Investec plc b) LEI 2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of GBP0.0002 each instrument GB00B17BBQ50 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction On market sale of 28,680 ordinary shares in order to settle a tax liability related forfeitable share awards that vest immediately on award. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP 4.52 28,680 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 28,680 GBP 129,805.68 - Price e) Date of the transaction 29 May 2019 f) Place of the transaction London In compliance with Rules 3.63 - 3.74 of the JSE Listing Requirements we disclose the following additional information: Number of shares 28,680 Volume weighted average GBP 4.52 selling price Total value of transaction GBP 129,805.68 Highest price GBP 4.56 Lowest price GBP 4.49 Nature of interest Direct beneficial Date and place of 29 May 2019, London transaction Disposal of shares by an executive director The forfeitable shares which vest immediately on award incur a tax liability. In order to settle this liability, Hendrik du Toit disposed of the following number of forfeitable shares on 29 May 2019 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Hendrik du Toit 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification Initial Notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Investec plc b) LEI 2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of GBP0.0002 each instrument GB00B17BBQ50 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction On market sale of 23,946 ordinary shares in order to settle a tax liability related forfeitable share awards that vest immediately on award. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP 4.52 23,946 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 23,946 - Price GBP 108,379.60 e) Date of the transaction 29 May 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Number of shares 23,946 Volume weighted average GBP 4.52 selling price Total value of transaction GBP 108,379.60 Highest price GBP 4.56 Lowest price GBP 4.49 Nature of interest Direct beneficial Date and place of 29 May 2019, London transaction Disposal of shares by an executive director The forfeitable shares which vest immediately on award incur a tax liability. In order to settle this liability, Kim McFarland disposed of the following number of forfeitable shares on 29 May 2019 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Kim McFarland 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification Initial Notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Investec plc b) LEI 2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of GBP0.0002 each instrument GB00B17BBQ50 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction On market sale of 9,371 ordinary shares in order to settle a tax liability related to forfeitable share awards that vest immediately on award. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP 4.52 9,371 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 9,371 - Price GBP 42,413.15 e) Date of the transaction 29 May 2019 f) Place of the transaction London In compliance with Rules 3.63 - 3.74 of the JSE Listing Requirements we disclose the following additional information: Number of shares 9,371 Volume weighted average GBP 4.52 selling price Total value of transaction GBP 42,413.15 Highest price GBP 4.56 Lowest price GBP 4.49 Nature of interest Direct beneficial Date and place of 29 May 2019, London transaction Disposal of shares by an executive director The forfeitable shares which vest immediately on award incur a tax liability. In order to settle this liability, Bernard Kantor disposed of the following number of forfeitable shares on 29 May 2019 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Bernard Kantor 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification Initial Notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Investec plc b) LEI 2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of GBP0.0002 each instrument GB00B17BBQ50 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction On market sale of 7,643 ordinary shares in order to settle a tax liability related to forfeitable share awards that vest immediately on award. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP 4.52 7,643 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 7,643 - Price GBP 34,592.22 e) Date of the transaction 29 May 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Number of shares 7,643 Volume weighted average GBP 4.52 selling price Total value of transaction GBP 34,592.22 Highest price GBP 4.56 Lowest price GBP 4.49 Nature of interest Direct beneficial Date and place of 29 May 2019, London transaction Disposal of shares by an executive director The forfeitable shares which vest immediately on award incur a tax liability. In order to settle this liability, Glynn Burger disposed of the following number of forfeitable shares on 29 May 2019 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Glynn Burger 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification Initial Notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Investec plc b) LEI 2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of GBP0.0002 each instrument GB00B17BBQ50 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction On market sale of 13,855 ordinary shares in order to settle tax liability related to forfeitable share awards that vest immediately on award. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP 4.52 13,855 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 13,855 - Price GBP 62,707.73 e) Date of the transaction 29 May 2019 f) Place of the transaction London In compliance with Rules 3.63 - 3.74 of the JSE Listing Requirements we disclose the following additional information: Number of shares 13,855 Volume weighted average GBP 4.52 selling price Total value of transaction GBP 62,707.73 Highest price GBP 4.56 Lowest price GBP 4.49 Nature of interest Direct beneficial Date and place of 29 May 2019, London transaction 1.2 Award of conditional shares S Koseff, B Kantor and GR Burger On 29 May 2019 and pursuant to the Executive Directors' remuneration policy approved by the shareholders, Investec made the following conditional share award (being the deferred portion of the Executive Directors' short term incentive awards) in respect of ordinary shares in the capital of Investec plc for nil consideration pursuant to the Investec plc Executive Incentive Plan 2013 (the 'Plan'). These conditional share awards vest from years three to seven from award date and are subject to a further twelve month retention period after each vesting date. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Stephen Koseff and Bernard Kantor 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification Initial Notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Investec plc b) LEI 2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of GBP0.0002 each instrument GB00B17BBQ50 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Award of 74,481 conditional shares for nil consideration to each of Stephen Koseff and Bernard Kantor. These conditional share awards vest from three to seven years from award date and are subject to a further twelve month retention period after each vesting date. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 74,481 to each of Stephen Koseff and Bernard Kantor d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 74,481 each - Price Nil e) Date of the transaction 29 May 2019 f) Place of the transaction London 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Glynn Burger 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification Initial Notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Investec plc b) LEI 2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of GBP0.0002 each instrument GB00B17BBQ50 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Award of 129,533 conditional shares for nil consideration to Glynn Burger. These conditional share awards vest from three to seven years from award date and are subject to a further twelve month retention period after each vesting date. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 129,533 to Glynn Burger d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 129,533 - Price Nil e) Date of the transaction 29 May 2019 f) Place of the transaction London 1.3 Award of conditional shares to F Titi, H du Toit, K McFarland, On 29 May 2019 and pursuant to the Executive Directors' remuneration policy approved by the shareholders, Investec made the following conditional share award (being the deferred portion of the Executive Directors' short term incentive awards) in respect of ordinary shares in the capital of Investec plc for nil consideration pursuant to the Investec plc Executive Incentive Plan 2013 (the 'Plan'). These conditional share awards vest evenly in the first and second year from award date and are subject to a further twelve month retention period after each vesting date. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Fani Titi and Hendrik du Toit 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification Initial Notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Investec plc b) LEI 2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of GBP0.0002 each instrument GB00B17BBQ50 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Award of 73,804 conditional shares for nil consideration to each of Fani Titi and Hendrik du Toit. These conditional share awards vest evenly in the first and second year from award date and are subject to a further twelve month retention period after each vesting date. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 73,804 to each of Fani Titi and Hendrik du Toit d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 73,804 each - Price Nil e) Date of the transaction 29 May 2019 f) Place of the transaction London 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Kim McFarland 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification Initial Notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Investec plc b) LEI 2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of GBP0.0002 each instrument GB00B17BBQ50 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Award of 28,880 conditional shares for nil consideration to Kim McFarland. These conditional share awards vest evenly in the first and second year from award date and are subject to a further twelve month retention period after each vesting date. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 28,880 to Kim McFarland d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 28,880 - Price Nil e) Date of the transaction 29 May 2019 f) Place of the transaction London 1.4 Award of fixed allowance shares to the Executive Directors Pursuant to the Executive Directors' remuneration policy approved by shareholders, each of the Executive Directors are to receive a contractual annual fixed allowance of P500,000 each, payable in shares (the 'Fixed Allowance Shares') and accordingly, on 29 May 2019, Investec made the following share awards in respect of ordinary shares in the capital of Investec plc for nil consideration pursuant to the Plan. These shares will vest on award and will be released in five equal tranches in each of the five years following the year of award. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Stephen Koseff and Bernard Kantor 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification Initial Notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Investec plc b) LEI 2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of GBP0.0002 each instrument Identification code GB00B17BBQ50 b) Nature of the transaction Award of fixed allowance of 104,385 shares for nil consideration, to each of the Directors, to vest on award and be released over a period of five years following the year of award c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 104,385 to each of Stephen Koseff and Bernard Kantor d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 104,385 each - Price Nil e) Date of the transaction 29 May 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Disposal of shares by an executive director The fixed allowance forfeitable shares which vest immediately on award incur a tax liability. In order to settle this liability, Bernard Kantor disposed of the following number of forfeitable shares on 29 May 2019: 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Bernard Kantor 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification Initial Notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Investec plc b) LEI 2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of GBP0.0002 each instrument GB00B17BBQ50 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction On market sale of 47,068 ordinary shares in order to settle a tax liability related to prior year share awards which have now vested. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP 4.52 47,068 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 47,068 - Price GBP 213,029.52 e) Date of the transaction 29 May 2019 f) Place of the transaction London In compliance with Rules 3.63 - 3.74 of the JSE Listing Requirements we disclose the following additional information: Number of shares 47,068 Volume weighted average GBP 4.52 selling price Total value of transaction GBP 213,029.52 Highest price GBP4.56 Lowest price GBP4.49 Nature of interest Direct beneficial Date and place of 29 May 2019, London transaction 1.5 Award of fixed allowance shares to the Executive Directors Pursuant to the Executive Directors' remuneration policy approved by shareholders, each of the Executive Directors are to receive a contractual annual fixed allowance of P666,000 each, payable in shares (the 'Fixed Allowance Shares') and accordingly, on 29 May 2019, Investec made the following share awards in respect of ordinary shares in the capital of Investec plc for nil consideration pursuant to the Plan. These shares will vest on award and will be released in two equal tranches in each of the two years following the year of award. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Fani Titi and Hendrik du Toit 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification Initial Notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Investec plc b) LEI 2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of GBP0.0002 each instrument Identification code GB00B17BBQ50 b) Nature of the transaction Award of fixed allowance of 139,040 shares for nil consideration, to each of the Directors, to vest on award and be released over a period of two years following the year of award c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 139,040 to each of Fani Titi and Hendrik du Toit d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 139,040 each - Price Nil e) Date of the transaction 29 May 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Disposal of shares by an executive director The fixed allowance forfeitable shares which vest immediately on award incur a tax liability. In order to settle this liability, Fani Titi disposed of the following number of forfeitable shares on 29 May 2019: 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Fani Titi 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification Initial Notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Investec plc b) LEI 2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of GBP0.0002 each instrument GB00B17BBQ50 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction On market sale of 15,726 ordinary shares in order to settle a tax liability related to prior year share awards which have now vested. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP 4.52 15,726 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 15,726 - Price GBP71,175.88 e) Date of the transaction 29 May 2019 f) Place of the transaction London In compliance with Rules 3.63 - 3.74 of the JSE Listing Requirements we disclose the following additional information: Number of shares 15,726 Volume weighted average GBP 4.52 selling price Total value of transaction GBP 71,175.88 Highest price GBP4.56 Lowest price GBP4.49 Nature of interest Direct beneficial Date and place of 29 May 2019, London transaction The fixed allowance forfeitable shares which vest immediately on award incur a tax liability. In order to settle this liability, Hendrik du Toit disposed of the following number of forfeitable shares on 29 May 2019: 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Hendrik du Toit 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification Initial Notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Investec plc b) LEI 2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of GBP0.0002 each instrument GB00B17BBQ50 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction On market sale of 65,481 ordinary shares in order to settle a tax liability related to prior year share awards which have now vested. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP 4.52 65,481 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 65,481 - Price GBP 296,365.64 e) Date of the transaction 29 May 2019 f) Place of the transaction London In compliance with Rules 3.63 - 3.74 of the JSE Listing Requirements we disclose the following additional information: Number of shares 65,481 Volume weighted average GBP 4.52 selling price Total value of transaction GBP 296,365.64 Highest price GBP4.56 Lowest price GBP4.49 Nature of interest Direct beneficial Date and place of 29 May 2019, London transaction 1.6 Award of fixed allowance shares to the Executive Directors Pursuant to the Executive Directors' remuneration policy approved by shareholders, each of the Executive Directors are to receive a contractual annual fixed allowance of P266,500 each, payable in shares (the 'Fixed Allowance Shares') and accordingly, on 29 May 2019, Investec made the following share awards in respect of ordinary shares in the capital of Investec plc for nil consideration pursuant to the Plan. These shares will vest on award and will be released in two equal tranches in each of the two years following the year of award. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Kim McFarland 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification Initial Notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Investec plc b) LEI 2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of GBP0.0002 each instrument Identification code GB00B17BBQ50 b) Nature of the transaction Award of fixed allowance of 55,637 shares for nil consideration, to each of the Directors, to vest on award and be released over a period of two years following the year of award c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 55,637 to Kim McFarland d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 55,637 - Price Nil e) Date of the transaction 29 May 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Disposal of shares by an executive director The fixed allowance forfeitable shares which vest immediately on award incur a tax liability. In order to settle this liability, Kim McFarland disposed of the following number of forfeitable shares on 29 May 2019: 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Kim McFarland 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification Initial Notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Investec plc b) LEI 2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of GBP0.0002 each instrument GB00B17BBQ50 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction On market sale of 26,203 ordinary shares in order to settle a tax liability related to prior year share awards which have now vested. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP 118,594.78 26,203 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 26,203 - Price GBP 118,594.78 e) Date of the transaction 29 May 2019 f) Place of the transaction London In compliance with Rules 3.63 - 3.74 of the JSE Listing Requirements we disclose the following additional information: Number of shares 26,203 Volume weighted average GBP 4.52 selling price Total value of transaction GBP 118,594.78 Highest price GBP4.56 Lowest price GBP4.49 Nature of interest Direct beneficial Date and place of 29 May 2019, London transaction 1.7 Award of conditional shares to the Executive Directors Pursuant to the Executive Directors' remuneration policy approved by shareholders, new long-term Incentive awards of conditional shares have been made to the Executives, as set out below. These conditional share awards vest from years three to seven from award date and are subject to a further twelve month retention period after each vesting date. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Fani Titi and Hendrik du Toit 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification Initial Notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Investec plc b) LEI 2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of GBP0.0002 each instrument GB00B17BBQ50 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Award of 278,080 conditional shares to each of Fani Titi and Henrik du Toit for nil consideration to vest in five tranches from 29 May 2022 to 29 May 2026. These conditional share awards vest from years three to seven from award date and are subject to a further twelve month retention period after each vesting date. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 278,080 to each of Nil Fani Titi and Henrik du Toit. d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 278,080 each - Price Nil e) Date of the transaction 29 May 2019 f) Place of the transaction London 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Kim McFarland 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification Initial Notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Investec plc b) LEI 2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of GBP0.0002 each instrument GB00B17BBQ50 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Award of 111,274 conditional shares to Kim McFarland for nil consideration to vest in five tranches from 29 May 2022 to 29 May 2026. These conditional share awards vest from years three to seven from award date and are subject to a further twelve month retention period after each vesting date. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 111,274 to Kim Nil McFarland. d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 111,274 - Price Nil e) Date of the transaction 29 May 2019 f) Place of the transaction London 1.8 Award of forfeitable shares to N Samujh, On 29 May 2019, Investec made forfeitable share in respect of ordinary shares in the capital of Investec plc for nil consideration pursuant to the Investec plc Executive Incentive Plan 2013 (the 'Plan'). These forfeitable share awards vest evenly in the first three years from award date. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Nishlan Samujh 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification Initial Notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Investec plc b) LEI 2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of GBP0.0002 each instrument GB00B17BBQ50 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Award of 57,273 forfeitable shares to Nishlan Samujh nil consideration. These forfeitable share awards vest evenly in the first three years from award date. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 57,273 to Nishlan Nil Samujh. d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 53,273 - Price Nil e) Date of the transaction 29 May 2019 1.9 Award of forfeitable shares to N Samujh On 29 May 2019, Investec made forfeitable share in respect of ordinary shares in the capital of Investec plc for nil consideration pursuant to the Investec plc Executive Incentive Plan 2013 (the 'Plan'). These forfeitable share awards vest evenly in first three years from award date. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Nishlan Samujh 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification Initial Notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Investec plc b) LEI 2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of GBP0.0002 each instrument GB00B17BBQ50 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Award of 53,410 forfeitable shares to Nishlan Samujh nil consideration to vest in three tranches from 29 May 2022 to 26 Feb 2024. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 53,410 to Nishlan Nil Samujh. d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 53,410 - Price Nil e) Date of the transaction 29 May 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Disposal of shares by an executive director The forfeitable shares which vest immediately incur a tax liability. In order to settle this liability, Stephen Koseff disposed of the following number of shares on 29 May 2019. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification Initial Notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Investec Limited b) LEI 2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of ZAR0.0002 each instrument ZAE000081949 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction On market sale of 250,425 ordinary shares in order to settle a tax liability related to prior year share awards which have now vested. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) ZAR 85.14 250,425 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 250,425 - Price ZAR21,322,881.65 e) Date of the transaction 29 May 2019 f) Place of the transaction London In compliance with Rules 3.63 - 3.74 of the JSE Listing Requirements we disclose the following additional information: Number of shares 250,425 Volume weighted average ZAR85.14 selling price Total value of transaction ZAR21,322,881.65 Highest price ZAR85.51 Lowest price ZAR84.60 Nature of interest Direct beneficial Date and place of 29 May 2019, Johannesburg transaction 2. PDMRs and Company Secretary: interests in Investec plc Ordinary Shares 2.1 Award of forfeitable shares to PDMRs On 29 May 2019, Investec made forfeitable share awards (being the upfront portion of short term incentive awards) in respect of ordinary shares in the capital of Investec plc for nil consideration pursuant to the Investec plc Executive Incentive Plan 2013 (the 'Plan'). These forfeitable share awards vest immediately on award and are subject to a twelve month retention period. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Malcolm Fried 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification Initial Notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Investec plc b) LEI 2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of GBP0.0002 each instrument Identification code GB00B17BBQ50 b) Nature of the transaction Award of 24,341 forfeitable shares for nil consideration c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 24,341 Nil d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 24,341 Nil - Price e) Date of the transaction 29 May 2019 f) Place of the transaction London 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Marc Kahn 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification Initial Notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Investec plc b) LEI 2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of GBP0.0002 each instrument Identification code GB00B17BBQ50 b) Nature of the transaction Award of 37,223 forfeitable shares for nil consideration c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 37,223 Nil d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 37,223 Nil - Price e) Date of the transaction 29 May 2019 f) Place of the transaction London 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Ciaran Whelan 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification Initial Notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Investec plc b) LEI 2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of GBP0.0002 each instrument Identification code GB00B17BBQ50 b) Nature of the transaction Award of 65,371 forfeitable shares for nil consideration c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 65,371 Nil d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 65,371 Nil - Price e) Date of the transaction 29 May 2019 f) Place of the transaction London 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name David van der Walt 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification Initial Notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Investec plc b) LEI 2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of GBP0.0002 each instrument Identification code GB00B17BBQ50 b) Nature of the transaction Award of 63,456 forfeitable shares for nil consideration c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 63,456 Nil d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 63,456 Nil - Price e) Date of the transaction 29 May 2019 f) Place of the transaction London 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Ruth Leas 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification Initial Notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Investec plc b) LEI 2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of GBP0.0002 each instrument Identification code GB00B17BBQ50 b) Nature of the transaction Award of 31,516 forfeitable shares for nil consideration c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 31,516 Nil d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 31,516 Nil - Price e) Date of the transaction 29 May 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Disposal of shares by a PDMR The forfeitable shares which vest immediately on award incur a tax liability. In order to settle this liability, of the following number of forfeitable shares on 29 May 2019: 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name David van der Walt 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification Initial Notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Investec plc b) LEI 2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of GBP0.0002 each instrument GB00B17BBQ50 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction On market sale of 29,885 ordinary shares in order to settle a tax liability related to prior year share awards which have now vested. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP4.52 29,885 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 29,885 GBP135,259.51 - Price e) Date of the transaction 29 May 2018 f) Place of the transaction London In compliance with Rules 3.63 - 3.74 of the JSE Listing Requirements we disclose the following additional information: Number of shares 29,885 Volume weighted average selling GBP4,52 price Total value of transaction GBP135,259.51 Highest price GBP4.56 Lowest price GBP4.49 Nature of interest Direct beneficial Date and place of transaction 29 May 2018, London 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Ruth Leas 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification Initial Notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Investec plc b) LEI 2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of GBP0.0002 each instrument GB00B17BBQ50 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction On market sale of 14,843 ordinary shares in order to settle a tax liability related to prior year share awards which have now vested. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP4.52 14,843 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 14,843 GBP67,179.42 - Price e) Date of the transaction 29 May 2018 f) Place of the transaction London In compliance with Rules 3.63 - 3.74 of the JSE Listing Requirements we disclose the following additional information: Number of shares 14,843 Volume weighted average selling GBP4,52 price Total value of transaction GBP67,179.42 Highest price GBP4.56 Lowest price GBP4.49 Nature of interest Direct beneficial Date and place of transaction 29 May 2018, London 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Malcolm Fried 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification Initial Notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Investec plc b) LEI 2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of GBP0.0002 each instrument GB00B17BBQ50 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction On market sale of 11,464 ordinary shares in order to settle a tax liability related to prior year share awards which have now vested. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP4.52 11,464 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 11,464 GBP51,886.06 - Price e) Date of the transaction 29 May 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Number of shares 11,464 Volume weighted average selling GBP4,52 price Total value of transaction GBP51,886.06 Highest price GBP4.56 Lowest price GBP4.49 Nature of interest Direct beneficial Date and place of transaction 29 May 2018, London 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Marc Kahn 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification Initial Notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Investec plc b) LEI 2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of GBP0.0002 each instrument GB00B17BBQ50 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction On market sale of 17,530 ordinary shares in order to settle a tax liability related to prior year share awards which have now vested. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP4.52 17,530 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 17,530 GBP79,340.78 - Price e) Date of the transaction 29 May 2018 f) Place of the transaction London In compliance with Rules 3.63 - 3.74 of the JSE Listing Requirements we disclose the following additional information: Number of shares 17,530 Volume weighted average selling GBP4,52 price Total value of transaction GBP79,340.78 Highest price GBP4.56 Lowest price GBP4.49 Nature of interest Direct beneficial Date and place of transaction 29 May 2018, London 2.2 Award of conditional shares to PDMRs On 29 May 2019, Investec made conditional share awards in respect of ordinary shares in the capital of Investec plc for nil consideration pursuant to the Investec 1 Limited share incentive plan. These conditional share awards vest in three equal tranches in the third, fourth and fifth years from the year of award: 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Malcolm Fried 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification Initial Notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Investec plc b) LEI 2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of GBP0.0002 each instrument Identification code GB00B17BBQ50 b) Nature of the transaction Award of 38,623 conditional shares for nil consideration to vest in three equal tranches on the third, fourth and fifth years from the date of award. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 38,623 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 38,623 Nil - Price e) Date of the transaction 29 May 2019 f) Place of the transaction London 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Marc Kahn 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification Initial Notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Investec plc b) LEI 2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of GBP0.0002 each instrument Identification code GB00B17BBQ50 b) Nature of the transaction Award of 58,456 conditional shares for nil consideration to vest in three equal tranches on the third, fourth and fifth years from the date of award. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 58,456 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 58,456 Nil - Price e) Date of the transaction 29 May 2019 f) Place of the transaction London 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Ciaran Whelan 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification Initial Notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Investec plc b) LEI 2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of GBP0.0002 each instrument Identification code GB00B17BBQ50 b) Nature of the transaction Award of 104,385 conditional shares for nil consideration to vest in three equal tranches on the third, fourth and fifth years from the date of award. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 104,385 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 104,385 Nil - Price e) Date of the transaction 29 May 2019 f) Place of the transaction London 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Ruth Leas 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification Initial Notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Investec plc b) LEI 2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of GBP0.0002 each instrument Identification code GB00B17BBQ50 b) Nature of the transaction Award of 62,631 conditional shares for nil consideration to vest in three equal tranches on the third, fourth and fifth years from the date of award. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 62,631 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 62,631 Nil - Price e) Date of the transaction 29 May 2019 f) Place of the transaction London 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name David van der Walt 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification Initial Notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Investec plc b) LEI 2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of GBP0.0002 each instrument Identification code GB00B17BBQ50 b) Nature of the transaction Award of 105,428 conditional shares for nil consideration to vest in three equal tranches on the third, fourth and fifth years from the date of award. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 105,428 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 105,428 Nil - Price e) Date of the transaction 29 May 2019 f) Place of the transaction London On 29 May 2019, Investec made conditional share awards in respect of ordinary shares in the capital of Investec plc for nil consideration pursuant to the Investec plc Executive Incentive Plan 2013 (the 'Plan'). These conditional share awards vest equally between years three to seven from award date. The awards are subject to a further twelve month retention period after vesting. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name David van der Walt 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification Initial Notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Investec plc b) LEI 2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of GBP0.0002 each instrument Identification code GB00B17BBQ50 b) Nature of the transaction Award of 173,426 conditional shares for nil consideration which vest equally in years three to seven and are subject to a twelve month retention period c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 173,426 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 173,426 Nil - Price e) Date of the transaction 29 May 2019 f) Place of the transaction London 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Ruth Leas 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification Initial Notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Investec plc b) LEI 2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of GBP0.0002 each instrument Identification code GB00B17BBQ50 b) Nature of the transaction Award of 37,933 conditional shares for nil consideration which vest equally in years three to seven and are subject to a twelve month retention period c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 37,933 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 37,933 Nil - Price e) Date of the transaction 29 May 2019 f) Place of the transaction London On 29 May 2019, Investec made conditional share awards in respect of ordinary shares in the capital of Investec plc for nil consideration pursuant to the Investec plc Executive Incentive Plan 2013 (the 'Plan'). These conditional share awards vest equally between years one to three from award date. The awards are subject to a further twelve month retention period after vesting. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Malcolm Fried 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification Initial Notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Investec plc b) LEI 2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of GBP0.0002 each instrument Identification code GB00B17BBQ50 b) Nature of the transaction Award of 23,156 conditional shares for nil consideration which vest equally in years one to three and are subject to a twelve month retention period c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 23,156 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 23,156 Nil - Price e) Date of the transaction 29 May 2019 f) Place of the transaction London 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Marc Kahn 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification Initial Notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Investec plc b) LEI 2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of GBP0.0002 each instrument Identification code GB00B17BBQ50 b) Nature of the transaction Award of 35,695 conditional shares for nil consideration which vest equally in years one to three and are subject to a twelve month retention period c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 35,695 Nil d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 35,695 Nil - Price e) Date of the transaction 29 May 2019 f) Place of the transaction London On 29 May 2019, Investec made conditional share awards in respect of ordinary shares in the capital of Investec plc for nil consideration pursuant to the Investec plc Executive Incentive Plan 2013 (the 'Plan'). These conditional share awards vest equally between years one to five from award date. The awards are subject to a further twelve month retention period after vesting. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Ciaran Whelan 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification Initial Notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Investec plc b) LEI 2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of GBP0.0002 each instrument Identification code GB00B17BBQ50 b) Nature of the transaction Award of 138,009 conditional shares for nil consideration which vest equally in years one to five and are subject to a twelve month retention period c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 138,009 Nil d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 138,009 Nil - Price e) Date of the transaction 29 May 2019 f) Place of the transaction London On 29 May 2019, Investec made forfeitable share awards in respect of ordinary shares in the capital of Investec plc for nil consideration pursuant to the Investec plc Executive Incentive Plan 2013 (the 'Plan'). These forfeitable share awards vest equally between years three to five from award date. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Lyndon Subroyen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification Initial Notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Investec plc b) LEI 2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of GBP0.0002 each instrument, type of instrument GB00B17BBQ50 Identification code b) Nature of the Award of 31,316 forfeitable shares for nil consideration to transaction vest in three equal tranches on the third, fourth and fifth years from the date of award. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 31,316 d) Aggregated information 31,316 - Aggregated volume Nil - Price e) Date of the 29 May 2019 transaction f) Place of the London transaction 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Jonathan Wragg 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification Initial Notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Investec plc b) LEI 2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of GBP0.0002 each instrument, type of instrument GB00B17BBQ50 Identification code b) Nature of the Award of 32,360 forfeitable shares for nil consideration to transaction vest in three equal tranches on the third, fourth and fifth years from the date of award. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 32,360 d) Aggregated information 32,360 - Aggregated volume Nil - Price e) Date of the 29 May 2019 transaction f) Place of the London transaction 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Steve Elliot 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification Initial Notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Investec plc b) LEI 2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of GBP0.0002 each instrument, type of instrument GB00B17BBQ50 Identification code b) Nature of the Award of 155,533 forfeitable shares for nil consideration to transaction vest in three equal tranches on the third, fourth and fifth years from the date of award. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 155,533 Nil d) Aggregated information 155,533 - Aggregated volume Nil - Price e) Date of the 29 May 2019 transaction f) Place of the London transaction On 29 May 2019, Investec made forfeitable share awards in respect of ordinary shares in the capital of Investec plc for nil consideration pursuant to the Investec plc Executive Incentive Plan 2013 (the 'Plan'). These forfeitable share awards vest equally between years one to three from award date. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Lyndon Subroyen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification Initial Notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Investec plc b) LEI 2138007Z3U5GWDN3MY22 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of GBP0.0002 each instrument Identification code GB00B17BBQ50 b) Nature of the transaction Award of 6,264 forfeitable shares for nil consideration which vest equally in years one to three and are subject to a twelve month retention period c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 6,264 Nil d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 6,264 Nil - Price e) Date of the transaction 29 May 2019 f) Place of the transaction London 2.5 Award of forfeitable shares in Investec plc ordinary shares to Company Secretary In compliance with Rules 3.63 - 3.74 of the JSE Listing Requirements, we advise of the following changes to attributable interests in Investec plc by the Company Secretary: On 29 May 2019, Investec made forfeitable share awards in respect of ordinary shares in the capital of Investec plc for nil consideration pursuant to the Investec 1 Limited share incentive plan. These forfeitable share awards vest in three equal tranches in the third, fourth and fifth years from the date of award: Company Secretary: Number of forfeitable shares: David Miller 15,000 3. TRANSACTIONS IN INVESTEC LIMITED ORDINARY SHARES OF ZAR0.0002 EACH (the 'INVESTEC LIMITED ORDINARY SHARES') 3.1 Award of forfeitable shares in Investec Limited ordinary shares to Directors of a Major Subsidiary On 29 May 2019, Investec made forfeitable share awards in respect of ordinary shares in the capital of Investec Limited for nil consideration pursuant to the Investec Limited Share Incentive Plan. These forfeitable share awards vest in three equal tranches in the first, second and third years from the date of award: 1 Details of the director of a major subsidiary a) Name Richard Wainwright 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification Initial Notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Investec Limited b) LEI N/A 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of ZAR0.0002 each instrument ZAE000081949 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Award of 156,819 forfeitable shares for nil consideration to vest in three equal tranches in the first, second and third years from the date of award. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 156,819 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 156,819 Nil - Price e) Date of the transaction 29 May 2019 f) Place of the transaction Johannesburg 1 Details of the director of a major subsidiary a) Name Stuart Spencer 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification Initial Notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Investec Limited b) LEI N/A 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of ZAR0.0002 each instrument ZAE000081949 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Award of 75,000 forfeitable shares for nil consideration to vest in three equal tranches in the first, second and third years from the date of award. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 75,000 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 75,000 Nil - Price e) Date of the transaction 29 May 2019 f) Place of the transaction Johannesburg 3.2 Award of forfeitable shares in Investec Limited ordinary shares to Directors On 29 May 2019, Investec made forfeitable share awards in respect of ordinary shares in the capital of Investec Limited for nil consideration pursuant to the Investec Limited Share Incentive Plan. These forfeitable share awards vest in three equal tranches in the third, fourth and fifth years from the date of award: 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Richard Wainwright 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification Initial Notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Investec Limited b) LEI N/A 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of ZAR0.0002 each instrument ZAE000081949 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Award of 123,864 forfeitable shares for nil consideration to vest in three equal tranches in the first, second and third years from the date of award. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 123,864 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 123,864 Nil - Price e) Date of the transaction 29 May 2019 f) Place of the transaction Johannesburg 1 Details of a director of a major subsidiary a) Name Stuart Spencer 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification Initial Notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Investec Limited b) LEI N/A 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of ZAR0.0002 each instrument ZAE000081949 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Award of 35,000 forfeitable shares for nil consideration to vest in three equal tranches in the first, second and third years from the date of award. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 123,864 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 35,000 Nil - Price e) Date of the transaction 29 May 2019 f) Place of the transaction Johannesburg 3.3 Award of forfeitable shares in Investec Limited ordinary shares to PDMRs On 29 May 2019, Investec made forfeitable share awards in respect of ordinary shares in the capital of Investec Limited for nil consideration pursuant to the Investec Limited Share Incentive Plan. These forfeitable share awards vest in three equal tranches in the first, second and third years from the date of award: 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Henry Blumenthal 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification Initial Notification /Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Investec Limited b) LEI N/A 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary shares of ZAR0.0002 each instrument ZAE000081949 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Award of 127,500 forfeitable shares for nil consideration to vest in three equal tranches in the first, second and third years from the date of award. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 127,500 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 127,500 Nil - Price e) Date of the transaction 29 May 2019 f) Place of the transaction Johannesburg 3.4 Award of forfeitable shares in Investec Limited ordinary shares to Company Secretary In compliance with Rules 3.63 - 3.74 of the JSE Listing Requirements, we advise of the following changes to attributable interests in Investec Limited by the Company Secretary: On 29 May 2019, Investec made forfeitable share awards in respect of ordinary shares in the capital of Investec Limited for nil consideration pursuant to the Investec Limited Share Incentive Plan. These forfeitable share awards vest in three equal tranches in the third, fourth and fifth years from the date of award: Company Secretary: Number of forfeitable shares: Niki van Wyk 15,000 31 MAY 2019 Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited Date: 31/05/2019 05:30:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS. Attachments Original document

