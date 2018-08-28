Investigator Resources Ltd Annual Financial Report

Adelaide, Australia (ABN Newswire) - The Directors of Investigator Resources Limited (ASX:IVR) (the "Company" or "Investigator Resources") present their report for the year to 30 June 2018.



Highlights in FY2018



Paris silver project



- A Preliminary Feasibility Study of the Paris silver deposit commenced in January 2018.



- Advanced metallurgical testwork commenced on composited representative drill samples after geochemical classification of geometallurgical domains within the deposit.



- Comminution tests confirm silver is generally hosted in soft and low-abrasive rock.



- Preliminary metallurgical results indicate that cyanide leach trials achieved weighted average silver recoveries around 74% with a range of 65% to 89% for the three main geometallurgical domains.



- Additional metallurgical tests are continuing, aimed at recovering more of the nonleaching silver and lead.



- Positive hydrological study of a potential water supply.



- Potential for zones of high grade silver at the less-drilled northern and southern ends of the Paris deposit.



- New drilling indicated modest additional silver resource potential in the South East Extension associated with zones of anomalous lead, gold, copper, cobalt and molybdenum.



Nankivel copper-gold prospect



- Drilling of a large shallow IP target in 2017-18 intersected no significant copper in the interpreted pyritic margin to the "Nankivel porphyry system", and the target is now interpreted as being deeper and located further north than first projected.



- A Joint Venture partner will be sought to test the potential for a deeper copper core.



Maslins copper-gold target



- Prospective gravity target enhanced by a Company-sponsored MT traverse, with an underlying interpreted conductive Magneto-Telluric ('MT') "flare" realistically analogous to that defined at Olympic Dam.



- Maslins IOCG target extended 6 km along a prospective structure at the intersection with the interpreted MT "flare".



- A Joint Venture partner will be sought to drill test the gravity/MT anomaly.



Cartarpo copper-cobalt-rare earth element target



- Centred on small historic workings with initial Investigator grab samples assaying up to 1.78% cobalt, 1.1% rare earth element, 0.52% copper, 0.42% nickel, 0.31% lithium in remnant gossan.



- A soil geochemical sampling program established coherent target zones extending over 800m strike and open in both directions.



- Potential for large deposits enhanced by Cartarpo's position on Burra copper trend overlying breakthrough MT "hotspot".



