Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Investec Ltd    INLJ   ZAE000081949

INVESTEC LTD

(INLJ)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Investec : warns of first-half profit drop as restructuring costs bite

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2019 | 06:51am EDT

LONDON (Reuters) - Anglo-South African financial services company Investec said its first-half profit will be lower than a year ago due to a jump in restructuring costs and as global trade tensions and Brexit roil its key markets.

Investec, which provides asset management and specialist banking services, has been streamlining its operations by selling and shutting some units and restructuring businesses.

Investec's London-listed shares fell as much as 10% in early deals to lead fallers in the mid-cap index <.FTMC>, after it revealed costs would nearly double to 42 million pounds and headline earnings per share are expected to be 15% to 18% down on last year.

At 1010 GMT, the stock was trading down 6.1%.

In a pre-close trading update, Investec said the hike in costs related to the closure of its private equity direct investments business in Hong Kong, part of its UK wealth operation and the restructuring of its Irish branch in preparation for Britain's exit from the European Union, although this was partially offset by the sale of its Irish wealth management business.

Plans to spin off its asset management unit were on track to complete next year at a cost of 7.5 million pounds.

Investec said it remains committed to the bank and wealth unit's three-year targets.

Earnings were also hit by a 2.8% depreciation of the rand against sterling during the period, it said, adding to market weakness, including in its British banking operations.

"Market variability and persistent uncertainty relating to Brexit and global trade wars, has negatively impacted investment banking fees and trading income," Investec said as it warned that its UK specialist banking unit's profit would be "significantly" behind.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Elaine Hardcastle)

By Pushkala Aripaka and Simon Jessop
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INVESTEC -6.19% 457.6 Delayed Quote.10.95%
INVESTEC LTD 0.50% 91.67 End-of-day quote.14.66%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on INVESTEC LTD
06:51aINVESTEC : warns of first-half profit drop as restructuring costs bite
RE
02:42aINL,INP : Investec (comprising Investec plc and Investec Limited) ? pre-close tr..
PU
09/12INL,INP : Transactions by a Director in Investec plc ordinary shares
PU
09/12Ireland's Cairn Homes to pay out dividend, start buyback
RE
09/11INTRODUCING PROSUS : A Rare European Mega-Tech Company Stock
DJ
09/06INL,INP : Transactions by PDMRs in Investec Limited ordinary shares
PU
09/05High-yield EM currencies to pare this year's losses in 12 months
RE
09/04INL,INP : Transaction by a Director of a major subsidiary in Investec Limited or..
PU
09/02INL,INP : Transactions by PDMR In Investec Limited ordinary shares
PU
08/27INVESTEC : Rugby record breakers
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 2 648 M
EBIT 2020 780 M
Net income 2020 543 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,05%
P/E ratio 2020 9,25x
P/E ratio 2021 8,48x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,77x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,66x
Capitalization 4 690 M
Chart INVESTEC LTD
Duration : Period :
Investec Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INVESTEC LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 600,30  GBp
Last Close Price 494,26  GBp
Spread / Highest target 21,5%
Spread / Average Target 21,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fani Titi Joint Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Hendrik Jacobus du Toit Joint Chief Executive Officer & Director
Peregrine Kenneth Oughton Crosthwaite Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Glynn Robert Burger Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Stephen Koseff Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INVESTEC LTD14.66%5 914
CITIC LTD-16.97%37 439
MACQUARIE GROUP LTD21.28%29 772
NATIXIS-6.36%13 427
AXA EQUITABLE HOLDINGS INC33.43%10 899
CHINA HUARONG ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD-11.89%6 285
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group