Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  InvesTech Holdings Limited    1087   KYG4923B1041

INVESTECH HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1087)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

InvesTech : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT PROFIT WARNING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/06/2020 | 04:13am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

InvesTech Holdings Limited

威 訊 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1087)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by InvesTech Holdings Limited (the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Future Ordinance (Chapter 571, Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 3 March 2020 in relation to the profit warning of the Company (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise specified, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

The Board wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company and potential investors that, based on the Management Accounts of the Group for FY2019 and assessment of the information currently available to the Board, it is expected that the Group would record a decrease in net loss for FY2019 by approximately 50% to 60% as compared with that of approximately RMB54.7 million for the year ended 31 December 2018. Taking into account the Fair Value Loss, it is expected that the Group would record an increase in total comprehensive loss for FY2019 by approximately 450% to 460% as compared with that of approximately RMB43.9 million for the year ended 31 December 2018.

As the Company is still in the course of compiling the consolidated results of the Group for FY2019, the information contained in this announcement is only based on, among others, a preliminary assessment of the Management Accounts and the expectation of the Board after taking into account the information currently available, and is not based on any data or information being audited or reviewed by the auditors of the Company. The finalised audited consolidated results of the Group for FY2019 are expected to be published by the end of March 2020.

- 1 -

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By Order of the Board

InvesTech Holdings Limited

Chan Sek Keung, Ringo

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 6 March 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Chan Sek Keung, Ringo (Chairman and Chief Executive Officer), Ms. Wang Fang, Mr. Lu Chengye and Mr. Ching Chau Wa, the non-executive Director is Mr. Wong Tsu Wai, Derek, and the independent non- executive Directors are Mr. Wong Chun Sek, Edmund, Mr. Lu, Brian Yong Chen and Mr. Huang Liangkuai.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

InvesTech Holdings Ltd. published this content on 06 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2020 09:12:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on INVESTECH HOLDINGS LIMITED
04:13aINVESTECH : Supplemental announcement profit warning
PU
03/03INVESTECH : Profit warning
PU
02/13INVESTECH : UPDATE ON DIRECTOR'S INFORMATION PURSUANT TO RULE 13.51B(2) AND RULE..
PU
2019FAGRON : Strong turnover growth of 19.7% to EUR137.5 million
AQ
2019INVESTECH : Change of company secretary, authorised representative, service agen..
PU
2019INVESTECH : Additional information relating to the annual report for the year en..
PU
2019INVESTECH : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities (For the ..
PU
2019INVESTECH : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities (For the ..
PU
2019INVESTECH : Poll results of annual general meeting held on 27 may 2019
PU
2019INVESTECH : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities (For the ..
PU
More news
Chart INVESTECH HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
InvesTech Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INVESTECH HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Sek Keung Chan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Y. T Chew Chief Technology Officer
Cheng Ye Lu Executive Director
Fang Wang Executive Director & Vice Chief Executive Officer
Liang Kuai Huang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INVESTECH HOLDINGS LIMITED0.00%31
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-0.97%24 931
HEXAGON-1.75%19 602
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED1.69%18 069
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED5.55%12 946
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-20.23%11 305
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group