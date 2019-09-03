Investis Holding SA successfully issued another fixed-rate bond with a volume of CHF 140 million

Investis successfully placed another fixed-rate bond issue on the market today, attracting a very positive reception. With a volume of CHF 140 million and a coupon of 0.05%, the issue has a tenor of four years. The proceeds will be used to refinance short-term bank loans and to further expand the property portfolio.

Zürcher Kantonalbank, Credit Suisse and Bank Vontobel acted as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners for the transaction. An application for listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange will be submitted, and the payment date of the bond is scheduled for 9 October 2019.