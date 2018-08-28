Log in
INVESTIGATOR RESOURCES LTD (IVR)
08/28
0.012 AUD   +9.09%
Investigator Resources Ltd Annual Financial Report

08/28/2018
Annual Financial Report

Adelaide, Australia (ABN Newswire) - The Directors of Investigator Resources Limited (ASX:IVR) (the "Company" or "Investigator Resources") present their report for the year to 30 June 2018.

Highlights in FY2018

Paris silver project

- A Preliminary Feasibility Study of the Paris silver deposit commenced in January 2018.

- Advanced metallurgical testwork commenced on composited representative drill samples after geochemical classification of geometallurgical domains within the deposit.

- Comminution tests confirm silver is generally hosted in soft and low-abrasive rock.

- Preliminary metallurgical results indicate that cyanide leach trials achieved weighted average silver recoveries around 74% with a range of 65% to 89% for the three main geometallurgical domains.

- Additional metallurgical tests are continuing, aimed at recovering more of the nonleaching silver and lead.

- Positive hydrological study of a potential water supply.

- Potential for zones of high grade silver at the less-drilled northern and southern ends of the Paris deposit.

- New drilling indicated modest additional silver resource potential in the South East Extension associated with zones of anomalous lead, gold, copper, cobalt and molybdenum.

Nankivel copper-gold prospect

- Drilling of a large shallow IP target in 2017-18 intersected no significant copper in the interpreted pyritic margin to the "Nankivel porphyry system", and the target is now interpreted as being deeper and located further north than first projected.

- A Joint Venture partner will be sought to test the potential for a deeper copper core.

Maslins copper-gold target

- Prospective gravity target enhanced by a Company-sponsored MT traverse, with an underlying interpreted conductive Magneto-Telluric ('MT') "flare" realistically analogous to that defined at Olympic Dam.

- Maslins IOCG target extended 6 km along a prospective structure at the intersection with the interpreted MT "flare".

- A Joint Venture partner will be sought to drill test the gravity/MT anomaly.

Cartarpo copper-cobalt-rare earth element target

- Centred on small historic workings with initial Investigator grab samples assaying up to 1.78% cobalt, 1.1% rare earth element, 0.52% copper, 0.42% nickel, 0.31% lithium in remnant gossan.

- A soil geochemical sampling program established coherent target zones extending over 800m strike and open in both directions.

- Potential for large deposits enhanced by Cartarpo's position on Burra copper trend overlying breakthrough MT "hotspot".

To view the full report, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/5RYEG837



About Investigator Resources Ltd:

Investigator Resources Limited (ASX:IVR) is a metals explorer with a focus on the opportunities for greenfields silver-lead, copper-gold and other metal discoveries in South Australia.

The Company's priority is progressing the development pathway for the Paris silver project with the preparation of a pre-feasibility study. The Paris Mineral Resource Estimate is 9.3Mt @ 139g/t silver and 0.6% lead, comprising 42Moz of contained silver and 55kt of contained lead, at a 50g/t silver cut-off. The resource has been categorised with an Indicated Resource estimate of 4.3Mt @ 163g/t silver and 0.6% lead for 23Moz contained silver and 26kt contained lead, and an Inferred Resource: 5.0Mt @ 119g/t silver and 0.6% lead for 19Moz contained silver and 29kt contained lead.

The Company has applied an innovative strategy that has developed multiple ideas and targets giving Investigator first-mover status. These include: the Paris silver discovery; recognition of other epithermal fields and the associated potential for porphyry copper-gold of Olympic Dam age; extending the ideas developed at Paris-Nankivel and using breakthrough government Magneto-Telluric surveying to rejuvenate targeting with the Maslins IOCG target as the next priority drill target.



Source:

Investigator Resources Ltd



Contact:

Mr Andrew McIlwain
Chief Executive Officer
Investigator Resources Limited
E: info@investres.com.au
T: +61-8-7325-2222

© ABN Newswire 2018
