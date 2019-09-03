Log in
INVESTIS HOLDING SA

(IREN)
  Report  
Investis Holding SA successfully issued another fixed-rate bond with a volume of CHF 140 million

09/03/2019 | 12:10pm EDT

This press release or the information contained therein is not being issued and may not be distributed in the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan and does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in these countries or in any other jurisdiction in which it is unlawful to do so.

Press release

Zurich, 3 September 2019

Investis Holding SA successfully issued another fixed-rate bond with a volume of CHF 140 million

Investis successfully placed another fixed-rate bond issue on the market today, attracting a very positive reception. With a volume of CHF 140 million and a coupon of 0.05%, the issue has a tenor of four years. The proceeds will be used to refinance short-term bank loans and to further expand the property portfolio.

Zürcher Kantonalbank, Credit Suisse and Bank Vontobel acted as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners for the transaction. An application for listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange will be submitted, and the payment date of the bond is scheduled for 9 October 2019.

Contact at Investis

Investor relations/Media

Laurence Bienz, Tel.: +41 58 201 72 42, E-mail: laurence.bienz@investisgroup.com

About Investis Group

Founded in 1994, Investis Group is a leading residential property company in the Lake Geneva region and a national real estate services provider active in the two synergetic segments of Properties and Real Estate Services. The portfolio of Investis Properties consists almost exclusively of residential properties located in the Lake Geneva region and was valued at CHF 1,340 million as at 30 June 2019. Investis Real Estate Services is active throughout Switzerland with well-known local brands. For further information: www.investisgroup.com

Disclaimer

This publication constitutes neither a prospectus within the meaning of article 652a and/or 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations nor a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy securities of Investis Holding SA. The securities have already been sold and listed.

This communication is being distributed only to, and is directed only at (i) persons outside the United Kingdom, (ii) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (iii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "Relevant Persons"). Any investment or investment activity to which this communication relates is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons. Any person who is not a Relevant Person must not act or rely on this communication or any of its contents.

This communication does not constitute an "offer of securities to the public" within the meaning of Directive 2003/71/EC of the European Union (the "Prospectus Directive") of the securities referred to in it (the "Securities") in any member state of the European Economic Area (the "EEA"). Any offers of the Securities to persons in the EEA will be made pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Directive, as implemented in member states of the EEA, from the requirement to produce a prospectus for offers of the Securities.

The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to US persons (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) unless the securities are registered under the Securities Act, or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act is available. The issuer of the securities has not registered, and does not intend to register, any portion of the offering in the United States, and does not intend to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States.

This communication is not for distribution in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in any jurisdiction in which is unlawful to do so.




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
Financials (CHF)
Sales 2019 226 M
EBIT 2019 81,6 M
Net income 2019 141 M
Debt 2019 463 M
Yield 2019 3,45%
P/E ratio 2019 8,04x
P/E ratio 2020 16,9x
EV / Sales2019 6,03x
EV / Sales2020 3,96x
Capitalization 897 M
Chart INVESTIS HOLDING SA
Duration : Period :
Investis Holding SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INVESTIS HOLDING SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 76,00  CHF
Last Close Price 70,20  CHF
Spread / Highest target 8,26%
Spread / Average Target 8,26%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stéphane Bonvin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Riccardo Boscardin Chairman
René Häsler Chief Financial Officer
Albert M. Baehny Vice Chairman
Thomas Vettiger Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INVESTIS HOLDING SA15.53%905
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.--.--%40 517
VONOVIA SE13.41%26 700
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU IND ZN HLDG COLTD--.--%21 222
VINGROUP JSC--.--%16 653
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-21.30%12 418
