InvesTech : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT PROFIT WARNING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

InvesTech Holdings Limited

威 訊 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1087)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by InvesTech Holdings Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Future Ordinance (Chapter 571, Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 3 March 2020 in relation to the profit warning of the Company (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise specified, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The Board wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company and potential investors that, based on the Management Accounts of the Group for FY2019 and assessment of the information currently available to the Board, it is expected that the Group would record a decrease in net loss for FY2019 by approximately 50% to 60% as compared with that of approximately RMB54.7 million for the year ended 31 December 2018. Taking into account the Fair Value Loss, it is expected that the Group would record an increase in total comprehensive loss for FY2019 by approximately 450% to 460% as compared with that of approximately RMB43.9 million for the year ended 31 December 2018.

As the Company is still in the course of compiling the consolidated results of the Group for FY2019, the information contained in this announcement is only based on, among others, a preliminary assessment of the Management Accounts and the expectation of the Board after taking into account the information currently available, and is not based on any data or information being audited or reviewed by the auditors of the Company. The finalised audited consolidated results of the Group for FY2019 are expected to be published by the end of March 2020.

