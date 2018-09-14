Log in
INVESTEC LTD (INLJ)

INVESTEC LTD (INLJ)
News 
News

Investec : to hive off asset management, shares jump

09/14/2018 | 04:25am EDT

JOHANNESBURG/LONDON (Reuters) - South Africa's Investec plans to hive off and separately list its asset management unit in a restructuring that comes as the long-serving company founder leaves the financial services group.

The bank plans to float the asset management business on the London Stock Exchange with a secondary float on the Johannesburg exchange. The proposed deal, the precise details of which are yet to be worked out, sent shares in Investec 11 percent higher.

"It is now the right time to demerge and list our asset management business to support it in the next phase of its development," Chief Executive Stephen Koseff said in a statement. Koseff will leave next month almost four decades after co-founding the company.

Investec's asset management unit has 109 billion pounds in clients' assets under custody, with offices in several cities such as London, Cape Town, New York and Hong Kong. It contributes around a fifth of group profits.

Under the deal, the current head of the asset management business, Hendrik du Toit, would be the chief executive of that business, while Fani Titi would become the CEO of investment banking business, or what is left of Investec.

Koseff was instrumental in transforming Investec from a small leasing outfit in Johannesburg into a global investment banker and asset manager with more $200 billion of clients' money under custody and a substantial presence in South Africa, Australia and Britain.

The Anglo-South African bank said the move will allow its asset management business to thrive as an independently-listed company, and will help it to attract top quality fund managers.

There will be discussions about whether the divested asset management business will keep the Investec branding, a senior Investec executive told reporters on Friday.

Investec said divesting the asset management business will help it focus on growing its core specialist banking and wealth management businesses.

The bank has hired J.P. Morgan Cazenove and Fenchurch Advisory Partners as financial advisors.

(Writing by Lawrence White; Editing by Mark Potter and Keith Weir)

By Tiisetso Motsoeneng and Emma Rumney
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INVESTEC 7.90% 522.8 Delayed Quote.-9.40%
INVESTEC LTD -0.90% 94.07 End-of-day quote.6.43%
2017Consequences of South Africa cabinet reshuffle? 
Financials (ZAR)
Sales 2019 43 695 M
EBIT 2019 14 259 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,82%
P/E ratio 2019 10,07
P/E ratio 2020 8,78
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,19x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,04x
Capitalization 95 858 M
Chart INVESTEC LTD
Duration : Period :
Investec Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INVESTEC LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 111  ZAR
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Koseff Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Bernard Kantor Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Peregrine Kenneth Oughton Crosthwaite Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Glynn Robert Burger Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Cheryl Ann Carolus Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INVESTEC LTD6.43%6 488
CITIC LTD-1.42%40 772
MACQUARIE GROUP LTD24.30%30 919
NATIXIS-9.73%21 149
CHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD-61.89%6 870
INVESTEC-9.40%6 503
